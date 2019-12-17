Sports
The fall high school sports season is officially finished in the D.C. area. Over the past few months we've chronicled teams' paths toward championships, and now it's time to celebrate the individual excellence that led to that success. This year's All-Mets include a pair of football players headed to LSU and Clemson — two of the final four teams standing in college. It includes prolific goal-scorers who led their soccer programs deep into the Maryland playoffs. It includes cross-country runners who literally crossed the country to compete for national championships this month. It includes the heart of a field hockey champion and the soul of a volleyball triple-crown winner. Here are the 2019 Fall All-Mets.
Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post
FOOTBALL (OFFENSE) | St. John's
Jarrett was the most electrifying player in the area and a threat to score every time he touched the ball. The senior wide receiver caught 60 passes for 950 yards and seven touchdowns while playing against perhaps the toughest schedule in the country for a St. John’s team that won the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference regular season title. He is committed to LSU.
Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post
FOOTBALL (DEFENSE) | Damascus
The dominant lineman spent the past three years terrorizing Montgomery County, a habit that made him the nation’s top recruit in the Class of 2020 according to several outlets. The Clemson commit won two Maryland 3A titles. In this year’s championship game victory, he forced a fumble and scored a rushing touchdown while playing with a broken left hand.
Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post
BOYS’ SOCCER | Arundel
A dynamic difference-maker and gifted finisher, Hanks has been the most dangerous player in Anne Arundel County for some time. This fall, the senior totaled 30 goals and five assists while leading the Wildcats to a 14-3-1 record and an appearance in the Maryland state semifinals.
Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post
GIRLS’ SOCCER | Northern
An almost unstoppable offensive force, Deresky had an area-high 49 goals as well as 17 assists to spearhead the Patriots’ second consecutive Maryland 3A title run. The Vanderbilt commit couldn’t be contained on the biggest stage, scoring four goals in her team’s 5-0 state championship game win over Wilde Lake. She also netted two goals in the Patriots’ semifinal victory against Linganore. Deresky’s 122 career goals make her the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference’s all-time leading scorer — and she was just a junior this season.
Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post
BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRY | West Springfield
The Virginia Tech commit led West Springfield to its first Virginia Class 6 title since 1995, finishing first in 15:21. Stuck, a senior, placed second in the Nike Cross Nationals Southeast Regional (15:02.40).
Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post
GIRLS’ CROSS-COUNTRY | Walter Johnson
The Wake Forest commit won the Maryland 4A meet (17:50.47). She placed fifth in the Foot Locker Northeast Regional and closed out her senior season by finishing 16th out of 40 runners at Foot Locker Nationals in San Diego.
Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post
FIELD HOCKEY | Langley
As McGaughey used slick stickwork to deke around a defender in the Virginia Class 6 state final, a group of high school football players serving as volunteers at the tournament were wowed. “Breaking ankles and scoring goals!” one exclaimed. Even their untrained eyes recognized the senior center midfielder as a step above the competition as she led Langley to its first state championship. The William & Mary commit had 16 goals and seven assists as she powered the Saxons to a 20-1-1 record.
Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post
VOLLEYBALL | Flint Hill
The North Carolina commit was one of the top players in the area, leading the Huskies to Independent School League, D.C. Metro and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association titles. Reed tallied 243 kills and 352 digs as a senior to finish her career with a 120-6 record.
