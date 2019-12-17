2019 Players of the Year

The fall high school sports season is officially finished in the D.C. area. Over the past few months we've chronicled teams' paths toward championships, and now it's time to celebrate the individual excellence that led to that success. This year's All-Mets include a pair of football players headed to LSU and Clemson — two of the final four teams standing in college. It includes prolific goal-scorers who led their soccer programs deep into the Maryland playoffs. It includes cross-country runners who literally crossed the country to compete for national championships this month. It includes the heart of a field hockey champion and the soul of a volleyball triple-crown winner. Here are the 2019 Fall All-Mets.