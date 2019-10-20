catcher

Kurt Suzuki vs. Robinson Chirinos

Nationals: Suzuki is Max Scherzer’s personal catcher and a respected game-caller. He struggles to throw anyone out on the bases (45 for 50 steals allowed). Yan Gomes, the catcher acquired to platoon with Suzuki, struggled for most of the season offensively (.223 batting average) and defensively (10 passed balls) but captured a spark in late September that continued into the postseason. He will catch Patrick Corbin and maybe Stephen Strasburg.

Astros: For Houston, catcher is essentially a timeshare, with Chirinos catching Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke and Martín Maldonado usually catching Gerrit Cole.