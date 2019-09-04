1952

Johnny Unitas’s college playbook

The future Baltimore Colts quarterback carried this playbook with him everywhere he went during his college days at the University of Louisville. Once he entered the NFL in 1956, he took quarterback play to another level. He passed for more than 40,000 yards in his career and won three NFL championships and a Super Bowl. The Colts’ win in the 1958 title game is widely referred to as “the greatest game ever played.”