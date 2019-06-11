Softball | West Springfield

Bailey Misken

Last season, a concussion kept Misken out of her team’s final 15 games. Without her, West Springfield stumbled to a 5-16 finish. This season, Misken returned to the circle sharper than ever. In her second game back, she threw a perfect game. Behind her, the Spartans surged to a 22-2 record and a regional semifinal appearance. The senior recorded four no-hitters and 11 shutouts. The Colgate signee and Gatorade Virginia player of the year finished with a 0.35 ERA and 225 strikeouts in 149.2 innings to go with a .462 batting average and .708 slugging percentage at the plate.



