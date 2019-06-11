Sports
That's a wrap. With the school year ending, it's time to honor the best athletes of the spring season. For more than a century The Washington Post has chosen All-Mets as a way to celebrate feats on the field by D.C.-area students. Here are this year's winners for baseball, softball, lacrosse, soccer, outdoor track and field, tennis, golf and gymnastics.
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
Baseball | Lake Braddock
One of the area’s most dominant players at the plate and on the mound, Miller-Green has led the Bruins to the Virginia Class 6 semifinals after they returned two starters from last season. The George Mason signee is hitting .429 with an area-high 11 home runs. On the mound, the senior is 6-0 with an 0.94 ERA and 84 strikeouts.
Baseball: First team, second team and honorable mention
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
Softball | West Springfield
Last season, a concussion kept Misken out of her team’s final 15 games. Without her, West Springfield stumbled to a 5-16 finish. This season, Misken returned to the circle sharper than ever. In her second game back, she threw a perfect game. Behind her, the Spartans surged to a 22-2 record and a regional semifinal appearance. The senior recorded four no-hitters and 11 shutouts. The Colgate signee and Gatorade Virginia player of the year finished with a 0.35 ERA and 225 strikeouts in 149.2 innings to go with a .462 batting average and .708 slugging percentage at the plate.
Softball: First team, second team and honorable mention
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
Boys’ lacrosse | St. Mary’s-Annapolis
The four-year varsity starter led the Saints to the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association championship game as a captain this year after his team went just 1-15 in his freshman year. The Under Armour all-American had 71 groundballs and 25 caused turnovers in his final season. The senior was a force on offense, scoring 12 goals and distributing eight assists. The Yale commit was invited to participate in this month’s U.S. Under-19 team tryouts.
Boys’ Lacrosse: First team, second team and honorable mention
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
Girls’ lacrosse | St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Leading the Saints to Independent School League tournament and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association titles, the Penn commit and Under Armour all-American produced 85 goals and 33 assists. The senior took the faceoff duty and won 121 draw controls while also scooping 32 groundballs and causing 11 turnovers.
Girls’ Lacrosse: First team, second team and honorable mention
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
Boys’ soccer | South Lakes
An elite defensive player who could also push forward and make plays on offense, Bush was everywhere for the Seahawks as they surged to a Class 6 championship. The Binghamton commit finished with eight goals and 12 assists playing right back. A tall athlete with startling speed, the senior also provided South Lakes an unparalleled weapon with his long-distance in-bound throws.
Boys’ Soccer: First team, second team and honorable mention
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
Girls’ soccer | Madison
An ideal combination of grit and skill, Leas was a machine in the midfield for the Warhawks. One of the most aggressive and physical players in the area, the Georgetown commit can also use touch and precision to make plays on the offensive end. She was a first-team All-Met as a junior, leading the Warhawks to the state final. As a senior, she finished with 26 goals and four assists.
Girls’ Soccer: First team, second team and honorable mention
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
Boys’ track | Northwood
Also the All-Met indoor track Athlete of the Year, he ran one of Maryland’s fastest 3,200-meter races ever with a mark of 9:02.19, which won the Montgomery County title. Mulugeta claimed the Maryland 4A championship in the 3,200 and was part of a 4x800-meter relay team that ran 7:53.65. In April, the senior won a talent-packed 3,000 at Penn Relays (8:29.05).
Boys’ Track: First team, second team and honorable mention
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
Girls’ track | Bullis
Phillips’s times in the 100-meter hurdles (13.56), 300-meter hurdles (40.82) and 400-meter hurdles (59.05) are among the country’s best. The junior also anchored Bullis’s 4x100 and 4x400 relays, which had the fastest times in the area.
Girls’ Track: First team, second team and honorable mention
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
Boys’ tennis | Whitman
The Maryland 4A champion used an all-around game to dominate the area’s toughest opponents this season. The senior did not drop a set this season for a 20-0 record. A three-time All-Met, McDonald is committed to Texas, the reigning Division I champion.
Boys’ Tennis: First team, second team and honorable mention
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
Girls’ tennis | Wheaton
Akli hasn’t lost a match since her sophomore year. The University of Maryland signee won her third straight Maryland state title — in addition to three-peats for the regional and Montgomery County titles — as the senior wrapped up a decorated high school career.
Girls’ Tennis: First team, second team and honorable mention
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
Golf | Gonzaga
He became the star of the spring postseason with breakout performances in both the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship and Metros championship. After finishing the regular season undefeated in match play, the senior dominated the WCAC field with a 66 at Northwest Golf Course to win the tournament by six strokes and followed with a 68 at P.B. Dye to win the Metros title by three strokes. The two-time WCAC champion will play at William & Mary.
Golf: First team, second team and honorable mention
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
Gymnastics | Riverside
She had a breakout freshman campaign, nabbing the all-around title in the district, regional and state championships. She consistently puts up top scores on all four apparatuses, displaying her strength and versatility at every meet. Cisneros’s first-place all-around performance helped Riverside to a third-place finish at the Dulles District championships.
Gymnastics: First team, second team and honorable mention