Regular season: 13-3
Los Angeles won 11 of its first 12 games and finished with the second-best offense in the NFL, averaging 421.1 yards per game.
Rams 30, Cowboys 22
The Rams rolled up 273 rushing yards, including 123 by C.J. Anderson and 115 by Todd Gurley II, to beat the Cowboys in Los Angeles. It was their first playoff victory in 14 years.
Rams 26, Saints 23 (OT)
It was the non-call heard ’round the (football) world. Officials failed to penalize Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman for pass interference in the final two minutes of regulation, and the Rams went on to prevail in overtime in New Orleans.
Cooks is the big-play wide receiver in the Rams’ passing game. His 1,204 receiving yards ranked 14th in the NFL, and he averaged a team-best 15.1 yards per catch.
1,204
Receiving yds
15.1
Yards per catch
5
Receiving TDs
Offense dominated the NFL this season, but no one played better defense than Donald. The defensive tackle led the league in sacks by a wide margin and probably will be named defensive player of the year.
20.5
Sacks
4
Forced fumbles
59
Tackles
Regular season: 11-5
New England lost two of its first three games but then won eight of nine on its way to clinching a spot in the Super Bowl for the third straight year.
Patriots 41, Chargers 28
After so much talk about the Patriots being old, creaky and vulnerable, they raced to 35 first-half points to overwhelm the Chargers in Foxborough, Mass.
Patriots 37, Chiefs 31 (OT)
The Patriots hadn’t won a playoff game on the road since 2007. But they found a way to win at Kansas City, overcoming the top-seeded Chiefs and the league’s likely MVP, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in overtime.
It was a relatively quiet regular season after the tight end mulled retirement in the offseason. But he was back to being a go-to target for Tom Brady against the Chiefs, posting key catches late in regulation and in overtime.
682
Receiving yds
14.5
Yds per reception
3
Receiving TDs
The cornerback was the lone Patriots player to be named first-team all-pro. He could be a key figure as he tries to keep pace with Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks, a former Patriots teammate.
45
Tackles
2
Forced fumbles
2
Interceptions
Goff is the “other” quarterback in this Super Bowl but was superb in the regular season.
Brady, at 41, wasn’t the MVP this season that he was last year at age 40, but he was still very good.
4,688
Passing yds
4,355
Passing yds
32
Passing TDs
29
Passing TDs
12
Interceptions
11
interceptions
261-123
regular season record
Bill Belichick seeks his sixth Super Bowl title with Tom Brady in their ninth appearance in the game together.
24-8
regular season record
Many teams with coaching vacancies were searching for the “next Sean McVay” in recent weeks. The Rams have the original, and he’s seeking his first Super Bowl victory in just his second season.
