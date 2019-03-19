Sports
At the end of every season, The Washington Post chooses All-Mets to honor the best athletes in the area. In many cases, these standouts are among the best high school athletes nationwide. Many go on to accomplish even more in college and the pros. Some are just getting started in terms of their prep achievements. Here are this year’s selections for the winter sports: boys’ and girls’ basketball, boys’ and girls’ indoor track, boys’ and girls’ swimming, hockey and wrestling.
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
boys’ basketball | DeMatha
A four-year varsity player, the senior has emerged as the face of a dominant era for DeMatha over the past two seasons. A dynamic guard with a quick first step and deadly shooting stroke, the Villanova signee led the Stags to five postseason titles in his junior and senior seasons, including a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship and two victories at the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament. He averaged 18.2 points this season, including a 57-point outburst in his final two games, and was named Gatorade player of the year in Maryland.
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
girls’ basketball | St. John’s
Following up on one of the area’s most impressive freshman seasons ever, Fudd continued to flourish as one of the country’s top players. The 5-foot-11 guard averaged 26.3 points, which tied for second in the area, and six rebounds. The first sophomore to win Gatorade national girls’ basketball player of the year honors, Fudd led the area in field goals (250), three-pointers (109) and free throw percentage (.903). She scored 30 or more points 12 times, including in the Cadets’ second consecutive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and D.C. State Athletic Association championship victories.
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
boys’ track | Northwood
After a breakout cross-country season, Mulugeta dazzled in the distance events. The senior scored a state championship in the 3,200 meters (9:17.94) and as the opening leg of the 4x800 team (8:05.37). As part of the 1,200-400-800-1,600, Mulugeta anchored the squad to a time of 10:14.45.
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
girls’ track | Northwest
A member of the first team last season, Wright improved as a senior. She scored first-place finishes in the high jump (5-06.00), the 55-meter dash (7.15 seconds) and as the anchor leg of the 4x200 team (1:45.19) at the Maryland 4A state meet. Wright also set a personal best in the high jump (6-0) at the Ed Bowie Invitational in December; that was the best mark in the region.
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
boys’ swim | Oakton
Grimm set the state record in the 50 freestyle (19.67 seconds) and became the first Virginia high schooler to swim the event in less than 20 seconds. The sophomore helped cement Oakton’s Virginia Class 6 state title, anchoring the 200 free relay with a 19.28-second split. He also set the region record in the 100 backstroke (46.63 seconds).
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
girls’ swim | Yorktown
Following up on her stellar freshman campaign, Huske showed dynamic speed that earned her a place in U.S. high school swimming history. Her 51.29-second 100 butterfly is the fastest time posted by a girls’ swimmer in high school history. The sophomore also holds the Virginia state record in the 50 freestyle (21.95), just 0.31 seconds shy of the national high school record set by Olympic medalist Abbey Weitzeil in 2016.
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
ice hockey | Georgetown Prep
Flannery captained a young team to the Interstate Athletic Conference championship following Prep’s five-win campaign in 2017-18. Named the Mid-Atlantic Prep Hockey League and IAC player of the year, the senior amassed 30 goals and nine assists in 19 games. He will play lacrosse at Navy.
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
wrestling | Centennial
Kraisser joined elite company in his final match, becoming the eighth Maryland public school wrestler to win four state titles as he capped a 156-4 career. He dominated all senior season, going undefeated in 40 bouts and winning his second consecutive Mount Mat Madness title. He will compete for Campbell University, where his brothers Austin and Nathan also have wrestled.
