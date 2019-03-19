2019 Players of the Year

At the end of every season, The Washington Post chooses All-Mets to honor the best athletes in the area. In many cases, these standouts are among the best high school athletes nationwide. Many go on to accomplish even more in college and the pros. Some are just getting started in terms of their prep achievements. Here are this year’s selections for the winter sports: boys’ and girls’ basketball, boys’ and girls’ indoor track, boys’ and girls’ swimming, hockey and wrestling.