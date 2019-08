Fantasy football player rankings and projections

Seasonal and weekly scoring breakdowns for the top 200 players you'll want on draft day.

Your fantasy football draft sets a season-long foundation for your team, but its ultimate result will be based on the weekly performance of your roster. That’s why The Washington Post is adding weekly point projections (using PPR scoring) to its draft rankings, based on a player’s role in his team’s offense and the difficulty of the matchup.



For those who sweat the nitty-gritty, you can read more about the methodology here, including how the players are ranked. For those who want to dive right in, the more players you can draft with top-tier projections in a given week, the more likely your team is to win.