Do “one-and-done” teams succeed in March?

For some players in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, this will be their first — and last — year competing for a college title. An elite group of freshmen is expected to enter the NBA draft this summer, and these players will spend the next few weeks of March Madness trying to both take home a collegiate title and improve their draft position.

Many of these players would already be in the NBA were it not for the league’s “one-and-done” rule instituted before the 2006 draft, which states that players must be at least one year out of high school and 19 years old (in the year of the draft) to enter the league.