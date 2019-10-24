In building a contender, the team drew from every talent pool available to a major league club. The Nationals made smart draft picks, big free agent signings, key trades and aggressive moves in the international market.

Ryan Zimmerman – who hit the Nationals' first World Series home run in Tuesday night's Game 1 win – was drafted by the franchise in 2005 and has been with the team for every season of its existence in D.C. Several key contributors, on the other hand, arrived before or even during this season, including closer Daniel Hudson. The timelines below show when each player on the Nationals' 25-man World Series roster first appeared for the big league team and how much he has played since.