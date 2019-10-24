Analysis Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events.
How the Nationals built a World Series roster
For the first time in franchise history, the Washington Nationals are in the World Series.
In building a contender, the team drew from every talent pool available to a major league club. The Nationals made smart draft picks, big free agent signings, key trades and aggressive moves in the international market.
Ryan Zimmerman – who hit the Nationals' first World Series home run in Tuesday night's Game 1 win – was drafted by the franchise in 2005 and has been with the team for every season of its existence in D.C. Several key contributors, on the other hand, arrived before or even during this season, including closer Daniel Hudson. The timelines below show when each player on the Nationals' 25-man World Series roster first appeared for the big league team and how much he has played since.
Four players drafted by team
Timeline starts the season the player was acquired by the Nationals in his current stint with the team. Statistics are listed for every season he appeared in the major leagues.
Darker colors mean more plate appearances or innings pitched.
|2005'05
|2006'06
|2007'07
|2008'08
|2009'09
|2010'10
|2011'11
|2012'12
|2013'13
|2014'14
|2015'15
|2016'16
|2017'17
|2018'18
|2019'19
|Ryan ZimmermanZimmerman, 1B
|62 PA
|682 PA
|722 PA
|466 PA
|694 PA
|603 PA
|440 PA
|641 PA
|633 PA
|240 PA
|390 PA
|467 PA
|576 PA
|323 PA
|190 PA
|Stephen StrasburgStrasburg, P
|68 IP
|24 IP
|159.1 IP
|183 IP
|215 IP
|127.1 IP
|147.2 IP
|175.1 IP
|130 IP
|209 IP
|Michael A. TaylorTaylor, CF
|43 PA
|511 PA
|237 PA
|432 PA
|385 PA
|97 PA
|Anthony RendonRendon, 3B
|394 PA
|683 PA
|355 PA
|647 PA
|605 PA
|597 PA
|646 PA
Three players signed as international prospects
|2005'05
|2006'06
|2007'07
|2008'08
|2009'09
|2010'10
|2011'11
|2012'12
|2013'13
|2014'14
|2015'15
|2016'16
|2017'17
|2018'18
|2019'19
|Wander SueroSuero, P
|47.2 IP
|71.1 IP
|Victor RoblesRobles, CF
|27 PA
|66 PA
|617 PA
|Juan SotoSoto, LF
|494 PA
|659 PA
Eight players acquired via trade
|2005'05
|2006'06
|2007'07
|2008'08
|2009'09
|2010'10
|2011'11
|2012'12
|2013'13
|2014'14
|2015'15
|2016'16
|2017'17
|2018'18
|2019'19
|Trea TurnerTurner, SS
|44 PA
|324 PA
|447 PA
|740 PA
|569 PA
|Joe RossRoss, P
|76.2 IP
|105 IP
|73.2 IP
|16 IP
|64 IP
|Adam EatonEaton, RF
|107 PA
|370 PA
|656 PA
|Sean DoolittleDoolittle, P
|30 IP
|45 IP
|60 IP
|Howie KendrickKendrick, 2B
|160 PA
|370 PA
|Yan GomesGomes, C
|358 PA
|Tanner RaineyRainey, P
|48.1 IP
|Daniel HudsonHudson, P
|25 IP
10 players signed as free agents or claimed off waivers
|2005'05
|2006'06
|2007'07
|2008'08
|2009'09
|2010'10
|2011'11
|2012'12
|2013'13
|2014'14
|2015'15
|2016'16
|2017'17
|2018'18
|2019'19
|Max ScherzerScherzer, P
|228.2 IP
|228.1 IP
|200.2 IP
|220.2 IP
|172.1 IP
|Patrick CorbinCorbin, P
|202 IP
|Aníbal SánchezSanchez, P
|166 IP
|Brian DozierDozier, 2B
|482 PA
|Matt AdamsAdams, 1B
|333 PA
|Kurt SuzukiSuzuki, C
|309 PA
|Gerardo ParraParra, CF
|204 PA
|Javy GuerraGuerra, P
|53.2 IP
|Asdrúbal CabreraCabrera, SS
|146 PA
|Fernando RodneyRodney, P
|33.1 IP
About this story
Appearance and transaction data from Baseball-Reference.com.
Player photos by John McDonnell/The Washington Post, Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post and Rob Carr/Getty Images