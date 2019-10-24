sig
Sports
Analysis

Analysis Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events.

How the Nationals built a World Series roster

By Reuben Fischer-Baum
Reuben Fischer-Baum
Graphics editor focused on politics, business and sports
 and Brittany Renee Mayes
Brittany Renee Mayes
General assignment graphics reporter

For the first time in franchise history, the Washington Nationals are in the World Series.

In building a contender, the team drew from every talent pool available to a major league club. The Nationals made smart draft picks, big free agent signings, key trades and aggressive moves in the international market.

[ The bandwagon fan’s guide to the Nationals in the World Series ]

Ryan Zimmerman – who hit the Nationals' first World Series home run in Tuesday night's Game 1 win – was drafted by the franchise in 2005 and has been with the team for every season of its existence in D.C. Several key contributors, on the other hand, arrived before or even during this season, including closer Daniel Hudson. The timelines below show when each player on the Nationals' 25-man World Series roster first appeared for the big league team and how much he has played since.

Four players drafted by team

Timeline starts the season the player was acquired by the Nationals in his current stint with the team. Statistics are listed for every season he appeared in the major leagues.

Darker colors mean more plate appearances or innings pitched.

2005'05 2006'06 2007'07 2008'08 2009'09 2010'10 2011'11 2012'12 2013'13 2014'14 2015'15 2016'16 2017'17 2018'18 2019'19
Ryan ZimmermanZimmerman, 1B 62 PA 682 PA 722 PA 466 PA 694 PA 603 PA 440 PA 641 PA 633 PA 240 PA 390 PA 467 PA 576 PA 323 PA 190 PA
Stephen StrasburgStrasburg, P 68 IP 24 IP 159.1 IP 183 IP 215 IP 127.1 IP 147.2 IP 175.1 IP 130 IP 209 IP
Michael A. TaylorTaylor, CF 43 PA 511 PA 237 PA 432 PA 385 PA 97 PA
Anthony RendonRendon, 3B 394 PA 683 PA 355 PA 647 PA 605 PA 597 PA 646 PA

Three players signed as international prospects

2005'05 2006'06 2007'07 2008'08 2009'09 2010'10 2011'11 2012'12 2013'13 2014'14 2015'15 2016'16 2017'17 2018'18 2019'19
Wander SueroSuero, P 47.2 IP 71.1 IP
Victor RoblesRobles, CF 27 PA 66 PA 617 PA
Juan SotoSoto, LF 494 PA 659 PA

Eight players acquired via trade

2005'05 2006'06 2007'07 2008'08 2009'09 2010'10 2011'11 2012'12 2013'13 2014'14 2015'15 2016'16 2017'17 2018'18 2019'19
Trea TurnerTurner, SS 44 PA 324 PA 447 PA 740 PA 569 PA
Joe RossRoss, P 76.2 IP 105 IP 73.2 IP 16 IP 64 IP
Adam EatonEaton, RF 107 PA 370 PA 656 PA
Sean DoolittleDoolittle, P 30 IP 45 IP 60 IP
Howie KendrickKendrick, 2B 160 PA 370 PA
Yan GomesGomes, C 358 PA
Tanner RaineyRainey, P 48.1 IP
Daniel HudsonHudson, P 25 IP

10 players signed as free agents or claimed off waivers

2005'05 2006'06 2007'07 2008'08 2009'09 2010'10 2011'11 2012'12 2013'13 2014'14 2015'15 2016'16 2017'17 2018'18 2019'19
Max ScherzerScherzer, P 228.2 IP 228.1 IP 200.2 IP 220.2 IP 172.1 IP
Patrick CorbinCorbin, P 202 IP
Aníbal SánchezSanchez, P 166 IP
Brian DozierDozier, 2B 482 PA
Matt AdamsAdams, 1B 333 PA
Kurt SuzukiSuzuki, C 309 PA
Gerardo ParraParra, CF 204 PA
Javy GuerraGuerra, P 53.2 IP
Asdrúbal CabreraCabrera, SS 146 PA
Fernando RodneyRodney, P 33.1 IP
Related stories
MLB expert predictions favor the Astros over the Nationals in World Series Hugs, kids’ songs and so much dancing: How the Nationals' clubhouse became ‘something special’ The story behind the Nationals’ lucky sunglasses is even weirder than you think

Reuben Fischer-Baum

Reuben Fischer-Baum is an assignment editor on the graphics team of The Washington Post. He previously worked at FiveThirtyEight and Deadspin. He joined The Post in 2017.

Brittany Renee Mayes

Brittany Renee Mayes joined The Washington Post as a general assignment graphics reporter in June 2018. She previously worked at NPR on the visuals team as a news applications developer.

About this story

Appearance and transaction data from Baseball-Reference.com.

Player photos by John McDonnell/The Washington Post, Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post and Rob Carr/Getty Images

Share