A visual guide to 20 seasons of Daniel Snyder’s Redskins ownership

Daniel M. Snyder has been the owner of the Washington Redskins for 20 seasons, since NFL owners voted unanimously to approve him and his ownership group on May 25, 1999.

“Your most pressing issue is no different than mine,” he said then, addressing the team’s fans. “You want to win, we want to win, and we’re going to deliver that.”

In the seasons since, the Redskins have gone 139-180, with four times as many head coaches (8) as playoff wins (2).

Swipe to see a recap of each season.

1999

Season record

10-6

Playoff run in Year 1

Snyder wasted no time putting his stamp on the franchise, forcing out general manager Charley Casserly, who helped the Redskins win three Super Bowls, and replacing him with 49ers director of player personnel Vinny Cerrato. On the field, Washington went 10-6 and won the NFC East for the first time in eight years behind the league’s second-ranked scoring offense. The Redskins defeated the Lions in the wild-card round, but blew a 13-0 second-half lead to the Buccaneers a week later.

Snyder, who wasn’t shy about criticizing Coach Norv Turner during the regular season, gave an upbeat message after the loss. There was reason to be optimistic about the future under new ownership, or so it seemed.

Games over .500 under Snyder

.500

+4

Cumulative W-L: 10-6

Franchise valuation

(according to Forbes)

$607M

(NFL rank: 2)

1999

HEAD COACH

Norv Turner (10-6)

NFC East standings

POINTS

Points for

Points against

NFL rank

NFL rank

27.7

per game

2

23.6

per game

377

total

443

total

24

66

Point differential

(NFL rank 8)

YARDS

Offense

Defense

NFL rank

NFL rank

2

245.4

233.3

127.4

123.3

Passing

Rushing

Passing

Rushing

372.8

Total offense

356.6

30

Total defense

Home attendance

619,749

(NFL rank: 3)

1999

QUARTERBACK

Brad Johnson

10-6 record as starter

4,005

Passing yards

24-13

Touchdowns - Interceptions

316

completions

60.9

519

attempts

Percentage of passes completed

90.0

Passer rating

2000

Season record

8-8

Turner’s tenure ends

Snyder opened his wallet during the offseason, signing future Hall of Famers Deion Sanders and Bruce Smith, as well as Jeff George and veteran safety Mark Carrier. Perhaps to offset the cost of a roster owed more than $100 million in salaries and bonuses, Snyder charged fans $10 to attend training camp, which he moved from Frostburg State University to Ashburn.

 

The defense improved under first-year coordinator Ray Rhodes, but the offense sputtered. Snyder fired Turner one day after a 9-7 loss to the Giants in Week 14 dropped Washington to 7-6. Under interim coach Terry Robiskie, the Redskins finished 8-8 and out of the playoffs.

Games over .500 under Snyder

.500

+4

Cumulative W-L: 18-14

Franchise valuation

(according to Forbes)

$741M

(NFL rank: 1)

2000

HEAD COACH

Norv Turner (7-6)

Terry Robiskie (1-2)

NFC East standings

POINTS

Points for

Points against

NFL rank

NFL rank

17.6

per game

16.8

per game

7

269

total

281

total

24

12

Point differential

(NFL rank 16)

YARDS

Offense

Defense

NFL rank

NFL rank

228.0

4

163.8

115.8

109.3

11

Passing

Rushing

Passing

Rushing

337.3

Total offense

279.6

Total defense

Home attendance

647,424

(NFL rank: 1)

2000

QUARTERBACK

Brad Johnson

7-4 record as starter

2,505

Passing yards

11-15

Touchdowns - Interceptions

228

completions

62.5

365

attempts

Percentage of passes completed

75.7

Passer rating

2001

Season record

8-8

Marty is one and done

Snyder’s first of many handpicked head coaches? Marty Schottenheimer, who signed a four-year, $10 million deal after spending the previous season as a TV analyst and fired Vinny Cerrato three weeks later. Snyder promised to leave football decisions to the 57-year-old former head coach of the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs, but after the Redskins started 0-5, reports emerged that Schottenheimer would probably be fired if the team did not improve significantly over the season’s final 11 games.

 

Washington won five straight and appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated but missed the playoffs for a second straight year. Snyder fired Schottenheimer soon after, saying, “It became clear that the Redskins and Marty had irreconcilable differences.”

Games over .500 under Snyder

.500

+4

Cumulative W-L: 26-22

Franchise valuation

(according to Forbes)

$796M

(NFL rank: 1)

2001

HEAD COACH

Marty Schottenheimer (8-8)

NFC East standings

POINTS

Points for

Points against

NFL rank

NFL rank

18.9

per game

16.0

per game

13

303

total

256

total

-47

28

Point differential

(NFL rank 20)

YARDS

Offense

Defense

NFL rank

NFL rank

186.1

155.4

121.8

116.8

10

Passing

Rushing

Passing

Rushing

277.2

Total offense

302.9

28

Total defense

Home attendance

624,374

(NFL rank: 3)

2001

QUARTERBACK

Tony Banks

8-6 record as starter

2,386

Passing yards

10-10

Touchdowns - Interceptions

198

completions

53.5

370

attempts

Percentage of passes completed

71.3

Passer rating

2002

Season record

7-9

‘Gatorskins’ come to D.C.

After rehiring Cerrato, Snyder took a big gamble on his next head coach, convincing Florida’s Steve Spurrier to make the jump from college to the pros. Snyder “sold me by his passion and love of the team,” the Head Ball Coach said. A five-year, $25 million deal that made him the NFL’s highest-paid coach probably didn’t hurt.

 

With a roster featuring five former Florida quarterbacks and wide receivers in Spurrier’s first season, the “Gatorskins” went 4-1 while averaging more than 30 points in the preseason. The honeymoon lasted through Week 1, as Shane Matthews passed for 327 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Redskins surpassed 30 points in only one other game and missed the playoffs.

Games over .500 under Snyder

.500

+2

Cumulative W-L: 33-31

Franchise valuation

(according to Forbes)

$845M

(NFL rank: 1)

2002

HEAD COACH

Steve Spurrier (7-9)

NFC East standings

POINTS

Points for

Points against

NFL rank

NFL rank

22.8

per game

19.2

per game

365

total

307

total

21

-58

25

Point differential

(NFL rank 26)

YARDS

Offense

Defense

NFL rank

NFL rank

203.4

189.6

5

118.1

109.6

Passing

Rushing

Passing

Rushing

321.4

20

Total offense

299.2

Total defense

Home attendance

643,950

(NFL rank: 1)

2002

QUARTERBACK

Shane Matthews

3-4 record as starter

1,251

Passing yards

11-6

Touchdowns - Interceptions

124

completions

52.3

237

attempts

Percentage of passes completed

72.6

Passer rating

2003

Season record

5-11

‘Not very good!’: Spurrier resigns

Spurrier’s second season in Washington was worse than his first. Despite the addition of wide receiver Laveranues Coles, the Redskins averaged only 17.9 points and, after starting the season 3-1, lost 10 of their final 12 games.

 

“Okay, we wound up 5-11,” Spurrier said at what would be his final news conference with Washington. “Not very good! But there was some worse than us. I guess that’s one positive way to look at it, we weren’t the worst team in the league.” Spurrier, who would later say he didn’t have the power to pick his own quarterback in Washington, resigned a week later, and Snyder began his search for the Redskins’ fifth head coach since he bought the team.

Games over .500 under Snyder

.500

-4

Cumulative W-L: 38-42

Franchise valuation

(according to Forbes)

$952M

(NFL rank: 1)

2003

HEAD COACH

Steve Spurrier (12-20)

NFC East standings

POINTS

Points for

Points against

NFL rank

NFL rank

23.3

per game

17.9

per game

372

total

287

total

22

24

-85

Point differential

(NFL rank 25)

YARDS

Offense

Defense

NFL rank

NFL rank

199.7

187.9

138.6

103.3

Passing

Rushing

Passing

Rushing

291.2

Total offense

23

25

338.3

Total defense

Home attendance

643,997

(NFL rank: 1)

2003

QUARTERBACK

Patrick Ramsey

4-7 record as starter

2,166

Passing yards

14-9

Touchdowns - Interceptions

179

completions

53.1

337

attempts

Percentage of passes completed

75.8

Passer rating

2004

Season record

6-10

Joe Gibbs returns

Snyder bought himself some goodwill with an increasingly disgruntled fan base by hiring Gibbs 11 years after the three-time Super Bowl champion retired. While Cerrato remained Washington’s VP of football operations, Gibbs was given final say over roster decisions.

 

“Joe Gibbs helped define what the Washington Redskins stand for — integrity, hard work, determination, winning and championships," Snyder said. "Who better to set our strategy and lead the Redskins back to championship glory?"

 

The following month, the Redskins traded Champ Bailey and a second-round pick to Denver for running back Clinton Portis. With Larry Michael calling the action from the Redskins’ radio broadcast booth after replacing fan favorite Frank Herzog, Portis ran for a 64-yard touchdown on his first carry — a rare highlight in a 6-10 year.

Games over .500 under Snyder

.500

-8

Cumulative W-L: 44-52

Franchise valuation

(according to Forbes)

$1.1B

(NFL rank: 1)

2004

HEAD COACH

Joe Gibbs (6-10)

NFC East standings

POINTS

Points for

Points against

NFL rank

NFL rank

5

16.6

per game

15.0

per game

265

total

240

total

-25

31

Point differential

(NFL rank 19)

YARDS

Offense

Defense

NFL rank

NFL rank

3

186.1

164.5

110.3

81.5

Passing

Rushing

Passing

Rushing

274.8

Total offense

267.6

30

Total defense

Home attendance

702,670

(NFL rank: 1)

2004

QUARTERBACK

Mark Brunell

3-6 record as starter

1,194

Passing yards

7-6

Touchdowns - Interceptions

118

completions

49.8

237

attempts

Percentage of passes completed

63.9

Passer rating

2005

Season record

10-6

Here lies Skins’ last playoff win

The Redskins traded Coles to the New York Jets for Santana Moss and drafted Carlos Rogers and Jason Campbell in the first round during what was, by Snyder’s standards, a quiet offseason. Snyder added more seats to FedEx Field to increase its capacity to 91,704, the largest in the league.

 

After falling to 5-6 with an overtime loss to the San Diego Chargers at home in Week 12, the Redskins won five straight, including the regular season finale at the Philadelphia Eagles, to clinch the NFC East title.

 

The Redskins defeated the Buccaneers in the first round of the playoffs but lost at the Seattle Seahawks a week later. Washington hasn’t won a playoff game since.

Games over .500 under Snyder

.500

-4

Cumulative W-L: 54-58

Franchise valuation

(according to Forbes)

$1.26B

(NFL rank: 1)

2005

HEAD COACH

Joe Gibbs (16-16)

NFC East standings

POINTS

Points for

Points against

NFL rank

NFL rank

22.4

per game

18.3

per game

9

13

293

total

359

total

66

Point differential

(NFL rank 11)

YARDS

Offense

Defense

NFL rank

NFL rank

192.6

194.1

136.4

105.4

9

11

Passing

Rushing

Passing

Rushing

330.6

Total offense

297.9

Total defense

Home attendance

716,999

(NFL rank: 1)

2005

QUARTERBACK

Mark Brunell

9 -6 record as starter

3,050

Passing yards

23-10

Touchdowns - Interceptions

262

completions

57.7

454

attempts

Percentage of passes completed

85.9

Passer rating

2006

Season record

5-11

Back to reality -- and 5-11

In hopes of improving the offense, the Redskins hired former Chiefs assistant Al Saunders to call plays from his 700-page playbook and acquired wide receivers Brandon Lloyd and Antwaan Randle El. Meanwhile, Snyder expanded his portfolio with the purchase of three radio stations. “If The Washington Post were for sale, I’d buy it right now,” he said at the time. “I don’t buy companies at their peak. I sell them at their peak.”

 

During training camp, Mark Brunell proclaimed that “anything short of going all the way would be a disappointment,” but Portis injured his shoulder in the preseason and was limited to eight games, safety Adam Archuleta was a bust and Gregg Williams’s defense finished 27th in the league in scoring defense.

Games over .500 under Snyder

.500

-10

Cumulative W-L: 59-69

Franchise valuation

(according to Forbes)

$1.42B

(NFL rank: 1)

2006

HEAD COACH

Joe Gibbs (21-27)

NFC East standings

POINTS

Points for

Points against

NFL rank

NFL rank

23.5

per game

19.2

per game

376

total

307

total

20

-69

27

Point differential

(NFL rank 24)

YARDS

Offense

Defense

NFL rank

NFL rank

218.2

189.2

138.5

137.3

13

Passing

Rushing

Passing

Rushing

327.7

Total offense

355.5

Total defense

31

Home attendance

701,049

(NFL rank: 1)

2006

QUARTERBACK

Mark Brunell

3 -6 record as starter

1,789

Passing yards

8-4

Touchdowns - Interceptions

162

completions

62.3

260

attempts

Percentage of passes completed

86.5

Passer rating

2007

Season record

9-7

Sean Taylor, gone too soon

After Sean Taylor was murdered in his home in November, Snyder chartered a flight for players, coaches and other team employees to attend the Pro Bowl safety’s funeral. Washington lost an emotional game to the Buffalo Bills a week later to fall to 5-7, at which point a playoff push seemed unlikely.

 

Journeyman Todd Collins replaced an injured Campbell in the next game and led a comeback win. Washington wouldn’t lose again during the regular season and sneaked into the playoffs as a wild card. The surprising run ended with a first-round loss to the Seahawks, after which Gibbs retired for a second time.

Games over .500 under Snyder

.500

-8

Cumulative W-L: 68-76

Franchise valuation

(according to Forbes)

$1.47B

(NFL rank: 2)

2007

HEAD COACH

Joe Gibbs (30-34)

NFC East standings

POINTS

Points for

Points against

NFL rank

NFL rank

20.9

per game

19.4

per game

11

18

310

total

334

total

24

Point differential

(NFL rank 12)

YARDS

Offense

Defense

NFL rank

NFL rank

216.4

214.0

116.9

91.3

8

Passing

Rushing

Passing

Rushing

15

333.4

Total offense

305.3

Total defense

Home attendance

704,722

(NFL rank: 1)

2007

QUARTERBACK

Jason Campbell

6-7 record as starter

2,700

Passing yards

12-11

Touchdowns - Interceptions

250

completions

60.0

417

attempts

Percentage of passes completed

77.6

Passer rating

2008

Season record

8-8

‘Hip hip hooray!’: Zorn arrives

The Redskins were set to hire former New York Giants coach Jim Fassel to replace Gibbs, but they reversed course in the wake of fan backlash and tapped quirky Seahawks quarterbacks coach Jim Zorn for the job instead. While Zorn had no previous head coaching experience, the Redskins started 6-2 in his first season, including a Week 4 win over the Dallas Cowboys that ended with Snyder joining the postgame celebration inside the Texas Stadium locker room.

 

The good times of Zorn leading chants of “Hip hip hooray!” wouldn’t last, as Washington lost six of eight to end the season. During the team’s late-season slide, Portis went on a local radio station and openly mocked Zorn by saying, “We got a genius for a head coach.”

Games over .500 under Snyder

.500

-8

Cumulative W-L: 76-84

Franchise valuation

(according to Forbes)

$1.54B

(NFL rank: 2)

2008

HEAD COACH

Jim Zorn (8-8)

NFC East standings

POINTS

Points for

Points against

NFL rank

NFL rank

18.5

per game

6

16.6

per game

296

total

265

total

-31

28

Point differential

(NFL rank 22)

YARDS

Offense

Defense

NFL rank

NFL rank

4

193.4

189.1

130.9

95.4

Passing

Rushing

Passing

Rushing

320.0

19

Total offense

288.8

Total defense

Home attendance

708,835

(NFL rank: 1)

2008

QUARTERBACK

Jason Campbell

8-8 record as starter

3,245

Passing yards

13-6

Touchdowns - Interceptions

315

completions

62.3

506

attempts

Percentage of passes completed

84.3

Passer rating

2009

Season record

4-12

Zorn exits via Swinging Gate

The Redskins made a splash in free agency by signing defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth to a seven-year deal with a maximum value of $115 million. “It’s a lot of money, but honestly, I put more pressure on myself than what the contract will do,” Haynesworth said. Pressure or not, Haynesworth was a flop.

 

Zorn’s days were numbered after the Redskins became the first team to lose to the Detroit Lions since December 2007 in Week 3, and late in the season, Snyder fired Cerrato and hired Bruce Allen as general manager.

 

Snyder, who was becoming increasingly unpopular with fans after a report that he had sued 125 season-ticket holders asking to be released from their multiyear contracts over the past five years, called his new GM, the son of former Redskins coaching legend George Allen, a “proven winner.”

Games over .500 under Snyder

.500

-16

Cumulative W-L: 80-96

Franchise valuation

(according to Forbes)

$1.55B

(NFL rank: 2)

2009

HEAD COACH

Jim Zorn (12-20)

NFC East standings

POINTS

Points for

Points against

NFL rank

NFL rank

21.0

per game

16.6

per game

18

336

total

266

total

-70

26

Point differential

(NFL rank 24)

YARDS

Offense

Defense

NFL rank

NFL rank

218.1

207.3

112.4

94.4

10

Passing

Rushing

Passing

Rushing

312.5

Total offense

22

319.7

Total defense

Home attendance

678,352

(NFL rank: 2)

2009

QUARTERBACK

Jason Campbell

4-12 record as starter

3,618

Passing yards

20-15

Touchdowns - Interceptions

327

completions

64.5

507

attempts

Percentage of passes completed

86.4

Passer rating

2010

Season record

6-10

Shanahan: Oil. McNabb: Water.

With Zorn gone, Snyder turned to a veteran coach with a proven track record by signing Mike Shanahan to a five-year contract. When the Redskins traded for aging Donovan McNabb to replace Campbell three months later, Snyder cut short a family vacation to greet his new quarterback.

 

“It was necessary,” Snyder said of his team’s offseason changes at head coach, GM and quarterback. "We were 4-12 and going in the wrong direction. All of the changes are to get us going in the right direction. Obviously, the pedigree and the success of the people that I've brought in, you could tell we're going in the right direction."

 

McNabb was benched for Rex Grossman in December after a three-game losing streak.

Games over .500 under Snyder

.500

-20

Cumulative W-L: 86-106

Franchise valuation

(according to Forbes)

$1.55B

(NFL rank: 2)

2010

HEAD COACH

Mike Shanahan (6-10)

NFC East standings

POINTS

Points for

Points against

NFL rank

NFL rank

23.6

per game

18.9

per game

377

total

302

total

21

-75

25

Point differential

(NFL rank 27)

YARDS

Offense

Defense

NFL rank

NFL rank

261.7

244.6

127.6

91.3

Passing

Rushing

Passing

Rushing

335.9

18

Total offense

389.3

Total defense

31

Home attendance

665,380

(NFL rank: 2)

2010

QUARTERBACK

Donovan McNabb

5-8 record as starter

3,377

Passing yards

14-15

Touchdowns - Interceptions

275

completions

58.3

472

attempts

Percentage of passes completed

77.1

Passer rating

2011

Season record

5-11

Rex Grossman, QB1

McNabb lasted all of one ugly season in Washington and was shipped to the Minnesota Vikings for a late-round draft pick in July. The Redskins went into the season with Grossman and John Beck as their quarterbacks. Both had their turns as the starter during a miserable year, after which Shanahan preached patience.

 

“Like I talked to him about when I first got here, I said, ‘Dan, if you don’t plan on me coaching here five years and doing it the right way, you’re hiring the wrong guy.’ ” Shanahan said at the end of his second season. “It’s going to take some time to do it right.”

 

A $36 million salary cap penalty (over two years) imposed on the Redskins by the NFL in March 2012, for the way the team structured contracts during the sport's season without a salary cap in 2010, would prove harmful down the line.

Games over .500 under Snyder

.500

-26

Cumulative W-L: 91-117

Franchise valuation

(according to Forbes)

$1.55B

(NFL rank: 2)

2011

HEAD COACH

Mike Shanahan (11-21)

NFC East standings

POINTS

Points for

Points against

NFL rank

NFL rank

22.9

per game

18.0

per game

367

total

288

total

21

-79

26

Point differential

(NFL rank 24)

YARDS

Offense

Defense

NFL rank

NFL rank

235.8

222.1

117.8

100.9

13

Passing

Rushing

Passing

Rushing

16

336.7

Total offense

339.8

Total defense

Home attendance

615,368

(NFL rank: 4)

2011

QUARTERBACK

Rex Grossman

5-8 record as starter

3,151

Passing yards

16-20

Touchdowns - Interceptions

265

completions

57.9

458

attempts

Percentage of passes completed

72.4

Passer rating

2012

Season record

10-6

RGIII dazzles in rookie year

At Snyder’s urging, Washington traded four draft picks, including three first-rounders, to the St. Louis Rams to move up to select Baylor’s Heisman Trophy-winning Robert Griffin III with the second overall pick in the 2012 draft. In a somewhat surprising move that would have major repercussions in the coming years, the Redskins took Michigan State’s Kirk Cousins in the fourth round.

 

Griffin won the starting job in training camp and led Washington to a surprising 40-32 win at the New Orleans Saints in his debut. The Redskins were 3-6 entering their bye week but won seven straight games to end the regular season, clinching the Redskins’ first division title since the first year Snyder owned the team. Griffin tore his ACL in Washington’s playoff loss to Seattle and has not been the same since then.

Games over .500 under Snyder

.500

-22

Cumulative W-L: 101-123

Franchise valuation

(according to Forbes)

$1.6B

(NFL rank: 3)

2012

HEAD COACH

Mike Shanahan (21-27)

NFC East standings

POINTS

Points for

Points against

NFL rank

NFL rank

27.3

per game

24.3

per game

4

388

total

436

total

22

48

Point differential

(NFL rank 12)

YARDS

Offense

Defense

NFL rank

NFL rank

281.9

213.9

5

169.3

95.8

Passing

Rushing

Passing

Rushing

383.2

Total offense

377.7

28

Total defense

Home attendance

637,236

(NFL rank: 3)

2012

QUARTERBACK

Robert Griffin

9-6 record as starter

3,200

Passing yards

20-5

Touchdowns - Interceptions

258

completions

65.6

393

attempts

Percentage of passes completed

102.4

Passer rating

2013

Season record

3-13

RGIII gets benched

In May, Snyder gave his most definitive answer to date about his franchise’s nickname. “We’ll never change the name,” Snyder told USA Today. “It’s that simple. NEVER — you can use caps.”

 

Meanwhile, a rehabbing Griffin was determined to be the Redskins’ starter in Week 1, and he was, but he failed to re-create his magical rookie year as defenses adapted to Washington’s zone-read option. With three games remaining in the regular season, Shanahan benched Griffin in favor of Cousins. After Washington finished 3-13, Shanahan got the ax with a year remaining on his contract. “Redskins fans deserve a better result,” Snyder said in a written statement.

Games over .500 under Snyder

.500

-32

Cumulative W-L: 104-136

Franchise valuation

(according to Forbes)

$1.7B

(NFL rank: 3)

2013

HEAD COACH

Mike Shanahan (24-40)

NFC East standings

POINTS

Points for

Points against

NFL rank

NFL rank

29.9

per game

20.9

per game

478

total

334

total

23

-114

30

Point differential

(NFL rank 30)

YARDS

Offense

Defense

NFL rank

NFL rank

243.5

234.4

135.3

110.6

9

Passing

Rushing

Passing

Rushing

369.7

18

Total offense

354.1

Total defense

Home attendance

617,767

(NFL rank: 4)

2013

QUARTERBACK

Robert Griffin

3-10 record as starter

3,203

Passing yards

16-12

Touchdowns - Interceptions

274

completions

60.1

456

attempts

Percentage of passes completed

82.2

Passer rating

2014

Season record

4-12

Gruden replaces Shanahan

Snyder signed former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Jay Gruden, who worked with Allen in Tampa Bay, to a five-year contract as head coach. Gruden expressed excitement about working with Griffin, who dislocated his ankle in Week 2 and struggled to develop as a drop-back passer upon his return.

 

Cousins and Colt McCoy both saw action as the starting quarterback in Gruden’s first season, which ended with seven losses over Washington’s final eight games. Snyder didn’t speak at an end-of-season news conference, but Allen assured fans that the Redskins were “winning off the field.”

Games over .500 under Snyder

.500

-40

Cumulative W-L: 108-148

Franchise valuation

(according to Forbes)

$2.4B

(NFL rank: 3)

2014

HEAD COACH

Jay Gruden (4-12)

NFC East standings

POINTS

Points for

Points against

NFL rank

NFL rank

27.4

per game

18.8

per game

438

total

301

total

-137

26

29

Point differential

(NFL rank 29)

YARDS

Offense

Defense

NFL rank

NFL rank

252.9

249.4

107.6

105.7

13

Passing

Rushing

Passing

Rushing

358.6

20

Total offense

357.0

Total defense

Home attendance

623,715

(NFL rank: 5)

2014

QUARTERBACK

Robert Griffin

2-5 record as starter

1,694

Passing yards

4-6

Touchdowns - Interceptions

147

completions

68.7

214

attempts

Percentage of passes completed

86.9

Passer rating

2015

Season record

9-7

McCloughan lobbies for Cousins

In January, Snyder hired well-respected talent evaluator Scot McCloughan to serve as general manager. The move, which drew praise from fans and pundits alike, stripped Allen of his GM duties, though he remained team president.

 

Before Washington’s regular season opener, McCloughan and Gruden persuaded Snyder and Allen to bench Griffin in favor of Cousins, who rewrote several single-season franchise passing records while leading the Redskins to the NFC East title. The Redskins lost their wild-card playoff game to the Green Bay Packers at FedEx Field, where capacity had dipped to less than 82,000 following the removal of seats for the third time in five years.

Games over .500 under Snyder

.500

-38

Cumulative W-L: 117-155

Franchise valuation

(according to Forbes)

$2.85B

(NFL rank: 3)

2015

HEAD COACH

Jay Gruden (13-19)

NFC East standings

POINTS

Points for

Points against

NFL rank

NFL rank

24.3

per game

23.7

per game

10

17

379

total

388

total

9

Point differential

(NFL rank 14)

YARDS

Offense

Defense

NFL rank

NFL rank

258.0

255.9

122.6

97.9

Passing

Rushing

Passing

Rushing

353.8

17

Total offense

380.6

28

Total defense

Home attendance

609,672

(NFL rank: 6)

2015

QUARTERBACK

Kirk Cousins

9-7 record as starter

4,166

Passing yards

29-11

Touchdowns - Interceptions

379

completions

69.8

543

attempts

Percentage of passes completed

101.6

Passer rating

2016

Season record

8-7-1

Playoff hopes dashed in Week 17

After several years of avoiding the “offseason champs” label by laying low in free agency, the Redskins signed Josh Norman to a record contract after the Carolina Panthers rescinded their franchise tag on the young cornerback. Made with McCloughan’s blessing, the move wasn’t met with as much skepticism as it probably would’ve been in previous years.

 

Playing on the one-year franchise tag, Cousins put up big numbers for a second straight season. But a home loss to the New York Giants in the final game of the regular season prevented Washington from clinching a second straight playoff berth for the first time since 1992.

Games over .500 under Snyder

.500

-37

Cumulative W-L: 125-162-1

Franchise valuation

(according to Forbes)

$2.95B

(NFL rank: 5)

2016

HEAD COACH

Jay Gruden (21-26-1)

NFC East standings

POINTS

Points for

Points against

NFL rank

NFL rank

24.8

per game

23.9

per game

12

383

total

396

total

19

13

Point differential

(NFL rank 18)

YARDS

Offense

Defense

NFL rank

NFL rank

297.4

258.1

3

119.8

106.0

Passing

Rushing

Passing

Rushing

403.4

Total offense

377.9

28

Total defense

Home attendance

626,432

(NFL rank: 4)

2016

QUARTERBACK

Kirk Cousins

8-7-1 record as starter

4,917

Passing yards

25-12

Touchdowns - Interceptions

406

completions

67.0

606

attempts

Percentage of passes completed

97.2

Passer rating

2017

Season record

7-9

Redskins move on from Cousins

In February, Cousins became the first quarterback to be franchise-tagged in consecutive years. The next month, a few days after giving Gruden a two-year contract extension in a signal of continuity, the Redskins fired McCloughan, with an official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, attributing the decision to the GM’s ongoing problems with alcohol.

 

On the field, Cousins struggled at times without wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon, who departed via free agency. The Redskins ultimately couldn’t overcome 26 players being placed on injured reserve. Despite the disappointing season, Gruden became the first Redskins coach to be brought back for a fifth year under Snyder.

Games over .500 under Snyder

.500

-39

Cumulative W-L: 132-171-1

Franchise valuation

(according to Forbes)

$3.1B

(NFL rank: 4)

2017

HEAD COACH

Jay Gruden (28-35-1)

NFC East standings

POINTS

Points for

Points against

NFL rank

NFL rank

24.3

per game

21.4

per game

16

388

total

342

total

-46

27

Point differential

(NFL rank 17)

YARDS

Offense

Defense

NFL rank

NFL rank

234.4

213.8

134.1

90.5

Passing

Rushing

Passing

Rushing

16

324.9

21

Total offense

347.9

Total defense

Home attendance

601,405

(NFL rank: 6)

2017

QUARTERBACK

Kirk Cousins

7-9 record as starter

4,093

Passing yards

27-13

Touchdowns - Interceptions

347

completions

64.3

540

attempts

Percentage of passes completed

93.9

Passer rating

2018

Season record

7-9

QB carousel spins

During Super Bowl week, the Redskins traded for Kansas City veteran Alex Smith, which allowed them to let Cousins walk in free agency. In May, Snyder hired Brian Lafemina from the league office to head business operations, and one of his first moves was acknowledging that the team’s season-ticket waiting list no longer existed. The Redskins drew 57,013 fans for their Week 2 game against the Indianapolis Colts, the smallest crowd for a home opener in FedEx Field’s 21-year history.

 

Washington got off to a 6-3 start before Smith broke his leg in a loss to the Houston Texans. McCoy, Mark Sanchez and Josh Johnson would all start games before another injury-marred season ended without a playoff berth. Snyder got rid of Lafemina and his key lieutenants before the year was over.

Games over .500 under Snyder

.500

-41

Cumulative W-L: 139-180-1

Franchise valuation

(according to Forbes)

$3.1B

(NFL rank: 5)

2018

HEAD COACH

Jay Gruden (35-46-1)

NFC East standings

POINTS

Points for

Points against

NFL rank

NFL rank

22.4

per game

17.6

per game

15

359

total

281

total

-78

29

Point differential

(NFL rank 25)

YARDS

Offense

Defense

NFL rank

NFL rank

237.1

188.8

116.3

110.9

Passing

Rushing

Passing

Rushing

299.7

17

Total offense

353.4

28

Total defense

Home attendance

488,227

(NFL rank: 27)

2018

QUARTERBACK

Alex Smith

6-4 record as starter

2,180

Passing yards

10-5

Touchdowns - Interceptions

205

completions

62.5

328

attempts

Percentage of passes completed

85.7

Passer rating

