A visual guide to 20 seasons of Daniel Snyder’s Redskins ownership

Daniel M. Snyder has been the owner of the Washington Redskins for 20 seasons, since NFL owners voted unanimously to approve him and his ownership group on May 25, 1999.

“Your most pressing issue is no different than mine,” he said then, addressing the team’s fans. “You want to win, we want to win, and we’re going to deliver that.”

In the seasons since, the Redskins have gone 139-180, with four times as many head coaches (8) as playoff wins (2).

Swipe to see a recap of each season.

1999 Season record 10-6 Playoff run in Year 1 Snyder wasted no time putting his stamp on the franchise, forcing out general manager Charley Casserly, who helped the Redskins win three Super Bowls, and replacing him with 49ers director of player personnel Vinny Cerrato. On the field, Washington went 10-6 and won the NFC East for the first time in eight years behind the league’s second-ranked scoring offense. The Redskins defeated the Lions in the wild-card round, but blew a 13-0 second-half lead to the Buccaneers a week later. Snyder, who wasn’t shy about criticizing Coach Norv Turner during the regular season, gave an upbeat message after the loss. There was reason to be optimistic about the future under new ownership, or so it seemed. Games over .500 under Snyder .500 +4 Cumulative W-L: 10-6 Franchise valuation (according to Forbes) $607M (NFL rank: 2) 1999 HEAD COACH Norv Turner (10-6) NFC East standings POINTS Points for Points against NFL rank NFL rank 27.7 per game 2 23.6 per game 377 total 443 total 24 66 Point differential (NFL rank 8) YARDS Offense Defense NFL rank NFL rank 2 245.4 233.3 127.4 123.3 Passing Rushing Passing Rushing 372.8 Total offense 356.6 30 Total defense Home attendance 619,749 (NFL rank: 3) 1999 QUARTERBACK Brad Johnson 10-6 record as starter 4,005 Passing yards 24-13 Touchdowns - Interceptions 316 completions 60.9 519 attempts Percentage of passes completed 90.0 Passer rating 2000 Season record 8-8 Turner’s tenure ends Snyder opened his wallet during the offseason, signing future Hall of Famers Deion Sanders and Bruce Smith, as well as Jeff George and veteran safety Mark Carrier. Perhaps to offset the cost of a roster owed more than $100 million in salaries and bonuses, Snyder charged fans $10 to attend training camp, which he moved from Frostburg State University to Ashburn. The defense improved under first-year coordinator Ray Rhodes, but the offense sputtered. Snyder fired Turner one day after a 9-7 loss to the Giants in Week 14 dropped Washington to 7-6. Under interim coach Terry Robiskie, the Redskins finished 8-8 and out of the playoffs. Games over .500 under Snyder .500 +4 Cumulative W-L: 18-14 Franchise valuation (according to Forbes) $741M (NFL rank: 1) 2000 HEAD COACH Norv Turner (7-6) Terry Robiskie (1-2) NFC East standings POINTS Points for Points against NFL rank NFL rank 17.6 per game 16.8 per game 7 269 total 281 total 24 12 Point differential (NFL rank 16) YARDS Offense Defense NFL rank NFL rank 228.0 4 163.8 115.8 109.3 11 Passing Rushing Passing Rushing 337.3 Total offense 279.6 Total defense Home attendance 647,424 (NFL rank: 1) 2000 QUARTERBACK Brad Johnson 7-4 record as starter 2,505 Passing yards 11-15 Touchdowns - Interceptions 228 completions 62.5 365 attempts Percentage of passes completed 75.7 Passer rating 2001 Season record 8-8 Marty is one and done Snyder’s first of many handpicked head coaches? Marty Schottenheimer, who signed a four-year, $10 million deal after spending the previous season as a TV analyst and fired Vinny Cerrato three weeks later. Snyder promised to leave football decisions to the 57-year-old former head coach of the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs, but after the Redskins started 0-5, reports emerged that Schottenheimer would probably be fired if the team did not improve significantly over the season’s final 11 games. Washington won five straight and appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated but missed the playoffs for a second straight year. Snyder fired Schottenheimer soon after, saying, “It became clear that the Redskins and Marty had irreconcilable differences.” Games over .500 under Snyder .500 +4 Cumulative W-L: 26-22 Franchise valuation (according to Forbes) $796M (NFL rank: 1) 2001 HEAD COACH Marty Schottenheimer (8-8) NFC East standings POINTS Points for Points against NFL rank NFL rank 18.9 per game 16.0 per game 13 303 total 256 total -47 28 Point differential (NFL rank 20) YARDS Offense Defense NFL rank NFL rank 186.1 155.4 121.8 116.8 10 Passing Rushing Passing Rushing 277.2 Total offense 302.9 28 Total defense Home attendance 624,374 (NFL rank: 3) 2001 QUARTERBACK Tony Banks 8-6 record as starter 2,386 Passing yards 10-10 Touchdowns - Interceptions 198 completions 53.5 370 attempts Percentage of passes completed 71.3 Passer rating 2002 Season record 7-9 ‘Gatorskins’ come to D.C. After rehiring Cerrato, Snyder took a big gamble on his next head coach, convincing Florida’s Steve Spurrier to make the jump from college to the pros. Snyder “sold me by his passion and love of the team,” the Head Ball Coach said. A five-year, $25 million deal that made him the NFL’s highest-paid coach probably didn’t hurt. With a roster featuring five former Florida quarterbacks and wide receivers in Spurrier’s first season, the “Gatorskins” went 4-1 while averaging more than 30 points in the preseason. The honeymoon lasted through Week 1, as Shane Matthews passed for 327 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Redskins surpassed 30 points in only one other game and missed the playoffs. Games over .500 under Snyder .500 +2 Cumulative W-L: 33-31 Franchise valuation (according to Forbes) $845M (NFL rank: 1) 2002 HEAD COACH Steve Spurrier (7-9) NFC East standings POINTS Points for Points against NFL rank NFL rank 22.8 per game 19.2 per game 365 total 307 total 21 -58 25 Point differential (NFL rank 26) YARDS Offense Defense NFL rank NFL rank 203.4 189.6 5 118.1 109.6 Passing Rushing Passing Rushing 321.4 20 Total offense 299.2 Total defense Home attendance 643,950 (NFL rank: 1) 2002 QUARTERBACK Shane Matthews 3-4 record as starter 1,251 Passing yards 11-6 Touchdowns - Interceptions 124 completions 52.3 237 attempts Percentage of passes completed 72.6 Passer rating 2003 Season record 5-11 ‘Not very good!’: Spurrier resigns Spurrier’s second season in Washington was worse than his first. Despite the addition of wide receiver Laveranues Coles, the Redskins averaged only 17.9 points and, after starting the season 3-1, lost 10 of their final 12 games. “Okay, we wound up 5-11,” Spurrier said at what would be his final news conference with Washington. “Not very good! But there was some worse than us. I guess that’s one positive way to look at it, we weren’t the worst team in the league.” Spurrier, who would later say he didn’t have the power to pick his own quarterback in Washington, resigned a week later, and Snyder began his search for the Redskins’ fifth head coach since he bought the team. Games over .500 under Snyder .500 -4 Cumulative W-L: 38-42 Franchise valuation (according to Forbes) $952M (NFL rank: 1) 2003 HEAD COACH Steve Spurrier (12-20) NFC East standings POINTS Points for Points against NFL rank NFL rank 23.3 per game 17.9 per game 372 total 287 total 22 24 -85 Point differential (NFL rank 25) YARDS Offense Defense NFL rank NFL rank 199.7 187.9 138.6 103.3 Passing Rushing Passing Rushing 291.2 Total offense 23 25 338.3 Total defense Home attendance 643,997 (NFL rank: 1) 2003 QUARTERBACK Patrick Ramsey 4-7 record as starter 2,166 Passing yards 14-9 Touchdowns - Interceptions 179 completions 53.1 337 attempts Percentage of passes completed 75.8 Passer rating 2004 Season record 6-10 Joe Gibbs returns Snyder bought himself some goodwill with an increasingly disgruntled fan base by hiring Gibbs 11 years after the three-time Super Bowl champion retired. While Cerrato remained Washington’s VP of football operations, Gibbs was given final say over roster decisions. “Joe Gibbs helped define what the Washington Redskins stand for — integrity, hard work, determination, winning and championships," Snyder said. "Who better to set our strategy and lead the Redskins back to championship glory?" The following month, the Redskins traded Champ Bailey and a second-round pick to Denver for running back Clinton Portis. With Larry Michael calling the action from the Redskins’ radio broadcast booth after replacing fan favorite Frank Herzog, Portis ran for a 64-yard touchdown on his first carry — a rare highlight in a 6-10 year. Games over .500 under Snyder .500 -8 Cumulative W-L: 44-52 Franchise valuation (according to Forbes) $1.1B (NFL rank: 1) 2004 HEAD COACH Joe Gibbs (6-10) NFC East standings POINTS Points for Points against NFL rank NFL rank 5 16.6 per game 15.0 per game 265 total 240 total -25 31 Point differential (NFL rank 19) YARDS Offense Defense NFL rank NFL rank 3 186.1 164.5 110.3 81.5 Passing Rushing Passing Rushing 274.8 Total offense 267.6 30 Total defense Home attendance 702,670 (NFL rank: 1) 2004 QUARTERBACK Mark Brunell 3-6 record as starter 1,194 Passing yards 7-6 Touchdowns - Interceptions 118 completions 49.8 237 attempts Percentage of passes completed 63.9 Passer rating 2005 Season record 10-6 Here lies Skins’ last playoff win The Redskins traded Coles to the New York Jets for Santana Moss and drafted Carlos Rogers and Jason Campbell in the first round during what was, by Snyder’s standards, a quiet offseason. Snyder added more seats to FedEx Field to increase its capacity to 91,704, the largest in the league. After falling to 5-6 with an overtime loss to the San Diego Chargers at home in Week 12, the Redskins won five straight, including the regular season finale at the Philadelphia Eagles, to clinch the NFC East title. The Redskins defeated the Buccaneers in the first round of the playoffs but lost at the Seattle Seahawks a week later. Washington hasn’t won a playoff game since. Games over .500 under Snyder .500 -4 Cumulative W-L: 54-58 Franchise valuation (according to Forbes) $1.26B (NFL rank: 1) 2005 HEAD COACH Joe Gibbs (16-16) NFC East standings POINTS Points for Points against NFL rank NFL rank 22.4 per game 18.3 per game 9 13 293 total 359 total 66 Point differential (NFL rank 11) YARDS Offense Defense NFL rank NFL rank 192.6 194.1 136.4 105.4 9 11 Passing Rushing Passing Rushing 330.6 Total offense 297.9 Total defense Home attendance 716,999 (NFL rank: 1) 2005 QUARTERBACK Mark Brunell 9 -6 record as starter 3,050 Passing yards 23-10 Touchdowns - Interceptions 262 completions 57.7 454 attempts Percentage of passes completed 85.9 Passer rating 2006 Season record 5-11 Back to reality -- and 5-11 In hopes of improving the offense, the Redskins hired former Chiefs assistant Al Saunders to call plays from his 700-page playbook and acquired wide receivers Brandon Lloyd and Antwaan Randle El. Meanwhile, Snyder expanded his portfolio with the purchase of three radio stations. “If The Washington Post were for sale, I’d buy it right now,” he said at the time. “I don’t buy companies at their peak. I sell them at their peak.” During training camp, Mark Brunell proclaimed that “anything short of going all the way would be a disappointment,” but Portis injured his shoulder in the preseason and was limited to eight games, safety Adam Archuleta was a bust and Gregg Williams’s defense finished 27th in the league in scoring defense. Games over .500 under Snyder .500 -10 Cumulative W-L: 59-69 Franchise valuation (according to Forbes) $1.42B (NFL rank: 1) 2006 HEAD COACH Joe Gibbs (21-27) NFC East standings POINTS Points for Points against NFL rank NFL rank 23.5 per game 19.2 per game 376 total 307 total 20 -69 27 Point differential (NFL rank 24) YARDS Offense Defense NFL rank NFL rank 218.2 189.2 138.5 137.3 13 Passing Rushing Passing Rushing 327.7 Total offense 355.5 Total defense 31 Home attendance 701,049 (NFL rank: 1) 2006 QUARTERBACK Mark Brunell 3 -6 record as starter 1,789 Passing yards 8-4 Touchdowns - Interceptions 162 completions 62.3 260 attempts Percentage of passes completed 86.5 Passer rating 2007 Season record 9-7 Sean Taylor, gone too soon After Sean Taylor was murdered in his home in November, Snyder chartered a flight for players, coaches and other team employees to attend the Pro Bowl safety’s funeral. Washington lost an emotional game to the Buffalo Bills a week later to fall to 5-7, at which point a playoff push seemed unlikely. Journeyman Todd Collins replaced an injured Campbell in the next game and led a comeback win. Washington wouldn’t lose again during the regular season and sneaked into the playoffs as a wild card. The surprising run ended with a first-round loss to the Seahawks, after which Gibbs retired for a second time. Games over .500 under Snyder .500 -8 Cumulative W-L: 68-76 Franchise valuation (according to Forbes) $1.47B (NFL rank: 2) 2007 HEAD COACH Joe Gibbs (30-34) NFC East standings POINTS Points for Points against NFL rank NFL rank 20.9 per game 19.4 per game 11 18 310 total 334 total 24 Point differential (NFL rank 12) YARDS Offense Defense NFL rank NFL rank 216.4 214.0 116.9 91.3 8 Passing Rushing Passing Rushing 15 333.4 Total offense 305.3 Total defense Home attendance 704,722 (NFL rank: 1) 2007 QUARTERBACK Jason Campbell 6-7 record as starter 2,700 Passing yards 12-11 Touchdowns - Interceptions 250 completions 60.0 417 attempts Percentage of passes completed 77.6 Passer rating 2008 Season record 8-8 ‘Hip hip hooray!’: Zorn arrives The Redskins were set to hire former New York Giants coach Jim Fassel to replace Gibbs, but they reversed course in the wake of fan backlash and tapped quirky Seahawks quarterbacks coach Jim Zorn for the job instead. While Zorn had no previous head coaching experience, the Redskins started 6-2 in his first season, including a Week 4 win over the Dallas Cowboys that ended with Snyder joining the postgame celebration inside the Texas Stadium locker room. The good times of Zorn leading chants of “Hip hip hooray!” wouldn’t last, as Washington lost six of eight to end the season. During the team’s late-season slide, Portis went on a local radio station and openly mocked Zorn by saying, “We got a genius for a head coach.” Games over .500 under Snyder .500 -8 Cumulative W-L: 76-84 Franchise valuation (according to Forbes) $1.54B (NFL rank: 2) 2008 HEAD COACH Jim Zorn (8-8) NFC East standings POINTS Points for Points against NFL rank NFL rank 18.5 per game 6 16.6 per game 296 total 265 total -31 28 Point differential (NFL rank 22) YARDS Offense Defense NFL rank NFL rank 4 193.4 189.1 130.9 95.4 Passing Rushing Passing Rushing 320.0 19 Total offense 288.8 Total defense Home attendance 708,835 (NFL rank: 1) 2008 QUARTERBACK Jason Campbell 8-8 record as starter 3,245 Passing yards 13-6 Touchdowns - Interceptions 315 completions 62.3 506 attempts Percentage of passes completed 84.3 Passer rating 2009 Season record 4-12 Zorn exits via Swinging Gate The Redskins made a splash in free agency by signing defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth to a seven-year deal with a maximum value of $115 million. “It’s a lot of money, but honestly, I put more pressure on myself than what the contract will do,” Haynesworth said. Pressure or not, Haynesworth was a flop. Zorn’s days were numbered after the Redskins became the first team to lose to the Detroit Lions since December 2007 in Week 3, and late in the season, Snyder fired Cerrato and hired Bruce Allen as general manager. Snyder, who was becoming increasingly unpopular with fans after a report that he had sued 125 season-ticket holders asking to be released from their multiyear contracts over the past five years, called his new GM, the son of former Redskins coaching legend George Allen, a “proven winner.” Games over .500 under Snyder .500 -16 Cumulative W-L: 80-96 Franchise valuation (according to Forbes) $1.55B (NFL rank: 2) 2009 HEAD COACH Jim Zorn (12-20) NFC East standings POINTS Points for Points against NFL rank NFL rank 21.0 per game 16.6 per game 18 336 total 266 total -70 26 Point differential (NFL rank 24) YARDS Offense Defense NFL rank NFL rank 218.1 207.3 112.4 94.4 10 Passing Rushing Passing Rushing 312.5 Total offense 22 319.7 Total defense Home attendance 678,352 (NFL rank: 2) 2009 QUARTERBACK Jason Campbell 4-12 record as starter 3,618 Passing yards 20-15 Touchdowns - Interceptions 327 completions 64.5 507 attempts Percentage of passes completed 86.4 Passer rating 2010 Season record 6-10 Shanahan: Oil. McNabb: Water. With Zorn gone, Snyder turned to a veteran coach with a proven track record by signing Mike Shanahan to a five-year contract. When the Redskins traded for aging Donovan McNabb to replace Campbell three months later, Snyder cut short a family vacation to greet his new quarterback. “It was necessary,” Snyder said of his team’s offseason changes at head coach, GM and quarterback. "We were 4-12 and going in the wrong direction. All of the changes are to get us going in the right direction. Obviously, the pedigree and the success of the people that I've brought in, you could tell we're going in the right direction." McNabb was benched for Rex Grossman in December after a three-game losing streak. Games over .500 under Snyder .500 -20 Cumulative W-L: 86-106 Franchise valuation (according to Forbes) $1.55B (NFL rank: 2) 2010 HEAD COACH Mike Shanahan (6-10) NFC East standings POINTS Points for Points against NFL rank NFL rank 23.6 per game 18.9 per game 377 total 302 total 21 -75 25 Point differential (NFL rank 27) YARDS Offense Defense NFL rank NFL rank 261.7 244.6 127.6 91.3 Passing Rushing Passing Rushing 335.9 18 Total offense 389.3 Total defense 31 Home attendance 665,380 (NFL rank: 2) 2010 QUARTERBACK Donovan McNabb 5-8 record as starter 3,377 Passing yards 14-15 Touchdowns - Interceptions 275 completions 58.3 472 attempts Percentage of passes completed 77.1 Passer rating 2011 Season record 5-11 Rex Grossman, QB1 McNabb lasted all of one ugly season in Washington and was shipped to the Minnesota Vikings for a late-round draft pick in July. The Redskins went into the season with Grossman and John Beck as their quarterbacks. Both had their turns as the starter during a miserable year, after which Shanahan preached patience. “Like I talked to him about when I first got here, I said, ‘Dan, if you don’t plan on me coaching here five years and doing it the right way, you’re hiring the wrong guy.’ ” Shanahan said at the end of his second season. “It’s going to take some time to do it right.” A $36 million salary cap penalty (over two years) imposed on the Redskins by the NFL in March 2012, for the way the team structured contracts during the sport's season without a salary cap in 2010, would prove harmful down the line. Games over .500 under Snyder .500 -26 Cumulative W-L: 91-117 Franchise valuation (according to Forbes) $1.55B (NFL rank: 2) 2011 HEAD COACH Mike Shanahan (11-21) NFC East standings POINTS Points for Points against NFL rank NFL rank 22.9 per game 18.0 per game 367 total 288 total 21 -79 26 Point differential (NFL rank 24) YARDS Offense Defense NFL rank NFL rank 235.8 222.1 117.8 100.9 13 Passing Rushing Passing Rushing 16 336.7 Total offense 339.8 Total defense Home attendance 615,368 (NFL rank: 4) 2011 QUARTERBACK Rex Grossman 5-8 record as starter 3,151 Passing yards 16-20 Touchdowns - Interceptions 265 completions 57.9 458 attempts Percentage of passes completed 72.4 Passer rating 2012 Season record 10-6 RGIII dazzles in rookie year At Snyder’s urging, Washington traded four draft picks, including three first-rounders, to the St. Louis Rams to move up to select Baylor’s Heisman Trophy-winning Robert Griffin III with the second overall pick in the 2012 draft. In a somewhat surprising move that would have major repercussions in the coming years, the Redskins took Michigan State’s Kirk Cousins in the fourth round. Griffin won the starting job in training camp and led Washington to a surprising 40-32 win at the New Orleans Saints in his debut. The Redskins were 3-6 entering their bye week but won seven straight games to end the regular season, clinching the Redskins’ first division title since the first year Snyder owned the team. Griffin tore his ACL in Washington’s playoff loss to Seattle and has not been the same since then. Games over .500 under Snyder .500 -22 Cumulative W-L: 101-123 Franchise valuation (according to Forbes) $1.6B (NFL rank: 3) 2012 HEAD COACH Mike Shanahan (21-27) NFC East standings POINTS Points for Points against NFL rank NFL rank 27.3 per game 24.3 per game 4 388 total 436 total 22 48 Point differential (NFL rank 12) YARDS Offense Defense NFL rank NFL rank 281.9 213.9 5 169.3 95.8 Passing Rushing Passing Rushing 383.2 Total offense 377.7 28 Total defense Home attendance 637,236 (NFL rank: 3) 2012 QUARTERBACK Robert Griffin 9-6 record as starter 3,200 Passing yards 20-5 Touchdowns - Interceptions 258 completions 65.6 393 attempts Percentage of passes completed 102.4 Passer rating 2013 Season record 3-13 RGIII gets benched In May, Snyder gave his most definitive answer to date about his franchise’s nickname. “We’ll never change the name,” Snyder told USA Today. “It’s that simple. NEVER — you can use caps.” Meanwhile, a rehabbing Griffin was determined to be the Redskins’ starter in Week 1, and he was, but he failed to re-create his magical rookie year as defenses adapted to Washington’s zone-read option. With three games remaining in the regular season, Shanahan benched Griffin in favor of Cousins. After Washington finished 3-13, Shanahan got the ax with a year remaining on his contract. “Redskins fans deserve a better result,” Snyder said in a written statement. Games over .500 under Snyder .500 -32 Cumulative W-L: 104-136 Franchise valuation (according to Forbes) $1.7B (NFL rank: 3) 2013 HEAD COACH Mike Shanahan (24-40) NFC East standings POINTS Points for Points against NFL rank NFL rank 29.9 per game 20.9 per game 478 total 334 total 23 -114 30 Point differential (NFL rank 30) YARDS Offense Defense NFL rank NFL rank 243.5 234.4 135.3 110.6 9 Passing Rushing Passing Rushing 369.7 18 Total offense 354.1 Total defense Home attendance 617,767 (NFL rank: 4) 2013 QUARTERBACK Robert Griffin 3-10 record as starter 3,203 Passing yards 16-12 Touchdowns - Interceptions 274 completions 60.1 456 attempts Percentage of passes completed 82.2 Passer rating 2014 Season record 4-12 Gruden replaces Shanahan Snyder signed former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Jay Gruden, who worked with Allen in Tampa Bay, to a five-year contract as head coach. Gruden expressed excitement about working with Griffin, who dislocated his ankle in Week 2 and struggled to develop as a drop-back passer upon his return. Cousins and Colt McCoy both saw action as the starting quarterback in Gruden’s first season, which ended with seven losses over Washington’s final eight games. Snyder didn’t speak at an end-of-season news conference, but Allen assured fans that the Redskins were “winning off the field.” Games over .500 under Snyder .500 -40 Cumulative W-L: 108-148 Franchise valuation (according to Forbes) $2.4B (NFL rank: 3) 2014 HEAD COACH Jay Gruden (4-12) NFC East standings POINTS Points for Points against NFL rank NFL rank 27.4 per game 18.8 per game 438 total 301 total -137 26 29 Point differential (NFL rank 29) YARDS Offense Defense NFL rank NFL rank 252.9 249.4 107.6 105.7 13 Passing Rushing Passing Rushing 358.6 20 Total offense 357.0 Total defense Home attendance 623,715 (NFL rank: 5) 2014 QUARTERBACK Robert Griffin 2-5 record as starter 1,694 Passing yards 4-6 Touchdowns - Interceptions 147 completions 68.7 214 attempts Percentage of passes completed 86.9 Passer rating 2015 Season record 9-7 McCloughan lobbies for Cousins In January, Snyder hired well-respected talent evaluator Scot McCloughan to serve as general manager. The move, which drew praise from fans and pundits alike, stripped Allen of his GM duties, though he remained team president. Before Washington’s regular season opener, McCloughan and Gruden persuaded Snyder and Allen to bench Griffin in favor of Cousins, who rewrote several single-season franchise passing records while leading the Redskins to the NFC East title. The Redskins lost their wild-card playoff game to the Green Bay Packers at FedEx Field, where capacity had dipped to less than 82,000 following the removal of seats for the third time in five years. Games over .500 under Snyder .500 -38 Cumulative W-L: 117-155 Franchise valuation (according to Forbes) $2.85B (NFL rank: 3) 2015 HEAD COACH Jay Gruden (13-19) NFC East standings POINTS Points for Points against NFL rank NFL rank 24.3 per game 23.7 per game 10 17 379 total 388 total 9 Point differential (NFL rank 14) YARDS Offense Defense NFL rank NFL rank 258.0 255.9 122.6 97.9 Passing Rushing Passing Rushing 353.8 17 Total offense 380.6 28 Total defense Home attendance 609,672 (NFL rank: 6) 2015 QUARTERBACK Kirk Cousins 9-7 record as starter 4,166 Passing yards 29-11 Touchdowns - Interceptions 379 completions 69.8 543 attempts Percentage of passes completed 101.6 Passer rating 2016 Season record 8-7-1 Playoff hopes dashed in Week 17 After several years of avoiding the “offseason champs” label by laying low in free agency, the Redskins signed Josh Norman to a record contract after the Carolina Panthers rescinded their franchise tag on the young cornerback. Made with McCloughan’s blessing, the move wasn’t met with as much skepticism as it probably would’ve been in previous years. Playing on the one-year franchise tag, Cousins put up big numbers for a second straight season. But a home loss to the New York Giants in the final game of the regular season prevented Washington from clinching a second straight playoff berth for the first time since 1992. Games over .500 under Snyder .500 -37 Cumulative W-L: 125-162-1 Franchise valuation (according to Forbes) $2.95B (NFL rank: 5) 2016 HEAD COACH Jay Gruden (21-26-1) NFC East standings POINTS Points for Points against NFL rank NFL rank 24.8 per game 23.9 per game 12 383 total 396 total 19 13 Point differential (NFL rank 18) YARDS Offense Defense NFL rank NFL rank 297.4 258.1 3 119.8 106.0 Passing Rushing Passing Rushing 403.4 Total offense 377.9 28 Total defense Home attendance 626,432 (NFL rank: 4) 2016 QUARTERBACK Kirk Cousins 8-7-1 record as starter 4,917 Passing yards 25-12 Touchdowns - Interceptions 406 completions 67.0 606 attempts Percentage of passes completed 97.2 Passer rating 2017 Season record 7-9 Redskins move on from Cousins In February, Cousins became the first quarterback to be franchise-tagged in consecutive years. The next month, a few days after giving Gruden a two-year contract extension in a signal of continuity, the Redskins fired McCloughan, with an official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, attributing the decision to the GM’s ongoing problems with alcohol. On the field, Cousins struggled at times without wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon, who departed via free agency. The Redskins ultimately couldn’t overcome 26 players being placed on injured reserve. Despite the disappointing season, Gruden became the first Redskins coach to be brought back for a fifth year under Snyder. Games over .500 under Snyder .500 -39 Cumulative W-L: 132-171-1 Franchise valuation (according to Forbes) $3.1B (NFL rank: 4) 2017 HEAD COACH Jay Gruden (28-35-1) NFC East standings POINTS Points for Points against NFL rank NFL rank 24.3 per game 21.4 per game 16 388 total 342 total -46 27 Point differential (NFL rank 17) YARDS Offense Defense NFL rank NFL rank 234.4 213.8 134.1 90.5 Passing Rushing Passing Rushing 16 324.9 21 Total offense 347.9 Total defense Home attendance 601,405 (NFL rank: 6) 2017 QUARTERBACK Kirk Cousins 7-9 record as starter 4,093 Passing yards 27-13 Touchdowns - Interceptions 347 completions 64.3 540 attempts Percentage of passes completed 93.9 Passer rating 2018 Season record 7-9 QB carousel spins During Super Bowl week, the Redskins traded for Kansas City veteran Alex Smith, which allowed them to let Cousins walk in free agency. In May, Snyder hired Brian Lafemina from the league office to head business operations, and one of his first moves was acknowledging that the team’s season-ticket waiting list no longer existed. The Redskins drew 57,013 fans for their Week 2 game against the Indianapolis Colts, the smallest crowd for a home opener in FedEx Field’s 21-year history. Washington got off to a 6-3 start before Smith broke his leg in a loss to the Houston Texans. McCoy, Mark Sanchez and Josh Johnson would all start games before another injury-marred season ended without a playoff berth. Snyder got rid of Lafemina and his key lieutenants before the year was over. Games over .500 under Snyder .500 -41 Cumulative W-L: 139-180-1 Franchise valuation (according to Forbes) $3.1B (NFL rank: 5) 2018 HEAD COACH Jay Gruden (35-46-1) NFC East standings POINTS Points for Points against NFL rank NFL rank 22.4 per game 17.6 per game 15 359 total 281 total -78 29 Point differential (NFL rank 25) YARDS Offense Defense NFL rank NFL rank 237.1 188.8 116.3 110.9 Passing Rushing Passing Rushing 299.7 17 Total offense 353.4 28 Total defense Home attendance 488,227 (NFL rank: 27) 2018 QUARTERBACK Alex Smith 6-4 record as starter 2,180 Passing yards 10-5 Touchdowns - Interceptions 205 completions 62.5 328 attempts Percentage of passes completed 85.7 Passer rating