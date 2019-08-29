A visual guide to 20 seasons of Daniel Snyder’s Redskins ownership
Winning percentages, attendance numbers, personnel changes and more.
Daniel M. Snyder has been the owner of the Washington Redskins for 20 seasons, since NFL owners voted unanimously to approve him and his ownership group on May 25, 1999.
“Your most pressing issue is no different than mine,” he said then, addressing the team’s fans. “You want to win, we want to win, and we’re going to deliver that.”
In the seasons since, the Redskins have gone 139-180, with four times as many head coaches (8) as playoff wins (2).
Swipe to see a recap of each season.
1999
Season record
10-6
Playoff run in Year 1
Snyder wasted no time putting his stamp on the franchise, forcing out general manager Charley Casserly, who helped the Redskins win three Super Bowls, and replacing him with 49ers director of player personnel Vinny Cerrato. On the field, Washington went 10-6 and won the NFC East for the first time in eight years behind the league’s second-ranked scoring offense. The Redskins defeated the Lions in the wild-card round, but blew a 13-0 second-half lead to the Buccaneers a week later.
Snyder, who wasn’t shy about criticizing Coach Norv Turner during the regular season, gave an upbeat message after the loss. There was reason to be optimistic about the future under new ownership, or so it seemed.
Games over .500 under Snyder
.500
+4
Cumulative W-L: 10-6
Franchise valuation
(according to Forbes)
$607M
(NFL rank: 2)
1999
HEAD COACH
Norv Turner (10-6)
NFC East standings
POINTS
Points for
Points against
NFL rank
NFL rank
27.7
per game
2
23.6
per game
377
total
443
total
24
66
Point differential
(NFL rank 8)
YARDS
Offense
Defense
NFL rank
NFL rank
2
245.4
233.3
127.4
123.3
Passing
Rushing
Passing
Rushing
372.8
Total offense
356.6
30
Total defense
Home attendance
619,749
(NFL rank: 3)
1999
QUARTERBACK
Brad Johnson
10-6 record as starter
4,005
Passing yards
24-13
Touchdowns - Interceptions
316
completions
60.9
519
attempts
Percentage of passes completed
90.0
Passer rating
2000
Season record
8-8
Turner’s tenure ends
Snyder opened his wallet during the offseason, signing future Hall of Famers Deion Sanders and Bruce Smith, as well as Jeff George and veteran safety Mark Carrier. Perhaps to offset the cost of a roster owed more than $100 million in salaries and bonuses, Snyder charged fans $10 to attend training camp, which he moved from Frostburg State University to Ashburn.
The defense improved under first-year coordinator Ray Rhodes, but the offense sputtered. Snyder fired Turner one day after a 9-7 loss to the Giants in Week 14 dropped Washington to 7-6. Under interim coach Terry Robiskie, the Redskins finished 8-8 and out of the playoffs.
Games over .500 under Snyder
.500
+4
Cumulative W-L: 18-14
Franchise valuation
(according to Forbes)
$741M
(NFL rank: 1)
2000
HEAD COACH
Norv Turner (7-6)
Terry Robiskie (1-2)
NFC East standings
POINTS
Points for
Points against
NFL rank
NFL rank
17.6
per game
16.8
per game
7
269
total
281
total
24
12
Point differential
(NFL rank 16)
YARDS
Offense
Defense
NFL rank
NFL rank
228.0
4
163.8
115.8
109.3
11
Passing
Rushing
Passing
Rushing
337.3
Total offense
279.6
Total defense
Home attendance
647,424
(NFL rank: 1)
2000
QUARTERBACK
Brad Johnson
7-4 record as starter
2,505
Passing yards
11-15
Touchdowns - Interceptions
228
completions
62.5
365
attempts
Percentage of passes completed
75.7
Passer rating
2001
Season record
8-8
Marty is one and done
Snyder’s first of many handpicked head coaches? Marty Schottenheimer, who signed a four-year, $10 million deal after spending the previous season as a TV analyst and fired Vinny Cerrato three weeks later. Snyder promised to leave football decisions to the 57-year-old former head coach of the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs, but after the Redskins started 0-5, reports emerged that Schottenheimer would probably be fired if the team did not improve significantly over the season’s final 11 games.
Washington won five straight and appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated but missed the playoffs for a second straight year. Snyder fired Schottenheimer soon after, saying, “It became clear that the Redskins and Marty had irreconcilable differences.”
Games over .500 under Snyder
.500
+4
Cumulative W-L: 26-22
Franchise valuation
(according to Forbes)
$796M
(NFL rank: 1)
2001
HEAD COACH
Marty Schottenheimer (8-8)
NFC East standings
POINTS
Points for
Points against
NFL rank
NFL rank
18.9
per game
16.0
per game
13
303
total
256
total
-47
28
Point differential
(NFL rank 20)
YARDS
Offense
Defense
NFL rank
NFL rank
186.1
155.4
121.8
116.8
10
Passing
Rushing
Passing
Rushing
277.2
Total offense
302.9
28
Total defense
Home attendance
624,374
(NFL rank: 3)
2001
QUARTERBACK
Tony Banks
8-6 record as starter
2,386
Passing yards
10-10
Touchdowns - Interceptions
198
completions
53.5
370
attempts
Percentage of passes completed
71.3
Passer rating
2002
Season record
7-9
‘Gatorskins’ come to D.C.
After rehiring Cerrato, Snyder took a big gamble on his next head coach, convincing Florida’s Steve Spurrier to make the jump from college to the pros. Snyder “sold me by his passion and love of the team,” the Head Ball Coach said. A five-year, $25 million deal that made him the NFL’s highest-paid coach probably didn’t hurt.
With a roster featuring five former Florida quarterbacks and wide receivers in Spurrier’s first season, the “Gatorskins” went 4-1 while averaging more than 30 points in the preseason. The honeymoon lasted through Week 1, as Shane Matthews passed for 327 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Redskins surpassed 30 points in only one other game and missed the playoffs.
Games over .500 under Snyder
.500
+2
Cumulative W-L: 33-31
Franchise valuation
(according to Forbes)
$845M
(NFL rank: 1)
2002
HEAD COACH
Steve Spurrier (7-9)
NFC East standings
POINTS
Points for
Points against
NFL rank
NFL rank
22.8
per game
19.2
per game
365
total
307
total
21
-58
25
Point differential
(NFL rank 26)
YARDS
Offense
Defense
NFL rank
NFL rank
203.4
189.6
5
118.1
109.6
Passing
Rushing
Passing
Rushing
321.4
20
Total offense
299.2
Total defense
Home attendance
643,950
(NFL rank: 1)
2002
QUARTERBACK
Shane Matthews
3-4 record as starter
1,251
Passing yards
11-6
Touchdowns - Interceptions
124
completions
52.3
237
attempts
Percentage of passes completed
72.6
Passer rating
2003
Season record
5-11
‘Not very good!’: Spurrier resigns
Spurrier’s second season in Washington was worse than his first. Despite the addition of wide receiver Laveranues Coles, the Redskins averaged only 17.9 points and, after starting the season 3-1, lost 10 of their final 12 games.
“Okay, we wound up 5-11,” Spurrier said at what would be his final news conference with Washington. “Not very good! But there was some worse than us. I guess that’s one positive way to look at it, we weren’t the worst team in the league.” Spurrier, who would later say he didn’t have the power to pick his own quarterback in Washington, resigned a week later, and Snyder began his search for the Redskins’ fifth head coach since he bought the team.
Games over .500 under Snyder
.500
-4
Cumulative W-L: 38-42
Franchise valuation
(according to Forbes)
$952M
(NFL rank: 1)
2003
HEAD COACH
Steve Spurrier (12-20)
NFC East standings
POINTS
Points for
Points against
NFL rank
NFL rank
23.3
per game
17.9
per game
372
total
287
total
22
24
-85
Point differential
(NFL rank 25)
YARDS
Offense
Defense
NFL rank
NFL rank
199.7
187.9
138.6
103.3
Passing
Rushing
Passing
Rushing
291.2
Total offense
23
25
338.3
Total defense
Home attendance
643,997
(NFL rank: 1)
2003
QUARTERBACK
Patrick Ramsey
4-7 record as starter
2,166
Passing yards
14-9
Touchdowns - Interceptions
179
completions
53.1
337
attempts
Percentage of passes completed
75.8
Passer rating
2004
Season record
6-10
Joe Gibbs returns
Snyder bought himself some goodwill with an increasingly disgruntled fan base by hiring Gibbs 11 years after the three-time Super Bowl champion retired. While Cerrato remained Washington’s VP of football operations, Gibbs was given final say over roster decisions.
“Joe Gibbs helped define what the Washington Redskins stand for — integrity, hard work, determination, winning and championships," Snyder said. "Who better to set our strategy and lead the Redskins back to championship glory?"
The following month, the Redskins traded Champ Bailey and a second-round pick to Denver for running back Clinton Portis. With Larry Michael calling the action from the Redskins’ radio broadcast booth after replacing fan favorite Frank Herzog, Portis ran for a 64-yard touchdown on his first carry — a rare highlight in a 6-10 year.
Games over .500 under Snyder
.500
-8
Cumulative W-L: 44-52
Franchise valuation
(according to Forbes)
$1.1B
(NFL rank: 1)
2004
HEAD COACH
Joe Gibbs (6-10)
NFC East standings
POINTS
Points for
Points against
NFL rank
NFL rank
5
16.6
per game
15.0
per game
265
total
240
total
-25
31
Point differential
(NFL rank 19)
YARDS
Offense
Defense
NFL rank
NFL rank
3
186.1
164.5
110.3
81.5
Passing
Rushing
Passing
Rushing
274.8
Total offense
267.6
30
Total defense
Home attendance
702,670
(NFL rank: 1)
2004
QUARTERBACK
Mark Brunell
3-6 record as starter
1,194
Passing yards
7-6
Touchdowns - Interceptions
118
completions
49.8
237
attempts
Percentage of passes completed
63.9
Passer rating
2005
Season record
10-6
Here lies Skins’ last playoff win
The Redskins traded Coles to the New York Jets for Santana Moss and drafted Carlos Rogers and Jason Campbell in the first round during what was, by Snyder’s standards, a quiet offseason. Snyder added more seats to FedEx Field to increase its capacity to 91,704, the largest in the league.
After falling to 5-6 with an overtime loss to the San Diego Chargers at home in Week 12, the Redskins won five straight, including the regular season finale at the Philadelphia Eagles, to clinch the NFC East title.
The Redskins defeated the Buccaneers in the first round of the playoffs but lost at the Seattle Seahawks a week later. Washington hasn’t won a playoff game since.
Games over .500 under Snyder
.500
-4
Cumulative W-L: 54-58
Franchise valuation
(according to Forbes)
$1.26B
(NFL rank: 1)
2005
HEAD COACH
Joe Gibbs (16-16)
NFC East standings
POINTS
Points for
Points against
NFL rank
NFL rank
22.4
per game
18.3
per game
9
13
293
total
359
total
66
Point differential
(NFL rank 11)
YARDS
Offense
Defense
NFL rank
NFL rank
192.6
194.1
136.4
105.4
9
11
Passing
Rushing
Passing
Rushing
330.6
Total offense
297.9
Total defense
Home attendance
716,999
(NFL rank: 1)
2005
QUARTERBACK
Mark Brunell
9 -6 record as starter
3,050
Passing yards
23-10
Touchdowns - Interceptions
262
completions
57.7
454
attempts
Percentage of passes completed
85.9
Passer rating
2006
Season record
5-11
Back to reality -- and 5-11
In hopes of improving the offense, the Redskins hired former Chiefs assistant Al Saunders to call plays from his 700-page playbook and acquired wide receivers Brandon Lloyd and Antwaan Randle El. Meanwhile, Snyder expanded his portfolio with the purchase of three radio stations. “If The Washington Post were for sale, I’d buy it right now,” he said at the time. “I don’t buy companies at their peak. I sell them at their peak.”
During training camp, Mark Brunell proclaimed that “anything short of going all the way would be a disappointment,” but Portis injured his shoulder in the preseason and was limited to eight games, safety Adam Archuleta was a bust and Gregg Williams’s defense finished 27th in the league in scoring defense.
Games over .500 under Snyder
.500
-10
Cumulative W-L: 59-69
Franchise valuation
(according to Forbes)
$1.42B
(NFL rank: 1)
2006
HEAD COACH
Joe Gibbs (21-27)
NFC East standings
POINTS
Points for
Points against
NFL rank
NFL rank
23.5
per game
19.2
per game
376
total
307
total
20
-69
27
Point differential
(NFL rank 24)
YARDS
Offense
Defense
NFL rank
NFL rank
218.2
189.2
138.5
137.3
13
Passing
Rushing
Passing
Rushing
327.7
Total offense
355.5
Total defense
31
Home attendance
701,049
(NFL rank: 1)
2006
QUARTERBACK
Mark Brunell
3 -6 record as starter
1,789
Passing yards
8-4
Touchdowns - Interceptions
162
completions
62.3
260
attempts
Percentage of passes completed
86.5
Passer rating
2007
Season record
9-7
Sean Taylor, gone too soon
After Sean Taylor was murdered in his home in November, Snyder chartered a flight for players, coaches and other team employees to attend the Pro Bowl safety’s funeral. Washington lost an emotional game to the Buffalo Bills a week later to fall to 5-7, at which point a playoff push seemed unlikely.
Journeyman Todd Collins replaced an injured Campbell in the next game and led a comeback win. Washington wouldn’t lose again during the regular season and sneaked into the playoffs as a wild card. The surprising run ended with a first-round loss to the Seahawks, after which Gibbs retired for a second time.
Games over .500 under Snyder
.500
-8
Cumulative W-L: 68-76
Franchise valuation
(according to Forbes)
$1.47B
(NFL rank: 2)
2007
HEAD COACH
Joe Gibbs (30-34)
NFC East standings
POINTS
Points for
Points against
NFL rank
NFL rank
20.9
per game
19.4
per game
11
18
310
total
334
total
24
Point differential
(NFL rank 12)
YARDS
Offense
Defense
NFL rank
NFL rank
216.4
214.0
116.9
91.3
8
Passing
Rushing
Passing
Rushing
15
333.4
Total offense
305.3
Total defense
Home attendance
704,722
(NFL rank: 1)
2007
QUARTERBACK
Jason Campbell
6-7 record as starter
2,700
Passing yards
12-11
Touchdowns - Interceptions
250
completions
60.0
417
attempts
Percentage of passes completed
77.6
Passer rating
2008
Season record
8-8
‘Hip hip hooray!’: Zorn arrives
The Redskins were set to hire former New York Giants coach Jim Fassel to replace Gibbs, but they reversed course in the wake of fan backlash and tapped quirky Seahawks quarterbacks coach Jim Zorn for the job instead. While Zorn had no previous head coaching experience, the Redskins started 6-2 in his first season, including a Week 4 win over the Dallas Cowboys that ended with Snyder joining the postgame celebration inside the Texas Stadium locker room.
The good times of Zorn leading chants of “Hip hip hooray!” wouldn’t last, as Washington lost six of eight to end the season. During the team’s late-season slide, Portis went on a local radio station and openly mocked Zorn by saying, “We got a genius for a head coach.”
Games over .500 under Snyder
.500
-8
Cumulative W-L: 76-84
Franchise valuation
(according to Forbes)
$1.54B
(NFL rank: 2)
2008
HEAD COACH
Jim Zorn (8-8)
NFC East standings
POINTS
Points for
Points against
NFL rank
NFL rank
18.5
per game
6
16.6
per game
296
total
265
total
-31
28
Point differential
(NFL rank 22)
YARDS
Offense
Defense
NFL rank
NFL rank
4
193.4
189.1
130.9
95.4
Passing
Rushing
Passing
Rushing
320.0
19
Total offense
288.8
Total defense
Home attendance
708,835
(NFL rank: 1)
2008
QUARTERBACK
Jason Campbell
8-8 record as starter
3,245
Passing yards
13-6
Touchdowns - Interceptions
315
completions
62.3
506
attempts
Percentage of passes completed
84.3
Passer rating
2009
Season record
4-12
Zorn exits via Swinging Gate
The Redskins made a splash in free agency by signing defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth to a seven-year deal with a maximum value of $115 million. “It’s a lot of money, but honestly, I put more pressure on myself than what the contract will do,” Haynesworth said. Pressure or not, Haynesworth was a flop.
Zorn’s days were numbered after the Redskins became the first team to lose to the Detroit Lions since December 2007 in Week 3, and late in the season, Snyder fired Cerrato and hired Bruce Allen as general manager.
Snyder, who was becoming increasingly unpopular with fans after a report that he had sued 125 season-ticket holders asking to be released from their multiyear contracts over the past five years, called his new GM, the son of former Redskins coaching legend George Allen, a “proven winner.”
Games over .500 under Snyder
.500
-16
Cumulative W-L: 80-96
Franchise valuation
(according to Forbes)
$1.55B
(NFL rank: 2)
2009
HEAD COACH
Jim Zorn (12-20)
NFC East standings
POINTS
Points for
Points against
NFL rank
NFL rank
21.0
per game
16.6
per game
18
336
total
266
total
-70
26
Point differential
(NFL rank 24)
YARDS
Offense
Defense
NFL rank
NFL rank
218.1
207.3
112.4
94.4
10
Passing
Rushing
Passing
Rushing
312.5
Total offense
22
319.7
Total defense
Home attendance
678,352
(NFL rank: 2)
2009
QUARTERBACK
Jason Campbell
4-12 record as starter
3,618
Passing yards
20-15
Touchdowns - Interceptions
327
completions
64.5
507
attempts
Percentage of passes completed
86.4
Passer rating
2010
Season record
6-10
Shanahan: Oil. McNabb: Water.
With Zorn gone, Snyder turned to a veteran coach with a proven track record by signing Mike Shanahan to a five-year contract. When the Redskins traded for aging Donovan McNabb to replace Campbell three months later, Snyder cut short a family vacation to greet his new quarterback.
“It was necessary,” Snyder said of his team’s offseason changes at head coach, GM and quarterback. "We were 4-12 and going in the wrong direction. All of the changes are to get us going in the right direction. Obviously, the pedigree and the success of the people that I've brought in, you could tell we're going in the right direction."
McNabb was benched for Rex Grossman in December after a three-game losing streak.
Games over .500 under Snyder
.500
-20
Cumulative W-L: 86-106
Franchise valuation
(according to Forbes)
$1.55B
(NFL rank: 2)
2010
HEAD COACH
Mike Shanahan (6-10)
NFC East standings
POINTS
Points for
Points against
NFL rank
NFL rank
23.6
per game
18.9
per game
377
total
302
total
21
-75
25
Point differential
(NFL rank 27)
YARDS
Offense
Defense
NFL rank
NFL rank
261.7
244.6
127.6
91.3
Passing
Rushing
Passing
Rushing
335.9
18
Total offense
389.3
Total defense
31
Home attendance
665,380
(NFL rank: 2)
2010
QUARTERBACK
Donovan McNabb
5-8 record as starter
3,377
Passing yards
14-15
Touchdowns - Interceptions
275
completions
58.3
472
attempts
Percentage of passes completed
77.1
Passer rating
2011
Season record
5-11
Rex Grossman, QB1
McNabb lasted all of one ugly season in Washington and was shipped to the Minnesota Vikings for a late-round draft pick in July. The Redskins went into the season with Grossman and John Beck as their quarterbacks. Both had their turns as the starter during a miserable year, after which Shanahan preached patience.
“Like I talked to him about when I first got here, I said, ‘Dan, if you don’t plan on me coaching here five years and doing it the right way, you’re hiring the wrong guy.’ ” Shanahan said at the end of his second season. “It’s going to take some time to do it right.”
A $36 million salary cap penalty (over two years) imposed on the Redskins by the NFL in March 2012, for the way the team structured contracts during the sport's season without a salary cap in 2010, would prove harmful down the line.
Games over .500 under Snyder
.500
-26
Cumulative W-L: 91-117
Franchise valuation
(according to Forbes)
$1.55B
(NFL rank: 2)
2011
HEAD COACH
Mike Shanahan (11-21)
NFC East standings
POINTS
Points for
Points against
NFL rank
NFL rank
22.9
per game
18.0
per game
367
total
288
total
21
-79
26
Point differential
(NFL rank 24)
YARDS
Offense
Defense
NFL rank
NFL rank
235.8
222.1
117.8
100.9
13
Passing
Rushing
Passing
Rushing
16
336.7
Total offense
339.8
Total defense
Home attendance
615,368
(NFL rank: 4)
2011
QUARTERBACK
Rex Grossman
5-8 record as starter
3,151
Passing yards
16-20
Touchdowns - Interceptions
265
completions
57.9
458
attempts
Percentage of passes completed
72.4
Passer rating
2012
Season record
10-6
RGIII dazzles in rookie year
At Snyder’s urging, Washington traded four draft picks, including three first-rounders, to the St. Louis Rams to move up to select Baylor’s Heisman Trophy-winning Robert Griffin III with the second overall pick in the 2012 draft. In a somewhat surprising move that would have major repercussions in the coming years, the Redskins took Michigan State’s Kirk Cousins in the fourth round.
Griffin won the starting job in training camp and led Washington to a surprising 40-32 win at the New Orleans Saints in his debut. The Redskins were 3-6 entering their bye week but won seven straight games to end the regular season, clinching the Redskins’ first division title since the first year Snyder owned the team. Griffin tore his ACL in Washington’s playoff loss to Seattle and has not been the same since then.
Games over .500 under Snyder
.500
-22
Cumulative W-L: 101-123
Franchise valuation
(according to Forbes)
$1.6B
(NFL rank: 3)
2012
HEAD COACH
Mike Shanahan (21-27)
NFC East standings
POINTS
Points for
Points against
NFL rank
NFL rank
27.3
per game
24.3
per game
4
388
total
436
total
22
48
Point differential
(NFL rank 12)
YARDS
Offense
Defense
NFL rank
NFL rank
281.9
213.9
5
169.3
95.8
Passing
Rushing
Passing
Rushing
383.2
Total offense
377.7
28
Total defense
Home attendance
637,236
(NFL rank: 3)
2012
QUARTERBACK
Robert Griffin
9-6 record as starter
3,200
Passing yards
20-5
Touchdowns - Interceptions
258
completions
65.6
393
attempts
Percentage of passes completed
102.4
Passer rating
2013
Season record
3-13
RGIII gets benched
In May, Snyder gave his most definitive answer to date about his franchise’s nickname. “We’ll never change the name,” Snyder told USA Today. “It’s that simple. NEVER — you can use caps.”
Meanwhile, a rehabbing Griffin was determined to be the Redskins’ starter in Week 1, and he was, but he failed to re-create his magical rookie year as defenses adapted to Washington’s zone-read option. With three games remaining in the regular season, Shanahan benched Griffin in favor of Cousins. After Washington finished 3-13, Shanahan got the ax with a year remaining on his contract. “Redskins fans deserve a better result,” Snyder said in a written statement.
Games over .500 under Snyder
.500
-32
Cumulative W-L: 104-136
Franchise valuation
(according to Forbes)
$1.7B
(NFL rank: 3)
2013
HEAD COACH
Mike Shanahan (24-40)
NFC East standings
POINTS
Points for
Points against
NFL rank
NFL rank
29.9
per game
20.9
per game
478
total
334
total
23
-114
30
Point differential
(NFL rank 30)
YARDS
Offense
Defense
NFL rank
NFL rank
243.5
234.4
135.3
110.6
9
Passing
Rushing
Passing
Rushing
369.7
18
Total offense
354.1
Total defense
Home attendance
617,767
(NFL rank: 4)
2013
QUARTERBACK
Robert Griffin
3-10 record as starter
3,203
Passing yards
16-12
Touchdowns - Interceptions
274
completions
60.1
456
attempts
Percentage of passes completed
82.2
Passer rating
2014
Season record
4-12
Gruden replaces Shanahan
Snyder signed former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Jay Gruden, who worked with Allen in Tampa Bay, to a five-year contract as head coach. Gruden expressed excitement about working with Griffin, who dislocated his ankle in Week 2 and struggled to develop as a drop-back passer upon his return.
Cousins and Colt McCoy both saw action as the starting quarterback in Gruden’s first season, which ended with seven losses over Washington’s final eight games. Snyder didn’t speak at an end-of-season news conference, but Allen assured fans that the Redskins were “winning off the field.”
Games over .500 under Snyder
.500
-40
Cumulative W-L: 108-148
Franchise valuation
(according to Forbes)
$2.4B
(NFL rank: 3)
2014
HEAD COACH
Jay Gruden (4-12)
NFC East standings
POINTS
Points for
Points against
NFL rank
NFL rank
27.4
per game
18.8
per game
438
total
301
total
-137
26
29
Point differential
(NFL rank 29)
YARDS
Offense
Defense
NFL rank
NFL rank
252.9
249.4
107.6
105.7
13
Passing
Rushing
Passing
Rushing
358.6
20
Total offense
357.0
Total defense
Home attendance
623,715
(NFL rank: 5)
2014
QUARTERBACK
Robert Griffin
2-5 record as starter
1,694
Passing yards
4-6
Touchdowns - Interceptions
147
completions
68.7
214
attempts
Percentage of passes completed
86.9
Passer rating
2015
Season record
9-7
McCloughan lobbies for Cousins
In January, Snyder hired well-respected talent evaluator Scot McCloughan to serve as general manager. The move, which drew praise from fans and pundits alike, stripped Allen of his GM duties, though he remained team president.
Before Washington’s regular season opener, McCloughan and Gruden persuaded Snyder and Allen to bench Griffin in favor of Cousins, who rewrote several single-season franchise passing records while leading the Redskins to the NFC East title. The Redskins lost their wild-card playoff game to the Green Bay Packers at FedEx Field, where capacity had dipped to less than 82,000 following the removal of seats for the third time in five years.
Games over .500 under Snyder
.500
-38
Cumulative W-L: 117-155
Franchise valuation
(according to Forbes)
$2.85B
(NFL rank: 3)
2015
HEAD COACH
Jay Gruden (13-19)
NFC East standings
POINTS
Points for
Points against
NFL rank
NFL rank
24.3
per game
23.7
per game
10
17
379
total
388
total
9
Point differential
(NFL rank 14)
YARDS
Offense
Defense
NFL rank
NFL rank
258.0
255.9
122.6
97.9
Passing
Rushing
Passing
Rushing
353.8
17
Total offense
380.6
28
Total defense
Home attendance
609,672
(NFL rank: 6)
2015
QUARTERBACK
Kirk Cousins
9-7 record as starter
4,166
Passing yards
29-11
Touchdowns - Interceptions
379
completions
69.8
543
attempts
Percentage of passes completed
101.6
Passer rating
2016
Season record
8-7-1
Playoff hopes dashed in Week 17
After several years of avoiding the “offseason champs” label by laying low in free agency, the Redskins signed Josh Norman to a record contract after the Carolina Panthers rescinded their franchise tag on the young cornerback. Made with McCloughan’s blessing, the move wasn’t met with as much skepticism as it probably would’ve been in previous years.
Playing on the one-year franchise tag, Cousins put up big numbers for a second straight season. But a home loss to the New York Giants in the final game of the regular season prevented Washington from clinching a second straight playoff berth for the first time since 1992.
Games over .500 under Snyder
.500
-37
Cumulative W-L: 125-162-1
Franchise valuation
(according to Forbes)
$2.95B
(NFL rank: 5)
2016
HEAD COACH
Jay Gruden (21-26-1)
NFC East standings
POINTS
Points for
Points against
NFL rank
NFL rank
24.8
per game
23.9
per game
12
383
total
396
total
19
13
Point differential
(NFL rank 18)
YARDS
Offense
Defense
NFL rank
NFL rank
297.4
258.1
3
119.8
106.0
Passing
Rushing
Passing
Rushing
403.4
Total offense
377.9
28
Total defense
Home attendance
626,432
(NFL rank: 4)
2016
QUARTERBACK
Kirk Cousins
8-7-1 record as starter
4,917
Passing yards
25-12
Touchdowns - Interceptions
406
completions
67.0
606
attempts
Percentage of passes completed
97.2
Passer rating
2017
Season record
7-9
Redskins move on from Cousins
In February, Cousins became the first quarterback to be franchise-tagged in consecutive years. The next month, a few days after giving Gruden a two-year contract extension in a signal of continuity, the Redskins fired McCloughan, with an official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, attributing the decision to the GM’s ongoing problems with alcohol.
On the field, Cousins struggled at times without wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon, who departed via free agency. The Redskins ultimately couldn’t overcome 26 players being placed on injured reserve. Despite the disappointing season, Gruden became the first Redskins coach to be brought back for a fifth year under Snyder.
Games over .500 under Snyder
.500
-39
Cumulative W-L: 132-171-1
Franchise valuation
(according to Forbes)
$3.1B
(NFL rank: 4)
2017
HEAD COACH
Jay Gruden (28-35-1)
NFC East standings
POINTS
Points for
Points against
NFL rank
NFL rank
24.3
per game
21.4
per game
16
388
total
342
total
-46
27
Point differential
(NFL rank 17)
YARDS
Offense
Defense
NFL rank
NFL rank
234.4
213.8
134.1
90.5
Passing
Rushing
Passing
Rushing
16
324.9
21
Total offense
347.9
Total defense
Home attendance
601,405
(NFL rank: 6)
2017
QUARTERBACK
Kirk Cousins
7-9 record as starter
4,093
Passing yards
27-13
Touchdowns - Interceptions
347
completions
64.3
540
attempts
Percentage of passes completed
93.9
Passer rating
2018
Season record
7-9
QB carousel spins
During Super Bowl week, the Redskins traded for Kansas City veteran Alex Smith, which allowed them to let Cousins walk in free agency. In May, Snyder hired Brian Lafemina from the league office to head business operations, and one of his first moves was acknowledging that the team’s season-ticket waiting list no longer existed. The Redskins drew 57,013 fans for their Week 2 game against the Indianapolis Colts, the smallest crowd for a home opener in FedEx Field’s 21-year history.
Washington got off to a 6-3 start before Smith broke his leg in a loss to the Houston Texans. McCoy, Mark Sanchez and Josh Johnson would all start games before another injury-marred season ended without a playoff berth. Snyder got rid of Lafemina and his key lieutenants before the year was over.
Games over .500 under Snyder
.500
-41
Cumulative W-L: 139-180-1
Franchise valuation
(according to Forbes)
$3.1B
(NFL rank: 5)
2018
HEAD COACH
Jay Gruden (35-46-1)
NFC East standings
POINTS
Points for
Points against
NFL rank
NFL rank
22.4
per game
17.6
per game
15
359
total
281
total
-78
29
Point differential
(NFL rank 25)
YARDS
Offense
Defense
NFL rank
NFL rank
237.1
188.8
116.3
110.9
Passing
Rushing
Passing
Rushing
299.7
17
Total offense
353.4
28
Total defense
Home attendance
488,227
(NFL rank: 27)
2018
QUARTERBACK
Alex Smith
6-4 record as starter
2,180
Passing yards
10-5
Touchdowns - Interceptions
205
completions
62.5
328
attempts
Percentage of passes completed
85.7
Passer rating
Additional credits
Design and development by Jose Soto and Matthew Callahan. Additional data research by Brian Gross and Jake Russell. Copy editing by Greg Schimmel and Karl Hente. Photo editor: Thomas Simonetti. Washington Post illustrations, photos by Washington Post and Associated Press. Sources: sports-reference.com, nfl.com, Forbes