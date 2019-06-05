Team USA in the Women’s World Cup: A history

Resurgence

It wasn’t always a smooth ride to the final for the Americans. They struggled on offense during a difficult group stage and weathered criticism over their grinding style and their inclusion in the lineup of goalkeeper Hope Solo, who was charged in a domestic violence incident before the tournament. But the defense, including Solo, was stellar, and the offense picked up steam in the knockout stage, capped by a 2-0 semifinal win over top-ranked Germany. In the final, the Americans left no doubt about the world’s best team: They scored four goals in the first 16 minutes, three of them by Carli Lloyd, to rout Japan.