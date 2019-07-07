How the U.S. won the 2019 Women’s World Cup, game by game

The Netherlands appeared undaunted despite being first-time finalists and held the Americans, who had scored by the 12th minute of every previous match, without a goal well into the second half. But the U.S. broke through in the 61st minute when Megan Rapinoe converted a penalty awarded after Alex Morgan was fouled in the box. Rose Lavelle added punctuation eight minutes later when she surged into space and drove home a shot from just inside the box. The Americans were world champions for the fourth time, led by Rapinoe, who won the Golden Ball as tournament MVP and the Golden Boot as its leading scorer. Read more about the game.