By The Way

Detours with locals: By The Way’s favorite City Guide photos of 2019

By Haley Hamblin | Dec. 31, 2019

From dreamy restaurant scenes to kismet candids, By The Way wanted to photograph the true essence of cities while reimagining travel journalism. The Washington Post’s new travel destination hired almost 70 local photographers in over 30 countries on six continents to capture the places recommended by local journalists in our City Guides. What shines through in the images is each photographer’s creativity and love for their hometown. A local will show a place differently than someone flown in on assignment, a perspective that is important to By The Way. Here are the best photos from our guides in 2019.

Emanuele Satolli/For The Washington Post

The dining room at Durumcu Emmi, open all night, in Istanbul.

Emanuele Satolli/For The Washington post

The bakery Vovo Telo in Johannesburg.

Gulshan Khan /For The Washington Post

Watching the Wild River ride at Luna Park in Coney Island in Brooklyn.

Lauren Crothers/For The Washington Post

The market street Rue Daguerre in Paris.

Cyril Marcilhacy/item/For The Washington Post

The scene at the Garden of the Gods pool at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Mikayla Whitmore/For The Washington Post

Walking past Vilakazi Restaurant on the popular Vilakazi Street in Johannesburg.

Gulshan Khan/For The Washington Post

Ler Devagar, originally a print shop, is a bookstore inside the Lx Factory complex in Lisbon.

Tiago Maya/For The Washington Post

Horses that pull carriages wait in front of St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna.

Stefan Fuertbauer/For The Washington Post

A balloon seller holds up items for sale ahead of the Diwali festival in the Brickfields neighborhood of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Joshua Paul /For The Washington Post

Toasting with a bartender at the craft cocktail bar in the Imperial Hotel in Tel Aviv.

Corinna Kern/For The Washington Post

Food is prepared at the Rüyam Gemüse Kebab stand in Berlin.

Verena Bruening/For The Washington Post

The shop and deli C. BIO in Florence.

Simone Donati / TerraProject/For The Washington Post

Quinceañera photo shoots are a regular sight in front of the large murals painted on warehouses in Graffiti Park in Houston.

Brandon Thibodeaux/For The Washington Post

An actress at the Microtheater, a venue made of shipping containers, in Miami.

Scott McIntyre/For The Washington Post

Bertie the dog keeps watch at the Last Bookshop in Dublin.

Mark Duggan/For The Washington Post