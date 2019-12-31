Detours with locals: By The Way’s favorite City Guide photos of 2019

From dreamy restaurant scenes to kismet candids, By The Way wanted to photograph the true essence of cities while reimagining travel journalism. The Washington Post’s new travel destination hired almost 70 local photographers in over 30 countries on six continents to capture the places recommended by local journalists in our City Guides. What shines through in the images is each photographer’s creativity and love for their hometown. A local will show a place differently than someone flown in on assignment, a perspective that is important to By The Way. Here are the best photos from our guides in 2019.