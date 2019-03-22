If there were a personality test for biscuits, it would look something like this: A map of the United States filled with pins, dusted with flour and streaked with butter, with a big honking question mark superimposed over the whole thing.

Because there is no one perfect biscuit: There’s just the biscuit that’s perfect for you.

Unlike, say, a macaron or even a bagel — the last carbohydrate I spent weeks investigating — biscuits lend themselves particularly well to tweaks to suit your taste. Sure, there’s chemistry and intertwining cause-and-effects at work, and we’ll get to all that, but a little well-thought-out experimentation is welcome.

“When you go to make biscuits, I think you need to know what you want,” says Martin Philip, head baker at King Arthur Flour. His history is so intertwined with the baked good that the first recipe in his cookbook, “Breaking Bread: A Baker’s Journey Home in 75 Recipes,” is for biscuits.

So what do you want? The biscuit matrix covers fluffy and tender to flaky and sturdy enough for a sandwich. You might want them tall, maybe a little tangy or decadently buttery. You could go the drop-biscuit route, bust out the rolling pin or practice your folding skills.

Here’s everything you need to consider.