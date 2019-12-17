How 2019 became the Year of the Chicken Sandwich

Decades from now, when historians look back at this year, they will refer to it as 2019 A.P., for “anno pulli” rather than “anno domini.” Because this, without question, was the Year of the Chicken Sandwich. Apologies to the deities who have been watching the fast-food poultry shenanigans that gripped the nation with a bemused chuckle as they indulged on their own, presumably non-chickeny, ambrosia (poor things).

This was the year a mere pile of bread reduced us to crazed, line-forming hordes wrapping around parking lots and spilling out onto the streets. This was the year that massive corporate entities battled like Real Housewives on Twitter over pucks of bird flesh.

Perhaps we were terrible all along, and the Chicken Sandwich Wars of 2019 were just a mirror held up to show us our true selves. Or maybe we can blame it all on the sandos: so crispy, so spicy, so … intoxicating. These were the major plot points in the YOTCS.