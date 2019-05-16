For fish and seafood, I almost always use indirect heat, and that includes grilling whole fish, large shellfish, lobster and crabs. Sticking to the grate is a common problem when you’re cooking fish on the grill, so here are a couple ways to avoid it. Place your fish on cedar planks; I do almost every time I grill fish. It works exceptionally well and makes a rustic presentation. Example: The technique is used in my Barbecued Cedar-Planked Salmon.

You also can use the fish skin itself — detached. Ask your fishmonger to cut the skin from the fillet, or do it yourself. Cut the fillet into serving-size portions and season them. When you’re ready to cook, place the skin, scaled side down, directly on the cooking grate. Place the fillet portions on the skin, as if you were reconstructing the fish. The portions won’t stick, although they will slightly re-adhere to the skin; they can be removed easily by sliding a thin, heatproof spatula between the skin and the fish. You can leave the skin on the grill just long enough to crisp up, then serve it along with the fillets.

I don’t use foil because fish can stick to it — and foil reduces the amount of “grilled” smoky flavor that is imparted to the fish.

Exceptions to my indirect-heat rule include firm seafood steaks such as tuna, swordfish and small shellfish and bivalves (in the shell) such as shrimp, oysters, clams and mussels that are best grilled over direct heat.

To make really good beef burgers, start with a custom blend. Cuts to choose from include brisket, chuck, sirloin, short rib, hanger steak, aged rib-eye trimmings. Keep the mix free of filler add-ins (bread crumbs, eggs), don’t over-work the meat, use a light hand to shape the patties and season them lightly just before grilling. They may not look perfect, but don’t worry, they’ll taste perfect!

When you shape the patties, place your thumb at the center and press down; this divot will keep your burgers from mounding as they cook – I call it swollen-belly syndrome.