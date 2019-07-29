How to store peaches, corn, melons and more summer produce

Summer is arguably the best season for produce; it produces some of the most colorful and flavorful fruits and vegetables. Unfortunately, summer is also the worst season for the havoc it can wreak on all that beautiful produce you just brought home from the farmers market or grocery store.

Water loss is problematic for those juicy berries, stone fruit and water-heavy staples such as zucchini and cucumbers, says Jeffrey Brecht, professor of horticultural sciences at the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences. The high concentration of water makes summer produce more perishable, and the problem is exacerbated by the heat this time of year.

In general, you want to keep your produce cool. That means shopping at the farmers market as early in the day as possible; fresh and local is one way to increase the odds that you’ll get a few more days of life out of your purchases. If you can, transport your market and grocery store purchases in a cooler or insulated bag. At the very least, Brecht says, avoid putting your food in the trunk of your car. Do you appreciate the AC? So will your peaches.

As for how to take care of specific produce, here are tips from Brecht.