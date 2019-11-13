Who among us doesn’t love a practical gift? Something that won’t merely collect dust. Something that you can use over and over again, reminding you of the giver every time you pull it out. For certain people, that might mean a beautiful cashmere scarf, or a handcrafted wallet. For those of us who love to cook, that practical — and beloved — gift is a new piece of kitchen equipment.

Last year, we stuck to the basics, with a gift guide full of essentials that appeal to home cooks of any and all levels. This go ’round, we’re just as interested in utility, but we’re mixing in some whimsy, too.

Don’t get us wrong: These are the types of presents that will still get plenty of use and please food lovers who don’t always splurge on themselves. It helps, however, to know your recipient a little better. Are they first in line at the newest artisan scoop shop? Get them an ice cream maker. Do they dream of Italy? Bam — pasta machine.

Voraciously teamed up with America’s Test Kitchen to compile this list of next-level gifts. You’ll find ATK’s top recommended products alongside each item, with a few best buys included as well. So read, shop and give — and then enjoy the fruits of your recipients’ labor. We guarantee they’ll be more than happy to share.