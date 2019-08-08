‘We see destruction’

The tribe lives as it has for centuries – with no income and little division of labor. Sawre Muybu, which lies on a small clearing above a hill surrounded by misty jungle, is home to some 100 people. They live in wooden huts with braided palm leaves for roofs and mud floors cracked and uneven from the daily downpours of the rainy season. The village is surrounded by pineapple and banana trees planted in neat rows.