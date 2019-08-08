‘We see destruction’

Bolsonaro wants to develop the Amazon. The Munduruku fear the end of their way of life.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro campaigned on promises to cut environmental red tape and attract development to the Amazon. The centerpiece of his project: Hydro-electric dams, to harness the gushing waters of the Amazon River and its tributaries for cheap and reliable energy.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
As Latin America’s largest nation struggles through prolonged economic stagnation, the economic potential of the Amazon has grown more alluring, even as scientists warn that development will accelerate deforestation.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Bolsonaro has decried the fact that 15 percent of Brazil’s territory is reserved for indigenous tribes that add up to less than 1 million people. “Let’s integrate these citizens and bring value to all Brazilians,” he has tweeted.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Fifteen hundred miles from Brasilia, the Munduruku tribe watched Bolsonaro’s rise with trepidation. Sawre Muybu, the Munduruku village on the Tapajos riverbank, lies downstream from a proposed dam that would flood the homes of 100 people, destroying their way of life.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
The Munduruku pride themselves on their resilience. In the 16th century, their warriors conquered rivals and placed their heads on sticks as trophies. They built an empire that stretched throughout the river valley. Even Portuguese cannons and guns couldn’t force them into submission.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
But they struggled to make sense of this new adversary.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
The tribe has fought construction of the dam under successive presidents for a decade. They won a major victory in 2016, when Brazil’s environmental regulation agency ordered the project shelved.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Chief Juarez Munduruku got the phone call from Brasilia: There would be no dam – for now.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
“We were happy,” he says. “But we are always living with that doubt that at any moment, the government can put the project back on the table.”
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Bolsonaro wants to speed licensing for smaller hydroelectric dams. Four years of economic woe have hardened Brazilian voters against environmental concerns.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
For the Munduruku, the Tapajos is sacred. It’s central to the tribe’s creation myth – they believe life on earth originated from a narrow opening in the river.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Now it waters their farms, nurtures the fish they eat and sustains the animals they hunt.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
“They say we are blocking development,” Juarez says. “But we aren’t blocking it. We see destruction – not just for us, but for all Amazonian people.”
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
The tribe has spent centuries skirting the capitalist economy that has come to dominate their land. If their river is to be flooded and the fish they eat die off, they fear they will lose their way of life.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
The tribe lives as it has for centuries – with no income and little division of labor. Sawre Muybu, which lies on a small clearing above a hill surrounded by misty jungle, is home to some 100 people. They live in wooden huts with braided palm leaves for roofs and mud floors cracked and uneven from the daily downpours of the rainy season. The village is surrounded by pineapple and banana trees planted in neat rows.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Some members of the tribe get government welfare. A few get salaries as teachers. That money is pooled and used to purchase goods for the whole community.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
“The government wants us to live like white people, to live off of our own income,” says Aldira Akai, 27. “We won’t let them destroy our land, the land where we have always lived.”
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
The Amazon is the world’s largest rainforest. Dense jungle and vast rivers separate its sparsely populated communities from the rest of the country. Massive infrastructure projects, Bolsonaro says, will finally integrate these corners of Brazil into the country’s wider economic fabric.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
“Let’s use the riches that God gave us for the wellbeing of our population,” he said in April at the inauguration of a new airport in the Amazon. “You won’t get any trouble from the Environment Ministry, nor the Mines and Energy Ministry, nor any other.”
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
The people of Itaituba, a mining town just down the Tapajos river from the Munduruku village, were paying attention.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
The town of 100,000 was at the center of a gold rush in the 1980s that drew miners from around the country.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
But by the early 1990s, most of the easily accessible gold had been taken. The deeper reserves in the middle of the jungle proved harder to reach without cheap electricity or foreign investment. Many miners went packing.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Then the federal government proposed a hydroelectric complex. Construction would bring investment and jobs. Then foreign companies could tap into the electricity to access new gold reserves.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
It was the lure of the Amazon that attracted Jhow Valenzuela to mining seventeen years ago. He has spent 15-hour days hunched over, searching for shimmers of gold glowing in the sun.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
It’s the life he chose – but that was before he understood the cost to the environment.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
“It is irreversible damage, without a doubt. The environmental degradation is huge. But it has become a necessary evil,” says Valenzuela, 46. “I loved growing up in a country rich in natural resources. I loved bathing in the crystalline waters of the river. I want my grandchildren to have that same right.”
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Still, he understands the economic possibilities the dam represented for miners like him, living on less than $600 a month.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
“We need to survive,” he says.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post