A photographer on Libya’s front lines

Since the ouster of longtime dictator Moammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has been in the throes political strife. In the spring of 2019, as renegade commander Khalifa Hifter launched an offensive to overthrow the United Nations-backed government. The issuing civil war, and the battle for Tripoli, is creating the conditions for a renewed humanitarian crisis with Libyans and African migrants in the middle, while offering an opening for the return of the Islamic State and Russia’s new found interest in the region.
Photographer Lorenzo Tugnoli, a frequent Washington Post contributor, traveled to the country, witnessing the civil war’s escalating consequences.
Photographing in Libya can be very difficult, said Tugnoli, who has worked in the country several times over the last five years. “There is a heavy bureaucracy that needs to be navigated to access the front line, the detention facilities for migrants or any areas controlled by the militias,” he told The Post.
Even more difficult is witnessing the effects of the war on African migrants forced to transit through Libya in their quest to reach Europe. “Migrants are usually taken to detention centers after they have been stopped at sea by the Libyan coast guard,” Tugnoli said. “They arrive after spending days at sea, they are in need of medical assistance, and they don’t know how long they will have to spend in detention.”
Women and children alike are detained in these centers, with some forced to sleep on flimsy mattresses on the floor, Tugnoli said. “In certain cases, the migrants are able to bribe their way out of detention, but some have spent years inside.” But even outside, their hope to make it across the Mediterranean Sea remains elusive, as the civil war continues to engulf the country.