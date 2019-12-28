-->

World

A photographer on Libya’s front lines

By Lorenzo Tugnoli | Dec. 28, 2019

Since the ouster of longtime dictator Moammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has been in the throes political strife. In the spring of 2019, as renegade commander Khalifa Hifter launched an offensive to overthrow the United Nations-backed government. The issuing civil war, and the battle for Tripoli, is creating the conditions for a renewed humanitarian crisis with Libyans and African migrants in the middle, while offering an opening for the return of the Islamic State and Russia’s new found interest in the region.

Photographer Lorenzo Tugnoli, a frequent Washington Post contributor, traveled to the country, witnessing the civil war’s escalating consequences.

Militia members clash on the Ain Zara front line in Tripoli.

A group of civilians run from clashes near the Ain Zara front line in Tripoli. The displaced family returned to their home to recover some of their possessions.

Medics attend to a militia member wounded in a mortar attack in a makeshift clinic on the Ain Zara front line in Tripoli.

Militiamen sit in an abandoned house a few hundreds of meters away from the school of Al Aziziya, waiting for a radio communication from their base. Because drones are circling ahead, it is not safe to drive.

Militiamen look for enemy forces from a front-line position in the area of Suani.

Riad Al Hami covers his nose while standing inside his family home in Tripoli: "I cannot stand the smell of blood anymore." Riad's mother died in a mortar attack.

A group of medics and family members attend the funeral of Salim Anfes, who was killed in a drone attack in front of Salahideen's field hospital.

A woman walks in the neighborhood of Giza in Sirte.

Photographing in Libya can be very difficult, said Tugnoli, who has worked in the country several times over the last five years. “There is a heavy bureaucracy that needs to be navigated to access the front line, the detention facilities for migrants or any areas controlled by the militias,” he told The Post.

Coast guard crew members prepare their boat for a night of patrol along the coast of Tripoli.

Even more difficult is witnessing the effects of the war on African migrants forced to transit through Libya in their quest to reach Europe. “Migrants are usually taken to detention centers after they have been stopped at sea by the Libyan coast guard,” Tugnoli said. “They arrive after spending days at sea, they are in need of medical assistance, and they don’t know how long they will have to spend in detention.”

A group of migrants now lives in a school converted into a shelter in Tripoli.

Munir Abdallah, 27, from Eritrea, rests in a shelter where migrants were relocated after fighting forced them to leave the detention center of Qasr Ben Ghashir.

Migrants sell goods at a Sunday market in the courtyards of St. Francis Church in Tripoli.

A group of migrants now lives in a school converted into a shelter in Tripoli.

Women and children alike are detained in these centers, with some forced to sleep on flimsy mattresses on the floor, Tugnoli said. “In certain cases, the migrants are able to bribe their way out of detention, but some have spent years inside.” But even outside, their hope to make it across the Mediterranean Sea remains elusive, as the civil war continues to engulf the country.

The Nukhba hospital was targeted by a rocket attack that destroyed several cars and damaged the building.

Paramedics stand near the entrance of a field hospital in Siedi Salim in the aftermath of a drone strike.

Children play in the neighborhood of Giza in Sirte, which was heavily damaged during the fighting to liberate the city from the Islamic State.

An armed man wait at the Al-Qala front line in Tripoli.