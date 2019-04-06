Algeria Protests

For weeks, tens of thousands of protesting Algerians made their demands clear: They wanted Abdelaziz Bouteflika, their ailing, 82-year-old president, to step down after 20 years in power. And they didn’t want to wait.

In a remarkable turn of events, Bouteflika acquiesced Tuesday. But it soon became clear that that wouldn’t be enough.

Fearing an interim government run by Bouteflika’s inner circle, known as “le Pouvoir,” or “the Power,” protesters returned to Algiers’ streets Friday and called for his allies to step down, too. “The people want them all out,” protesters chanted.

Algerian photographer Fethi Sahraoui has been documenting the protests since they started in February.