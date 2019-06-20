Botswana, land of elephants

To humans, the elephant is one of the most unique and endearing members of the animal kingdom. They exhibit many characteristics we find relatable – grief, curiosity, memory. The habitat of the African bush elephant, the most common variety, once stretched across sub-Saharan Africa, but today it is limited to pockets, mostly on protected land. Botswana is home to nearly a third of the continent’s elephants, thanks in part to strict anti-poaching policies that allow its army to kill poachers on sight. The greatest concentration of Botswana’s elephants is found in Chobe National Park, along the border with Zimbabwe and Namibia.