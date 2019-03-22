It was a quiet Friday in January, when residents of Brumadinho, Brazil, first heard the trees falling. A dam at the local iron ore mine collapsed, generating a wave of toxic waste that crushed everything in its path. Residents tried to outrun the rust-red mud as it engulfed their homes, cars and pets. Almost 300 people were killed or went missing. Now, survivors left with very little are trying to start over.

Denisiana França, 39 and a housekeeper, was home alone when she noticed a drain pipe in her home start to shake. Then her phone rang: It was her boss’s husband, who worked at the mine, telling her to run.