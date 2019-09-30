China, 1949-2019: Seven decades in pictures

World
On Oct. 1, 1949, Mao Zedong stood atop Tiananmen — the Gate of Heavenly Peace — and proclaimed the establishment of the People’s Republic of China. His victorious army paraded below across central Beijing, but the country beyond lay broken by decades of war. Seventy years later, President Xi Jinping will ascend the vermilion gate Tuesday, this time as the leader of a country utterly transformed.
Much of China’s chapters over the past seven decades can seem very remote and disconnected from today’s economic powerhouse — black-and-white images of grinding poverty where there are now food delivery apps; the groundbreaking visit of President Richard M. Nixon in 1972 to Beijing, which is now home to many Western brands. But not everything has changed.
