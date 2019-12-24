Where Europe’s best Christmas trees begin

French photographer Julien Pebrel witnessed this year’s harvest. The work is difficult, he said, with men often having to climb to the top of the trees to get the best cones. Each pound of seeds, which are found inside the cones, sells for just 25 cents - not enough to make a living. Yet, for many families, it’s one way to make extra income, said Pebrel, who received support from journalismfund.eu for this project.