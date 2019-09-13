In some of Hong Kong’s neighborhoods, Chinese nationals are not welcome anymore

World
The demonstrations in Hong Kong are increasingly flaring in its residential neighborhoods, miles from the harborside business districts where the pro-autonomy rallies began in the spring. The clashes are now on the doorsteps of nearly every resident in Hong Kong, aggravating already-tense relationships between Hong Kong’s citizens and mainland Chinese visitors and residents.
Nicole Tung/FTWP
These tensions in the neighborhoods are also spilling over to the mainland Chinese who come to Hong Kong every day to buy goods. Those who enter Hong Kong for a day, making use of multiple-entry visas that allow them to easily cross over into the territory, are called “parallel traders.” They buy goods such as baby formula, dried foods, cosmetics and electronics to bring back to the mainland to resell. Unlike tourists, they are mainly after household goods, and residents say their presence has caused shortages of daily necessities such as toothpaste and milk.
Nicole Tung/FTWP
But now the day-trippers to Hong Kong are facing increasing anger. They are seen by some protesters as symbols of the mainland’s reach into the former British territory. In July, a rally in the Hong Kong district of Sheung Shui denounced the parallel traders. In August, protesters shouted “Take back Hong Kong” at a bus carrying shoppers into the territory.
Nicole Tung/FTWP
Retailers now report a sharp drop in the number of Chinese coming over the mainland. International tourism also has plummeted. Hong Kong officials say the number of visitors dropped by 50 percent in mid-August after protesters staged earlier sit-ins at Hong Kong International Airport. Hotels have been forced to slash room rates.
Nicole Tung/FTWP
The protests have sharpened the dividing lines over identity. Few people in Hong Kong believe they can fully break away from Beijing’s control. But there is an increasing embrace of Hong Kong as a place apart. Many locals call themselves Hong Kongers rather than Chinese — and believe that the culture and identity of Hong Kong must be preserved.
Nicole Tung/FTWP