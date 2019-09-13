In some of Hong Kong’s neighborhoods, Chinese nationals are not welcome anymore

These tensions in the neighborhoods are also spilling over to the mainland Chinese who come to Hong Kong every day to buy goods. Those who enter Hong Kong for a day, making use of multiple-entry visas that allow them to easily cross over into the territory, are called “parallel traders.” They buy goods such as baby formula, dried foods, cosmetics and electronics to bring back to the mainland to resell. Unlike tourists, they are mainly after household goods, and residents say their presence has caused shortages of daily necessities such as toothpaste and milk.