Graffiti, glass and tear gas: Scenes of defiance from protesters in Hong Kong

July 1, the anniversary of the 1997 handover of sovereignty, has always been marked by marches featuring hundreds of thousands of people who want to uphold Hong Kong’s unique status, democratic characteristics and relative freedoms compared with mainland China. But this year’s event was taking place against a backdrop of upheaval. More than 80 people were injured in a clash between police and protesters in mid-June, angering many in Hong Kong who turned up at a large rally days later to denounce what they consider police brutality.