World

What’s happening in Hong Kong? Scenes from the biggest protests in half a decade.

By Washington Post staff | June 12, 2019

Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images

Hong Kong saw its biggest protests in five years on Sunday, with thousands challenging a new bill that would allow extraditions to China. The government’s refusal to scrap the bill sparked fury, with an estimated 1 million protesters taking to the streets.

Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images

Critics say the bill would effectively apply China’s justice system and harsh rules against dissent to the people of Hong Kong — meaning possibly stricter sentenced for those extradited to China.

Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images

Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images

Hundreds of thousands of protesters in Hong Kong on Sunday.

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

A protester holds up a yellow umbrella.

Kin Cheung/AP

Kin Cheung/AP

The protests continued on Sunday evening.

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Quickly, the protests turned violent.

Kin Cheung/AP

Hong Kong police officers clashed with protesters in the early hours of Monday.

Kin Cheung/AP

Kin Cheung/AP

Police officers clashed with protesters.

Vincent Yu/AP

A protester wailed as the protests turned violent.

Vincent Yu/AP

By Tuesday, thousands of protesters had surrounded the city’s legislative offices and set up camp for the night. Tensions continued to escalate Wednesday — the day the legislature was due to take up another round of votes on the extradition bill. Bowing to public pressure, the president of the legislature postponed that vote. A final vote on the measure is expected by June 20.

Vincent Yu/AP

Vincent Yu/AP

Protesters march in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Protesters shield themselves with umbrellas against pepper spray used by the police.

DALE DE LA REY

Protesters face off with police on Wednesday.

Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images

Police advance toward protesters.

Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images

Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images

As Wednesday’s clashes turned violent, police in riot gear used pepper spray, tear gas, water cannons and batons to push back crowds that had broken down barricades outside Legislative Council buildings.

Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images

“We are trying to tell the government that the more they suppress us, the more we will fight back,” said Justin Tang, an airline employee.

Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images

Police officers fire tear gas.

Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Protesters stand guard to block a street near the government headquarters.

Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images

Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images

Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images

A protester gestures during a demonstration.

Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Protesters occupy major roads in Hong Kong.

Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images

A protester climbs a billboard during protests.

Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images