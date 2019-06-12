What’s happening in Hong Kong? Scenes from the biggest protests in half a decade.

World
Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images
Hong Kong saw its biggest protests in five years on Sunday, with thousands challenging a new bill that would allow extraditions to China. The government’s refusal to scrap the bill sparked fury, with an estimated 1 million protesters taking to the streets.
Critics say the bill would effectively apply China’s justice system and harsh rules against dissent to the people of Hong Kong — meaning possibly stricter sentenced for those extradited to China.
By Tuesday, thousands of protesters had surrounded the city’s legislative offices and set up camp for the night. Tensions continued to escalate Wednesday — the day the legislature was due to take up another round of votes on the extradition bill. Bowing to public pressure, the president of the legislature postponed that vote. A final vote on the measure is expected by June 20.
As Wednesday’s clashes turned violent, police in riot gear used pepper spray, tear gas, water cannons and batons to push back crowds that had broken down barricades outside Legislative Council buildings.
“We are trying to tell the government that the more they suppress us, the more we will fight back,” said Justin Tang, an airline employee.
