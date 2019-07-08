Libyan militias have poured into the capital, Tripoli, to battle over the future of this North African nation. Western Libya has dispatched fighters to support the U.N.-backed government and resist an offensive by Hifter, a strongman backed mostly by militias from the east. Many of the fighters fought in the revolution that toppled Gaddafi. Since then, they have known nothing but war. “The level of polarization and the willingness of young fighters to travel hundreds of miles to go kill other Libyans are just unheard of,” said Jalel Harchaoui, an analyst at the Clingendael Institute in The Hague.