The blaze at the historic site triggered shock across France, with President Emmanuel Macron canceling an address to the nation he had been scheduled to give on Monday evening and visiting the scene himself.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo expressed anguish on Twitter, telling her followers that a “terrible fire” was underway at Notre Dame Cathedral and asking observers to stay out of the perimeter set up by French authorities.

It is unclear at present what caused the fire, though the cathedral had been undergoing renovations.