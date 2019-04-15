World
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris caught fire on Monday afternoon.
Fire crews are at the scene pumping water from cranes. The central spire and much of the roof have been engulfed in flames.
The iconic building in the center of the city is the most visited monument in Paris, with more than 12 million visitors a year — nearly double the people who visit the Eiffel Tower.
Cover photo: FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images
CHARLES PLATIAU/Reuters
CHARLES PLATIAU/Reuters
GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images
The blaze at the historic site triggered shock across France, with President Emmanuel Macron canceling an address to the nation he had been scheduled to give on Monday evening and visiting the scene himself.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo expressed anguish on Twitter, telling her followers that a “terrible fire” was underway at Notre Dame Cathedral and asking observers to stay out of the perimeter set up by French authorities.
It is unclear at present what caused the fire, though the cathedral had been undergoing renovations.
Thibault Camus/AP
BENOIT TESSIER/Reuters
Construction at the Catholic cathedral began in 1163 and continued for over two centuries. The completed structure is considered one of the greatest examples of French Gothic architecture.
The building has been through stages of neglect before — most notably after the French Revolution in the late-18th century.
However, the cathedral’s dominant position in the Parisian skyline, atop the Île de la Cité in the Seine River, as well as its place in French literature like Victor Hugo’s “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” led to successful calls for renovation in the 19th century.
FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images
FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images
LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images