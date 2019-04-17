Memories of Notre Dame as told by our readers

“My very first time on an airplane was when I flew to Paris in December 1972 to begin a year abroad, studying first in Paris and then in Avignon. On my first day in Paris, I awoke jet-lagged and blurry-eyed and left our hotel by myself. I walked down some unknown street and suddenly, emerging from the pre-dawn light, rose Notre Dame. It was so unbelievably beautiful.

I have been back to Paris at least 15 times and I have never failed to stop in at Notre Dame. It centers me. I know where everything in the world is from there. My heart breaks.”