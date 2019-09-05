First, 40 hours of terror. Then people ventured out — and saw their Bahamas in ruins.

At least 20 people are dead, and officials fear a much greater loss of life. Catastrophic damage is widespread but is most extreme in Marsh Harbour, a city on the east side of Great Abaco exposed to the full brunt of the storm surge, which may have reached 23 feet. The Atlantic Ocean became a bulldozer. Entire neighborhoods were obliterated, boats tossed around as if they were paper cups, and cars and shipping containers shoved into piles.