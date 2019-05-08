South Africans took to the polls on Wednesday for parliamentary and presidential elections — but many eligible voters also stayed home as frustrations mounted over years of corruption, unemployment and empty campaign promises. President Cyril Ramaphosa, leader of the African National Congress (ANC) — Nelson Mandela’s political party — hopes to hold onto power. He took over the presidency last year after forcing Jacob Zuma out over a series of a high-profile scandals.

Ramaphosa ran this year on a campaign that promised to tackle corruption, even as his own party has grappled with widespread malfeasance, which has left voters disillusioned.