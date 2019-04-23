Christianity’s holiest day — one of joyous resurrection — turned deadly Sunday morning when suicide bombers inside three churches and three luxury hotels in Sri Lanka detonated bombs that tore open sanctuaries, shattered windows and splintered wooden church pews. Hours later, two more blasts near the capital city of Colombo widened the devastation.

Officials believe 290 people are dead. Another 500 hundred were injured. Though some foreign tourists were killed, most of the victims were Sri Lankan, leaving their families and communities to grapple with a degree of violence and carnage not seen on the island in a decade.