In Sri Lanka, scenes from an island on the edge

Days after coordinated attacks killed more than 250 people on Easter Sunday, Sri Lanka is a changed island. Thousands of tourists have cancelled their vacations, as the U.S. State Department and the U.K. Foreign Office warned their citizens to exercise extreme caution on the Indian Ocean island.

The towns of Colombo and Negombo, where five of the eight attacks took place, remain on alert with police officers and soldiers searching vehicles at strategic points in fear of further attacks.

Asanka Brendon Ratnayake photographed for the Post the surreal sense of dread that has taken over both cities.