GOMA, Congo — Since gaining independence in 1960, Congo has been embroiled in conflict. The country, roughly one-fourth the size of the United States, is currently facing an Ebola crisis and has a weak central government. Hundreds of armed groups, including militias called Mai-Mai and rebel forces, battle for land control against or alongside the government military.

When women are mentioned in stories about Congo, it’s often as civilian victims of war-related rape. But women have always inhabited a much wider set of roles. In the country’s many fighting forces — there are more than 120 groups operating in the provinces of North and South Kivu alone — women work as combatants, child-care attendants, medics, cooks and spies.