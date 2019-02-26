World
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Tuesday after a 2,500-mile journey largely by train. Ten hours later, President Trump landed at the Vietnamese capital’s airport, where he was greeted by his own red carpet reception.
The two leaders are in the Southeast Asian country for their second summit on denuclearization. The hope from the United States is that North Korea might give up its nuclear weapons program. In return, it could get diplomatic and economic incentives. The setting may be key: Vietnam was once at odds with the United States too, but its economy has boomed in recent years.
Both Trump and Kim were welcomed by large crowds as they arrived in Hanoi, with journalists from around the world in the city ahead of their meeting. But security was also tight, with road closures and armed guards at sensitive points in the city.
Trump is scheduled to meet Kim at a private dinner Wednesday evening, followed by a series of official meetings Thursday. The two leaders are hoping to hammer out the details for the broad agreement they reached in Singapore last summer, and both sides are hoping to make progress in negotiations.
Experts believe that in return for movement on denuclearization, North Korea may be offered sanctions relief or a declaration that would officially end the Korean War.
