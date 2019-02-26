North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Tuesday after a 2,500-mile journey largely by train. Ten hours later, President Trump landed at the Vietnamese capital’s airport, where he was greeted by his own red carpet reception.

The two leaders are in the Southeast Asian country for their second summit on denuclearization. The hope from the United States is that North Korea might give up its nuclear weapons program. In return, it could get diplomatic and economic incentives. The setting may be key: Vietnam was once at odds with the United States too, but its economy has boomed in recent years.