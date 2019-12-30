Venezuela’s pride and economic engine, the oil industry, is a toxic shell of its former self. Residents of proud and prosperous cities, like Maracaibo and Cabimas, are left to look through garbage piles and fish-polluted waters to survive. An uprising on April 30 was a spectacular failure. The opposition has become fractured in its wake with allegations of corruption and divisions weakening the movement. President Nicolás Maduro, who many blame for the rapid collapse, seems to have weathered the storm that was 2019.