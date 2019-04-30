Violence in Venezuela as opposition pushes for ‘final phase’ against President Maduro

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó claimed on Tuesday to be staging a military-backed challenge to President Nicolás Maduro.

“At this moment, I am with the main military units of our armed forces, starting the final phase of Operation Liberty,” Guaidó said in a dawn recording at a base in Caracas, telling viewers that the “end of usurpation” had arrived.

His remarks began a day of conflict in the Venezuelan capital, with thousands taking to the streets and forces loyal to Maduro appearing to respond violently.