Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Agents from Saudi Arabia killed a Washington Post columnist. What has been done in the aftermath? Scroll down for a chronology of events surrounding the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

(Joyce Lee/The Washington Post)

Timeline

The events surrounding the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi

Oct. 2, 2018: Saudi journalist and Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi enters the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul around 1 p.m., according to his fiancee, Hatice Cengiz. When he fails to emerge at 5 p.m., Cengiz calls the police.

Friends fear for safety of prominent Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi

Opinion: Where is Jamal Khashoggi?

Oct. 3, 2018: Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Turkey says Khashoggi left the consulate shortly after his arrival. Turkish officials contradict the claim and say he is still inside the consulate.

Saudi Arabia and Turkey disagree over status of missing journalist

Opinion: This should be a column by Jamal Khashoggi

Opinion: The silencing of Jamal Khashoggi

Oct. 5, 2018: In a Bloomberg interview published Oct. 5, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman invites Turkish authorities to search the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul for Khashoggi. "We have nothing to hide," Mohammed says.

Saudi crown prince invites Turkey to search consulate for missing journalist

Oct. 6, 2018: The Post reports that Turkish investigators concluded Khashoggi was killed inside the consulate by a 15-member team of Saudi agents.

Turkish investigators believe Jamal Khashoggi killed in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul

Opinion: We won't rest until we know what happened to Jamal Khashoggi

Oct. 7, 2018: In his work, Post columnists say, Khashoggi always had the same insistent passion for honesty about his country.

Opinion: Jamal Khashoggi chose to tell the truth. It's part of the reason he's beloved.

Opinion: We need answers on Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance

Oct. 9, 2018: The Post provides a detailed account of the movements and activities of the Saudi hit team that was sent to kill Khashoggi.

Saudis are said to have lain in wait for Jamal Khashoggi

Opinion: Please, President Trump, shed light on my fiance's disappearance

Oct. 10, 2018: U.S. intercepts show that Mohammed sought to lure Khashoggi back to Saudi Arabia and detain him, further implicating the Saudi regime in the journalist's disappearance. The Post publishes a video, compiled and edited by Turkish authorities, piecing together a timeline of events on Oct. 2. It is the first visual evidence to emerge implicating a team of Saudis.

Crown prince sought to lure Khashoggi back to Saudi Arabia and detain him, U.S. intercepts show

Video claims to show chain of events in Istanbul on day of Khashoggi's disappearance

Oct. 11, 2018: The Post reports that Turkey had told U.S. officials it has audio and video recordings from inside the consulate that proves a team of Saudi agents had killed Khashoggi and dismembered his body. The Post identifies a forensic expert on autopsies who was a member of the Saudi team. His presence strengthens the narrative of Turkish investigators that Saudi agents had been sent to kill Khashoggi and dismember his body to conceal the murder.

Turkey tells U.S. officials they have audio and video recordings that support conclusion Khashoggi was killed

Saudi forensic expert is among 15 named by Turkey in disappearance

The media is held back behind a fence on Oct. 15 as investigators arrive at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Oct. 15, 2018: After a call with Saudi Arabia's King Salman, President Trump tells reporters that "rogue killers" may be behind Khashoggi's disappearance and says the Saudi monarch had "firmly denied" any knowledge about the case. That same day, Turkish investigators are finally permitted to enter the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Turkish investigators search Saudi Consulate

Trump's 'rogue killers' line is a reminder of his consistent bad faith in demanding proof

Opinion: Jamal Khashoggi's long road to the doors of the Saudi Consulate

Oct. 16, 2018: Turkish officials provide The Post with scans of passports they say were carried by seven men involved in Khashoggi's killing. Using passport records, social media posts and other materials, The Post is able to link 11 Saudi suspects to Saudi security services.

Suspects in disappearance of Khashoggi linked to Saudi security services

Turkey releases passport scans of men it says were involved in journalist's killing

Oct. 17, 2018: The Post reports on secret recordings that reveal how Saudi Arabia tried to lure opposition figures back to the kingdom with promises of money and safety. The Post publishes Khashoggi's final, posthumous column. What the Arab world needs most is free expression, Khashoggi writes.

Secret recordings give insight into Saudi attempt to silence critics

Opinion: What the Arab world needs most is free expression

Opinion: Jamal Khashoggi's final appeal

Oct. 19, 2018: Saudi Arabia fires five top officials and arrests 18 individuals after saying Khashoggi was killed in a fistfight while visiting the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Saudi Arabia fires 5 top officials, arrests 18 Saudis, saying Khashoggi was killed in fight

What we know about the 15 Saudis said by Turkey to have played a role in Khashoggi's disappearance

Oct. 20, 2018: In an interview with The Post, Trump praises Mohammed's leadership, saying he is "a strong person, he has very good control," and does not call for Mohammed's ousting.

Trump questions Saudi story over killing in Post interview but backs crown prince Mohammed

Oct. 22, 2018: CIA Director Gina Haspel flies to Turkey amid growing controversy over Khashoggi's death. The visit comes ahead of a planned speech on the killing by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

CIA director flies to Turkey amid growing controversy over Jamal Khashoggi killing

Candles illuminate posters of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 25. (Lefteris Pitarakis/AP)

Oct. 25, 2018: Haspel briefs Trump about her trip to Turkey, where she listened to audio recordings purportedly capturing the killing of Khashoggi. In its latest reversal, Saudi Arabia says Khashoggi's killing was premeditated. The previous week, Saudi authorities said Khashoggi was killed accidentally in a fistfight at their Istanbul consulate.

Saudi Arabia, in latest reversal, appears to acknowledge that journalist's killing was premeditated.

Opinion: We Saudis will never be silent about Jamal Khashoggi's death

Opinion: Why was MBS so afraid of Jamal Khashoggi?

Oct. 31, 2018: Turkey's top prosecutor lays out a detailed description of Khashoggi's murder. He says Khashoggi was strangled almost immediately after he entered the Saudi Consulate. But the whereabouts of Khashoggi's body is still a mystery. Turkish investigators pursue the theory that Khashoggi's body was destroyed in acid.

Turkish prosecutor says Khashoggi was strangled and dismembered

Opinion: If the Trump administration continues to shield the crown prince, Congress must step in.

Nov. 1, 2018: The Post reports that in a phone call with Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner and national security adviser John Bolton in the days after Khashoggi disappeared, Mohammed described Khashoggi as a dangerous Islamist.

Saudi crown prince described slain journalist as a dangerous Islamist in call with White House

Nov. 2, 2018: In an essay for The Post's Global Opinions section, Erdogan says the order to kill Khashoggi "came from the highest levels of the Saudi government."

Opinion: Saudi Arabia still has many questions to answer about Jamal Khashoggi's killing

Opinion: The international community must bring my fiance's killers to justice

Nov. 4, 2018: The Post reports on Saudi Arabia's decades-long history of trying to abduct and silence Saudi critics abroad, including attempts to lure them back, working with friendly regional governments to arrest them or even carrying out kidnappings in Europe.

Saudi campaign to abduct and silence rivals abroad goes back decades

Nov. 10, 2018: Erdogan says the audio tape of Khashoggi's killing has been given to U.S., Saudi and European officials. "We gave it to all of them," he says.

Tape of Jamal Khashoggi's murder given to U.S., Saudis, Europeans

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Group of 20 opening ceremony in Hangzhou, China, in 2016. (Nicolas Asfouri/Pool/Getty Images)

Nov. 13, 2018: Bolton says the recording, in which someone refers to a "boss" in Saudi Arabia, does not provide a link to Mohammed.

John Bolton says audio recording does not implicate Saudi crown prince

Nov. 15, 2018: Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor indicts 11 people in the killing of Khashoggi but says there are no links to Mohammed. The United States imposes sanctions on 17 Saudis allegedly involved in the killing of Khashoggi. The Treasury Department statement says all 17 people designated "targeted and brutally killed a journalist."

A bipartisan group of senior senators introduces a proposal to increase congressional oversight and suspend U.S. weapons sales to the Saudis. Many lawmakers and critics say the Trump administration and Saudi Arabia did not go far enough to punish those responsible for Khashoggi's killing.

Saudi Arabia distances crown prince from killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

U.S. imposes sanctions on 17 Saudis allegedly involved in killing of journalist

Opinion: Saudi Arabia's latest account of Khashoggi's death is shocking in its audacity.

Nov. 16, 2018: The CIA concludes that the Saudi crown prince ordered Khashoggi's assassination, based on audio recordings, intercepted phone calls and other intelligence links.

CIA concludes Saudi crown prince ordered Khashoggi's assassination

Nov. 18, 2018: Despite the conclusions of the CIA, Trump indicates he believes claims by the Saudi crown prince that he had nothing to do with the journalist's killing. Trump acknowledges the existence of an audio recording capturing Khashoggi's murder but says he won't listen to the tape.

Trump says he won't listen to Khashoggi tape

Nov. 20, 2018: Trump defends Saudi Arabia's denial about the planning of Khashoggi's death. In a statement, Trump says that "we may never know all the facts" surrounding the journalist's killing.

Trump calls Saudi Arabia a 'great ally,' discounts crown prince's responsibility for Khashoggi's death

President Trump and his administration have been moving between a hard and a soft approach in the case of Khashoggi's disappearance

Nov. 21, 2018: The Post's publisher and chief executive, Fred Ryan, writes in an op-ed: "A clear and dangerous message has been sent to tyrants around the world: Flash enough money in front of the president of the United States, and you can literally get away with murder."

Opinion: We do not make the world safer by abandoning our commitment to basic freedoms and human rights

Dec. 2, 2018: The Post reports intelligence intercepts revealed Mohammed communicated with senior aide Saud al-Qahtani in the hours before and after Khashoggi was killed by Saudi agents.

Saudi crown prince exchanged messages with aide alleged to have overseen Khashoggi killing

Opinion: We are Jamal Khashoggi's daughters. We promise his light will never fade.

Dec. 4, 2018: After a briefing from the CIA director, senators say the evidence of Mohammed's involvement was overwhelming. Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) says, "There's not a smoking gun — there's a smoking saw."

Senators accuse Saudi crown prince of complicity in Khashoggi's killing

Dec. 11, 2018: Time magazine honors Jamal Khashoggi as one of the "Guardians of Truth" for its Person of the Year issue.

Time's Person of the Year: 'Guardians' of the truth, including slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Opinion: 'I can't breathe': The power and tragedy of Jamal Khashoggi's last words. When repression and impunity reign, no one can breathe.

Dec. 13, 2018: The Senate votes to condemn Mohammed for Khashoggi's killing. The measures are a sharp rebuke of Trump, who has defended the crown prince.

Senate votes to condemn Saudi crown prince for Khashoggi killing

Opinion: How a chilling Saudi cyberwar ensnared Jamal Khashoggi

Jan. 3, 2019: Saudi Arabia says its prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty for five of the 11 people accused by the country of involvement in Khashoggi's killing.

Saudi Arabia to seek death penalty for five defendants in Khashoggi trial

Opinion: The unlearned lessons of Jamal Khashoggi's murder

Feb. 7, 2019: The U.N. expert leading an inquiry into Khashoggi's killing said Saudi Arabia "curtailed and undermined" the investigation. Evidence collected by the U.N. team affirms the journalist was brutally killed in a Saudi government plot.

Saudi Arabia 'curtailed and undermined' investigation into Khashoggi's killing, U.N. expert says

Opinion: The Saudi engine of repression continues to run at full speed

Feb. 8, 2019: The White House declines to submit a report to Congress on Mohammed's role in the Khashoggi killing after senators had asked for findings on culpability of Saudi royal family.

White House declines to submit report to Congress on Khashoggi killing

Opinion: Eager to remain cozy with the Saudi regime, the administration is ignoring mounting evidence about Mohammed bin Salman's role in a journalist's murder

Feb. 15, 2019: Erdogan urges the United States to confront Saudi Arabia over the Khashoggi killing, saying his government has additional "documents" related to the case that it has not shared.

Turkey's Erdogan urges U.S. to confront Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi killing

March 13, 2019: In an annual report, the State Department classifies the killing of Khashoggi as a human rights abuse and describes "an environment of impunity" for Saudi officials suspected of abuses.

Killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was a human rights abuse, State Department says

Opinion: Trump is covering up for MBS. The Senate must push for accountability.

Opinion: The E.U. must stand for human rights in Saudi Arabia — and justice for Jamal Khashoggi

March 29, 2019: Insiders tell Post columnist David Ignatius that Riyadh's lack of answers in the killing of Khashoggi put the U.S.-Saudi partnership in limbo.

Opinion: How the mysteries of Khashoggi's murder have rocked the U.S.-Saudi partnership

April 1, 2019: Current and former Saudi officials as well as people close to the family tell The Post that Khashoggi's children have received million-dollar homes in the kingdom and monthly five-figure paychecks as compensation for the murder of their father.

Khashoggi's children have received monthly payments as compensation for father's killing

Opinion: It's been six months since Jamal Khashoggi's murder, and Trump has done nothing