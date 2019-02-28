World

The trouble with Kashmir

By Emily Tamkin
Emily Tamkin
Foreign affairs
, Laris Karklis
Laris Karklis
Maps
 and Tim Meko
Tim Meko
Deputy graphics director

In 1947, India won independence from Britain, and Pakistan was created in the partition of British India. The partition was a bloody one — at least half a million were killed, and millions more were displaced.

Since that year, the issue of the sovereignty of Kashmir has remained unresolved. Both India and Pakistan claim Kashmir, but each controls only a part. The two portions are divided mostly by the Line of Control, a heavily militarized unofficial border. India controls the largest portion, known as the state of Jammu and Kashmir, while Pakistan controls what it calls Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. (China, meanwhile, controls Aksai Chin in the east.)

Pulwama is a district in Jammu and Kashmir and the location of the Feb. 14 bombing claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammad that left 40 dead.

The airstrike carried out Tuesday by Indian fighter jets was the first time India had sent aircraft across the Line of Control since 1971. Pakistan said that its retaliatory strikes were carried out from its side of the line.

Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, on Tuesday. (Aqeel Ahmed/AP)

Female Indian women soldiers patrol the India-Pakistan international border near Jammu, India, on May 28, 2015. (Channi Anand/AP)

Balakot, where the Indian side said it carried out its airstrikes, is in a northwest province of Pakistan. India said it was a preemptive strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammad training camp.

Emily Tamkin

Emily Tamkin reports and writes on foreign affairs for the WorldViews team.

Laris Karklis

Laris Karklis has been working at the Washington Post since 2000.

Tim Meko

Tim Meko designs and develops maps, data visualizations and explanatory graphics. Before coming to The Post, he led the visuals team at the Urban Institute and was an infographics artist at the Columbus Dispatch.

Brittany Renee Mayes contributed to this report.

Share