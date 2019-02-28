The trouble with Kashmir
In 1947, India won independence from Britain, and Pakistan was created in the partition of British India. The partition was a bloody one — at least half a million were killed, and millions more were displaced.
400 MILES
AFGHANISTAN
CHINA
Islamabad
PAKISTAN
BHUTAN
W. PAKISTAN
1947-1971
NEPAL
New
Delhi
Kathmandu
Thimphu
Dhaka
INDIA
Arabian
Sea
BANGLADESH
E. PAKISTAN
1947-1971
Extent of
British India
Bay of
Bengal
1858 to 1947
SRI LANKA
Colombo
Since that year, the issue of the sovereignty of Kashmir has remained unresolved. Both India and Pakistan claim Kashmir, but each controls only a part. The two portions are divided mostly by the Line of Control, a heavily militarized unofficial border. India controls the largest portion, known as the state of Jammu and Kashmir, while Pakistan controls what it calls Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. (China, meanwhile, controls Aksai Chin in the east.)
Pulwama is a district in Jammu and Kashmir and the location of the Feb. 14 bombing claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammad that left 40 dead.
The airstrike carried out Tuesday by Indian fighter jets was the first time India had sent aircraft across the Line of Control since 1971. Pakistan said that its retaliatory strikes were carried out from its side of the line.
Balakot, where the Indian side said it carried out its airstrikes, is in a northwest province of Pakistan. India said it was a preemptive strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammad training camp.
