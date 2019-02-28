The trouble with Kashmir

Since that year, the issue of the sovereignty of Kashmir has remained unresolved. Both India and Pakistan claim Kashmir, but each controls only a part. The two portions are divided mostly by the Line of Control, a heavily militarized unofficial border. India controls the largest portion, known as the state of Jammu and Kashmir, while Pakistan controls what it calls Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. (China, meanwhile, controls Aksai Chin in the east.)