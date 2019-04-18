Rebuilding Notre Dame: the next steps for Paris’ famous cathedral

French President Emmanuel Macron hopes the country can rebuild Notre Dame within five years. WIth the scale of the project, Martini is skeptical that timeline will be met, even with the number of resources being promised for restoration. Hundreds of millions of dollars have already been pledged for the rebuilding efforts.

How the cathedral will be restored is also up for debate. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Édouard Philippe announced an international competition to replace the iconic spire that collapsed into Monday’s blaze.