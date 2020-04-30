Click on the thumbnails to explore any one of their stories, or scroll through to see how a tapestry of America is facing down the crisis.

As states have rushed to reopen, these stories show how the pandemic is continuing to shape every aspect of Americans’ daily lives.

These stories have reflected the many ways the pandemic has ravaged America. A furloughed hotel housekeeper is facing her fourth month of unemployment and fears losing her health care. A manager reopened his restaurant, only to find that customers weren’t coming back. After being laid off at 74, one veteran worries he may never find a job again. Several have lost loved ones during the pandemic.

These Americans are among 10 people whose journeys The Washington Post has followed since April, as they and millions of others have navigated the trail of economic devastation the coronavirus pandemic has left in its wake. They are telling their stories to Post reporters, and The Post is publishing excerpts, edited only for length, from those conversations. Updates will come monthly.

I’m trying to be aware of my shortcomings or prejudices or biases. I’ve always carried around hand sanitizer for years, so that’s not different. But being more conscientious, and then also just holding people in my circle more accountable.

Tess: What do you do differently now that you didn’t do before the pandemic?

I feel more worried about going out in public and being harassed, especially going out to Wyoming in the middle of nowhere.

I think another difficult thing about this pandemic that has affected me and everybody is how much attention it has brought to the inequalities in our world. For me, it’s also very challenging being Asian in this pandemic. I remember when I was traveling home in January when the virus really started leaving China. I was going through customs, and I was sick. And I was so scared they wouldn’t let me back in the country because I was sick and Asian. I get comments from my neighbors and comments from strangers.

Another big struggle has been with my family. My grandmother is 101 and my mom is basically a full-time caretaker for my grandmother even though she also works full time, and they’re both very at risk.

Chloe: One thing that has gotten a lot better since I came to the ranch was my mental health. I was already dealing with a bout of depression and anxiety. That was incredibly challenging and difficult. It’s not completely over, but it’s much better now than it was.

Chloe: A big thing I’ve learned has been the role of different things in your life, and how you don’t notice it until it’s not really an option anymore. I do well independently. Growing up as an only child with a single mom, you’re alone a lot. I grew up very independent. But I didn’t realize how much I liked being around other people until I wasn’t. That forced me to reflect on a lot of my friendships and how I do or don’t maintain them.

Tess: What do you think you’ve learned about yourself during this pandemic?

Tess Bialobrzeski is one of Chloe’s friends from college. Chloe and Tess are spending the summer as wranglers together on a ranch in Wyoming. Below is a condensed version of their conversation.

Tess Bialobrzeski, left, and Bates ready ponies for children at the ranch to ride. (Courtesy of Chloe Bates) (Courtesy of Chloe Bates/Courtesy of Chloe Bates)

I have no cell service unless I hike to the top of the mountain, the WiFi is unreliable and I have no privacy. … On a more positive note, I love the people that I work with. I’m surrounded by endless nature, beauty and wildlife, and wake up to horses on the front step of my log cabin every morning. I’m right in between two mountain ranges and spend my days riding through truly wild terrain.

But the bubble is weird. It was really hard feeling engaged with the recent momentum of the Black Lives Matter movement from out here, even though I tried every day to educate myself, check in with my friends and make donations or spread information. Still, it’s frustrating to feel so excluded from this unprecedented moment in time that I wish I could be home for to have a much more active role. That confusion is definitely amplified by my being the only minority among the staff at the ranch.

I’ve been in Wyoming for a month now starting my job as a horse wrangler. … I’m so isolated and secluded at the ranch that it’s easy to block out the outside world, which has been both helpful and stressful. Here, I live and work in close quarters with roughly 20 other people. There are anywhere from five to 30 new guests each week, all of whom have decided that traveling during the pandemic is not their biggest concern. Social distancing just isn’t possible. We follow as many CDC guidelines as possible, but in many ways I get to pretend that I’m sheltered in a bubble. I have no control over whether or not I get sick, which is strangely liberating and good for my mental health but also feels backwards and irresponsible.

Bates follows guests on a trail ride at the ranch in Wyoming where she is working as a horse wrangler. (Chloe Bates) (Photo by Chloe Bates/Photo by Chloe Bates)

Herd immunity, transparency in politics, minority solidarity, Black lives, solid friendships and technology. Also, I’ve never been more appreciative of the fact that I can cut my own hair and do my own eyebrows/nails. It’s kept me sane.

What do you value now more than ever?

I’m livid that this country still has so much injustice and hatred, saddened that I can’t be on the front lines, anxious about the future of our democracy and security, and grieving for my Black friends and their Black communities. I can’t do a whole lot to contribute where I currently am, and I’m struggling to accept that.

How have you been affected by the protests following the killing of George Floyd?

I’m not comfortable doing anything other than what I was doing during quarantine because I don’t feel fully comfortable with the reopening, even if it’s phased out. The only activity I would add would be more outdoors stuff — more hiking, horseback riding, etc. I’m not ready to go shopping or out to restaurants.

Now that your community or state is reopening, what are you comfortable doing?

My friends are all so stressed about their own situations. This [job] is the one bright spot in all of the chaos, but it’s weird because it feels taboo to talk about. I have this one thing I’m excited about, but the subject is so sore for a lot of people.

There’s a lot I’m worried about. Being home, even while I’ve been having a hard time, has been helpful because my mom is so supportive, so I’m scared to be away from that support system. But on the other hand, I’m hoping it’ll be a reprieve from all of the stress.

I’m getting excited about Wyoming. I’ll be there until October as a horse wrangler on a guest ranch. I’m going with one of my friends from college. We’re going to be living together in a log cabin at the edge of a 17-mile dirt road. It literally could not be more remote. I start my job when I get back.

This was a Saturday and it was a beautiful day out. There were lines at all the spots to take photos, and a camaraderie because we’re all in the same boat. Whenever I would finish at a spot and leave, I’d be like, “Goodbye guys! Congratulations!” And they’d say it back.

Taking graduation photos was a whole adventure. I didn’t buy any graduation stuff. I asked all my photographer friends if they could [shoot portraits]. No one could. So I just said, “Okay, Mom, I’m going to stage the photo and then you just press the button!”

I went back to my apartment for the first time since I moved out in March. One of my roommates had recently moved out, and it was sad seeing it so empty and undecorated and all of the doors closed. I have so many positive memories of just being in that space. Being there and moving out was really emotionally upsetting.

I don’t understand how I’m going to be working as a full-time employee in my childhood bedroom. Normally there’s a little more fanfare from the transition, going from college student to real adult. I don’t feel like I’m ready.

It’s not 100 percent official yet, but 99 percent: I have a job! So that’s an exciting development. Not having graduation, and having my second semester just kind of fizzle, I feel like somebody made a mistake somewhere and I’m not actually an adult yet.

I don’t know what the world is going to look like when this is all over, if it’s over. I don’t know how to plan. Nobody can plan anything anymore. First it was really bleak, and now it’s still bleak, but it’s also just blank. It’s just like this big, blurry question mark in my head.

My mental health has gotten a lot worse recently. I’ve been seeing a therapist. That’s a whole other part of this journey that’s been kind of scary.

It’s a weird time to be Asian American. I have gotten some really strange comments from neighbors and strangers. One of my neighbors called it the “Chinese virus.” Another person made me so uncomfortable saying, “You poor Asian, you guys just have it so hard right now.”

I’ve been interning this year, and thankfully it was already a remote position, but the internship finishes in May. I’ve had a summer job lined up, and I’m supposed to go out to Wyoming to work on a ranch. It’s a hospitality ranch and obviously travel and tourism is so impacted right now, but things are set to continue as normal. My goal had been to continue traveling and applying to fellowships and teaching programs. But with all of the uncertainty right now, it just doesn’t sound like a secure long-term plan, and I’m thinking it’s probably better to try to find a job.

The reality that I might be graduating into a recession is terrifying. A lot of people I know have had trouble applying to jobs, have been furloughed and laid off. A lot of friends are now unemployed. My graduation ceremony was officially canceled. My semester was officially moved to online.

Who I am now is a person who cares about herself first, and her business second. And, you know, [I’m] just trying to try to make myself happy. My dad always told me from a young age, “If you’re not going to put yourself first, no one else will.” So, I’m taking his advice now.

I bought my dream car, a Dodge Challenger GT. One of the reasons I had not bought the car was because of everything that was going on, even though I had the money to buy it. [If I were to give myself advice], it would have been to go ahead and give myself permission to live and not worry about what someone else is going to think.

I think the shutdown gave me that clarity because when you’re a business owner and you’re going through a divorce, you’re just going, going, going. So for me quarantine was a time to reflect. It was a time for me to give myself permission to sit back and not do anything.

I feel like I’ve come full circle. I feel like — it sounds cliche — but kind of like a butterfly. I was in a cocoon and now I’m finally stretching out of it slowly. I still have a bit of anxiety about the future, just because I don’t know what the future holds, but I feel ready. Whereas before, I couldn’t even face the world.

Yesterday I booked a room to go to the beach by myself and now I’m on my way to Ocean City, just spending some time by myself and getting my head clear.

I’m going to stay in the area, at least for another 4½ years. After my mom retires, she’s going to move to North Carolina. Hopefully by then, me and the baby will be able to move to California. I don’t know how well it’s going to work out, but I have a plan.

My wife and I decided that we’re not going to be able to make our marriage work. I decided that instead of freezing my eggs, I wanted to go ahead and do the insemination. My only reason for freezing them was because I was trying to figure out what was going on with my marriage.

I’m getting a lot more new inquiries. I think a lot of stylists in Sola [Suites] have been experiencing the same thing. It’s just us in the salon, so it’s a lot more safe as opposed to a huge salon that has more than one stylist in it.

Corey: I think being in the solo suites, it can be an advantage because we do or I certainly offer private appointments. Alanea, thank you very much for hanging out with me for a couple minutes.

Alanea: People are really freaked out. Until they find a vaccine, I think that a lot of people are going to be very hesitant to come in and get their hair done.

Corey: I heard a statistic from an industry leader that said that up to 40 percent of the salons are going to close down. Do you think we'll ever get back to normal?

Alanea: I’m not exactly sure what our future looks like. Talking to a lot of folks, a lot of them have been doing box color or [are] kind of like, “I’m not coming out of the house until all this is over.’’ I think we’re going to see a lot of bad hair, a lot of bad hair around in the streets. And I also think that we’re going to see a lot more solo business owners.

Corey: Certainly, in the recovery world, there’s a time to be selfish so you can be selfless. So for your business, what does the future look like?

Alanea: What I’ve learned about myself is that I come first. I learned that if my mind and body is not in a healthy state, then I’m no good to anyone. And I’ve always been the kind of person that always wanted to make sure that everyone else is okay before I’m okay. So one thing that covid has taught me is that I need to take care of myself. And you know, family is really, really important. I feel like I need to be closer to family and to what matters most.

Corey: What have you taught yourself or learned about yourself during this whole shutdown?

Alanea: My mom has been a tremendous help. She’s so proud of me for taking on the reins and having my own business and jumping out there. She’s helping me climb out of debt because, going into business, man, the debt that you go into is insane.

Corey: Have you found any techniques or has anybody helped you along the way?

Alanea: Honestly, it gave me an opportunity to really work on myself and the business. As far as my personal life, I’m married but separated. Covid just gave me the opportunity to sit in my feelings and deal with that. It gave me the opportunity to sit down and focus on the business.

Corey: Let’s get into it. How has covid and the pandemic affected not only your business, but you as well?

Corey Gray is one of Alanea’s longtime mentors and the co-host of “Your Day Off,” a podcast about the hair industry. Below is a condensed version of their conversation.

I started a consultation about freezing my eggs. I will probably start that procedure next month, once I decide on whether I want to go ahead and freeze or get inseminated. That’s really the path that I’m taking right now — trying to work on growing a family, working on my marriage and buying a house.

The person I had contemplated working with, she did some numbers and realized that taking on another stylist was weighing heavy on her finances. She hadn’t realized it until she talked to her accountant. She was just like, “I know it’s the worst time to find out this information, but now probably isn’t the time.” Everyone had been telling us that we should wait three months before we make any moves.

I reopened on June 14, so I’ve pretty much been busy working. My wife and I have been talking and I definitely want to try and work things out with her, and I think we’re headed in a good direction. I really want to have a family and have a kid, and the only way I’m going to be able to keep my business and do that is if I had my partner with me. Otherwise I would have to give my business up, and that I don’t want to do. So that’s my dilemma.

I have been considering moving out [of my salon]. I’m still not exactly sure what the best decision is, but I’m going to give it at least another three months to decide if I want to stay open or if I want to close. It’s just a lot of responsibility. It’s not hard work, it’s just a lot of work, and I’m just not sure if I can manage it all right now.

I value my life, my health and my future more than ever.

What do you value now more than ever?

[Editor’s note: Online court records show Manuel pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in the 2012 case, with the remaining charges of assault, failing to comply with a lawful order and disturbing the peace dropped. Manuel’s lawyer, in an emailed statement to The Post, said he recommended an apology as part of her plea agreement. “I believe that one of the officers did use excessive force on Ms. Manuel but my client did not want to risk a negative trial result.”]

I am absolutely affected by this because it happened to me. I am a victim of police brutality and am fortunate enough to still be alive. I agree that this is a racial issue. However, cops bleed blue. They will cover for each other right or wrong. I was assaulted by a sheriff. A Black man, while other cops stood around and watched and laughed. It only got worse when I got down to the station. When we got to court, my lawyer made me apologize to the officer who assaulted me. We need police reform not just for White cops but for all cops as well as reform in the court system. I shouldn’t have to pay taxes to get beat down by the same people who are supposed to protect and serve me! I shouldn’t have to be afraid of jail time. As I protest I find myself getting angry and emotional. So much so that I had to stop protesting and leave. The fact that we even have to still protest in 2020 is insane!

How have you been affected by the protests following the killing of George Floyd?

I’ve gained a lot of new referrals and clients. My clients have been extremely generous with their donations. It wasn’t something I expected, so I feel a lot of gratitude. I am able to take care of myself and I am considering buying a house. I’ve been able to save money. That’s part of the reason I didn’t want to get the loan, I’m doing so good right now that I don’t want to go back in debt.

Mentally, [the pandemic] has been giving me a lot of anxiety. It’s really stressful to deal with the growing pains of starting a business. And then quarantine happens. I have always really struggled with anxiety and depression. So for this to happen now, it just accelerated things. I am seeing a therapist and getting help, and I am feeling so much better about it.

Sola has been amazing with being on top of safety guidelines. They’re getting a completely new ventilation system, they’re adding hand sanitizer stations. They’re removing the codes from the bathroom stalls so we don’t have to use our hands to touch things. And they're saying that there will be more cleaning. But it's not necessarily up to them, it's everyone.

There is also not much regulation in Virginia. It is not required for people to wear a mask and they keep changing their reopening date. I still don’t feel safe going back to work because I just don’t see the numbers going down. I’m going to give it another two weeks before I reopen the salon.

As far as the business goes, Sola [the suite where I have my salon] is still waiving our rent, so that’s great. But there are other bills and things that need to be taken care of in the meantime.

I did receive my check, and I took half of it and put it towards my credit. I was trying to pay down my credit from just opening my business. The other half, I put away for my [salon] rent. I’m trying to stay positive, but things are really looking bleak as far as reopening. I just don’t really feel safe. I’ve already sent out an email to my clients and they’re all in agreement. I have been in tears from the support that I’ve been getting from my clients. There’s no better gratitude.

Between retail [hair product sales], the gift cards and the grant, I think that’s really the only way I’m going to be able to survive. The state of Virginia will be shut down until June. We can reopen [as soon as] May 8th. I’m happy to get back to work, however, I am a bit nervous. I feel like there should be further protection for us — the same way they’re doing it for nurses and other workers. We are allowed to go back to work, but folks are going to be afraid to come back in.

I decided I was not going to do in-home visits only because I’m not able to regulate the sanitation and the disinfection in other folks’ houses. I haven’t actually applied for any loans because I really don’t want to have to owe anyone. I’m hoping that with the Cares Act, we’ll get a grant and some relief.

My very first client that canceled sent me the money for her haircut and it gave me the idea that if I do have to shut down, I can get [my clients] to purchase a gift card. Then I can pay my rent for maybe a month or so. I ended up asking everyone to purchase gift cards, which a lot of people were very kind to do.

I have been in business for about two years. I initially didn’t have a lot of cancellations, but then, about two weeks before the mandated closures, I started to get many.

I’m from a family of hairstylists. My family, they either do hair or you’re in the military. I decided to go with doing hair. I first got my feel for it in my aunt’s salon when I was about 5. I’ve pretty much worked at a hair salon all my life.

I really do feel grateful that we are where we are. That my family is healthy, that we’ve been able to keep everyone employed, that our businesses — all three of them — are still open.

For me the fatigue of [the pandemic] has really set in. I’ve been struggling with the fact this is now how we are living. We’re five months in, it’s not going away, it’s only gotten worse. I feel like what I learned from it is, sometimes you just have to keep putting one foot in front of the other and keep showing up at work to try to do your best, even when you don’t want to.

I didn’t think we would still be on this path when the pandemic hit. I’m glad we’ve been able to navigate it, but it feels a little fraught because the world is so fraught.

It’s been a really odd time because we’re down in some areas and we’re up in other areas. It almost feels like you’re standing in two worlds because the restaurant world is so decimated by the virus, whereas the grocery store world, which we’re also in, is just going really well for the same reason.

We actually walked a space yesterday for a commissary kitchen for us to make our ice creams. With making so many more pints than we’ve traditionally been making, we’re just really crunched for space. In September, we’re probably going to be presenting to a very large grocery store chain to have our pints in [their] store.

We are negotiating three leases for three new spaces. Most of them were in the works before the pandemic and at least two of the projects are probably still going to move forward.

Catherine: People need ice cream cones. And just a little bit of joy. It has not been easy for you or your employees or your husband or family. And so really I just … tip of the hat. I’m glad you’re still out there.

Catherine: Really, really rough. So I’m happy. I just really want to applaud you for staying open.

Erika: It is nice. Those first couple of months were really rough, weren’t they?

Catherine: I just want to tell you, it’s nice to sit across from you on a couch.

Catherine: You and I have been friends for a while. And we’ve talked a lot through the pandemic.

It’s actually really useful information. Because I do feel there are days when it definitely feels like I’m like done. And then there’s days where I’m like, “You’re going to be okay. Everything’s going to be fine.”

That was a really lucky thing. I had a mentor from a neighboring dealership, and she actually called me the other day and said, “It’s really hard, but you’re going to be fine. It’s every four days that you’re going to feel like you just want to quit. That’s the cycle.”

Erika: Many years ago when I was 27, my dad died and my mom was sick and I had to stop my career. I was an actress and I had to move to my hometown and take over our family dealership, it was a car dealership. That was really hard. I stayed there for four years making that dealership profitable enough to sell it. And I sold it in 2007, a month before the entire domestic car industry collapsed.

Catherine: Obviously your business is directly impacted by how you feel. How do you feel as a human being right now? Do you feel like you’re starting to gain some traction again?

Erika: I was so happy to hear that he finally put in a mandate because I’m hopeful that it’ll take the pressure off of my people and that it will be a less stressful environment for them as more people just comply with wearing a mask. I also think we’re going to get a lot of increase in people who “have medical exemptions.” And so I’ve tried to figure out a strategy of how to accommodate them. They can have things delivered to their house through the door like delivery apps. But we don’t offer curbside service because we just don’t have the staff for it.

Catherine: As this adventure progresses, the first thing I want to ask you about [is] this most recent development of Gov. [Jared] Polis mandating masks statewide. What was your immediate feeling?

Erika met Catherine Mackin, 48, in 2017 while taking one of her yoga classes. As Erika writes, “the two became fast friends.” Below is acondensed version of their conversation .

I feel everything is so difficult right now. Not just in business but the reaction to George Floyd and the civil unrest that’s happening and these really important conversations people are having. I feel like what I can offer right now is very limited because our resources are so depleted. I’ve been listening and trying to figure out what’s going be more meaningful in the long run and not a quick reaction to what’s happening today. We work really hard to be inclusive. Out of the 11 managers in our business, there’s one that’s White and male — and I’m married to him. But you still feel like, “Am I doing enough? Have I promoted enough? Have I nurtured enough?”

We launched our shipping program, and we had challenge after challenge. Part of it is due to covid and part of that is just due to a rollout of a new area of business. We were fraught with difficulties, from our newsletter announcing free shipping going to half the people’s junk mailboxes to FedEx spending four days on a priority overnight shipment. By those four days, you’re going to get a box of melted ice cream, and it’s really just up to us to cover the cost.

We’re still down 65 percent [for the ice cream business]. This traditionally has been our high season, so we're trying to see, is this what the new high season feels like or are things going to get better? When we miss these crucial months of June, July, August, it’s hard for us to recover.

We got a dog, like the rest of America. My daughter has been asking for a dog for about two years, so we finally relented and got a dog from a local rescue. I think everyone’s looking for something joyful. We call her Lulu the Wonder Dog. She’s great with kids, she’s great with other dogs.

When George Floyd was killed, I saw the anger that had been building in people for months find a focus. After the first night of rioting, Denver was immediately put under a curfew. A lot of our staff live near the state Capitol, so we closed an hour earlier than the curfew to allow people time to get home safely. I really love making amazing ice creams; it’s my passion. I also love leading and developing my staff toward the goals that they have in life. However, nowhere in my business plan did I address how to navigate our company through a pandemic, let alone civil unrest caused by racism and bigotry. All I can do is try my very best to make sure that all of my people are safe. But at times, the responsibility of it all has been overwhelming.

How have you been affected by the protests following the killing of George Floyd?

Denver hasn’t really reopened. We were given two days to reorganize our restaurants to be able to open at half-capacity. Now that the curfew has been lifted, we’ll see what happens. But practically speaking, not too much in my day-to-day life has changed.

Now that your community or state is reopening, what are you comfortable doing?

One of the things the city of Denver is working on is closing some of the streets and turning it into alfresco dining. It can bring back a bit of a new normal, where you can be six feet apart and enjoy your ice cream or your meal or beer. Colorado in the summer is a gorgeous place. Everyone will be in a better mood, and hopefully ice cream will help. I feel good about where we’re going.

We turned six [on May 15]! I think we’re going to take the money we would use for a celebration and spend it on four high-schoolers who have been with us for a long time. They are graduating this year and they got a little bit robbed.

This is going to be the week that we’re going to see what’s probably going to happen for the summer. I’m always worried because that’s my comfort zone, but I do feel optimistic that people are going to come and grab an ice cream cone and walk back to their house.

We’re also really focusing on being in grocery stores. We’re in most of the Whole Foods in Colorado and expanding in grocery stores and even out of state. In the meantime, day-to-day operations feel really intense. I had a freezer go down yesterday. That was about six hours of unloading an entire freezer into our delivery shop, so we could save all the ice cream. And then in one of my shops, the cable has been out for three days. We’re only accepting credit cards, and no one can get a hotspot. All of it feels really heightened.

Overall, things have been going well, even though we’re significantly down. We’re figuring out how to pivot, so we’re working on fixing our shipping program. We’ve never really paid that much attention to it. Now we’re working to launch a program where essentially for the Lower 48, we’re going to offer free shipping for everyone, which is huge for us.

Thomas, right, during a photo shoot of her business's ice cream. (The Hip Photo) (Photo by The Hip Photo/Photo by The Hip Photo)

We did receive our PPP, and we used that for payroll, and we used that for April rent. For our stimulus check, our personal ones that we’ve received, we spent them on groceries, on our utilities. Just keeping up with our normal household bills.

This will be the first time where customers and guests are required to wear a mask as well. I’m nervous because it seems that wearing a mask has become political. We’ve made it as lighthearted as we could. I took out my crayons and drew Rosie the Riveter with a mask holding an ice cream cone.

Things are crazy. We are back in start-up mode. We are still closed for in-house dining, and all people inside any buildings must have a mask on.

Our six-year anniversary is May 15th and I want to celebrate that. It was so much work to get to where we are today.

Now, we are on to-go and delivery. My hope is that we can start establishing some normalcy and calmness so that my staff isn’t stressed-out.

We are going to apply for any assistance that we are eligible for. We bank with two banks. One is Wells Fargo and their rollout was a complete mess. They stopped accepting people into their queue almost immediately. When it was announced that they had run out of money, I know it was a really heartbreaking day for thousands of small-business owners. Luckily, we also bank with a regional bank, FirstBank, and just received the information that our PPP [Paycheck Protection Program] loan had been approved.

Now, the complete uncertainty is most stressful. We pared everyone down, so we have one person at the shop at a time. We’re a scoop shop, and 10 percent of our business was pints. Now 100 percent of our business is pints. We’re trying to shift and pivot, but we’re faced with supply chains being clogged up.

The closest thing I could relate to was the 1929 crash: You have this image of bankers on ledges, making the decision to jump. Now I realize it was never about the money, but about the community. I remember seeing the managers as they looked at the staff, wondering how they could tell them they no longer had jobs.

[Coronavirus really hit me] the day the mayor of Denver said no in-house dining in restaurants. I was standing in the Denver Central Market where there’s 11 different restaurants, all huge giants in the Colorado food scene.

I’m really optimistic about this younger generation of people in the United States. I’ve gotten to know some really lovely young people in their early 20s at the grocery store and oh my God, just let them take this country and run with it. They’re hopeful and they’re passionate and they really don’t take any guff.

I’ve got the best spouse in the world to go through a pandemic with. I’m busy in the studio. I have this wee little part-time job for security. I’m really hopeful about the groundswell following George Floyd’s murder and the conversations that are finally happening in this country.

I haven’t seen much of a response from the federal level. This is a pretty spectacular failure given the fact that our pandemic hit after other countries. Other countries have already figured out a pretty decent playbook for this. Just go on lockdown. Make sure people have what they need. Wear a friggin’ mask. Stop breathing on each other. But no. We had to embrace misinformation.

Probably in April, [my wife] Laura was able to identify that we were having completely different pandemic experiences. She had gone from being in a busy work environment to working remotely. I had gone from being solitary in my studio to being in a busy grocery store for four hours a day and being around other people and we were able to talk about that.

I wish I could have mitigated my own stress level better, because I don’t think I was the best spouse I could be at the beginning. I always have a strong desire to protect both of us. Your gentler nature slips away. If I could go back, I’d remind my March self to just be a good partner.

We never hoarded toilet paper. We were not in that camp. But I remember having a weekend where I was like, “We only have two pounds of rice left in the house.” I hit up the Indian grocery store and got like a 20-pound bag of basmati.

Cara: Going to bed early so I can get up at 3 a.m. to go to the grocery store really took away our evenings together. I’m going to bed at 7. But that we can have lunch together now is fantastic. It’s so nice to come home and warm up lunch and put it on plates and sit at a table with a tablecloth and get to spend time with you.

Laura: One thing you do have control over is time. Have you noticed that you’re using that resource differently?

Cara: Everything feels more intentional, even from the patrons’ standpoint. In the past, a lot of the place people were coming from was like, “This tree died. I don’t want to try to grow another tree. Make me a sculpture.” And now it’s like, “I want you to think about what it feels like when you’re in the pool.” People usually aren’t that intentional with their outer space. This pandemic has I think given us all an opportunity to figure out what our priorities are and I think people are living more intentionally.

Laura: Do you think your process as an artist has changed these last couple months?

Cara: It’s been a long time since I’ve had just regular income and I’ve forgotten what that was like to just have money show up in the bank every two weeks, like magic. Like allowance. I’m only working 10 hours a week so it’s not a lot of money, but it is just kind of a nice security blanket. Then also, with having all of my shows canceled for the summer and having very little other human interaction, having this group of co-workers has been really nice.

Laura: What about this job [at the grocery store] has been helpful for you?

Cara: Yes. You’ve got to have recess. Pandemics are serious and you need to take a break. If we’re going to go to a lawyer and get our wills done, we need recess.

Laura: As I recall, when you brought it home, you told me it was recess.

Cara: I was looking for a rowing machine. There were no used rowing machines to be had anywhere in the area. … The Y was closed. We had no swimming pools and no gyms.

Laura: So I hear you bought your wife a unicycle. Why did you do that?

Laura Farmer, 40, lives in Iowa. She and Cara recently celebrated their sixth anniversary. Below is a condensed version of their conversation.

I’ve cut back to 10 hours a week [at the grocery store], which is really nice. It’s five two-hour shifts — I’m a sucker for a good schedule — so I do that from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. and then I can have a normal work schedule in the studio. I have four large commissions, a midsized piece and a handful of small pieces. They’re all private commissions. And then there’s a large-scale public art piece. We took a presentation to city council last week, so that is moving forward again. It’s been a busy summer.

We are titling the piece “Emergence.” My initial intent was to get this installed at the same time [the park’s] new garden was coming to life, but then you throw a pandemic on that and it was like, this is the time when everyone is coming out. Lockdowns were getting lifted, the weather is nice, people were actually getting to interact with each other.

On a normal install, there’d be three or four parks department people, but since everyone is being cautious, it was just me and this one other guy who did the install. It was really lovely to have something that felt like a laid-back, half a day of work with another person. It was just very pre-pandemic normal.

Last week I installed a big public art piece in Iowa City. It’s a four-piece sculpture set in a city park. We started the design process in the winter before there was any hint of a pandemic. There are two eight-foot-tall stainless steel shocks of stylized prairie grass and those are anchored to big limestone benches. Then there are two stainless steel panels.

I’m concerned about a second, larger wave of infection and what that will do to state and city budgets in regard to public art. Public art commissions are a large part of my business. If LOST (local option sales tax) revenues decline significantly over the next year, that will have an impact on many public art budgets for years to come.

I’m comfortable meeting with clients in person so long as we’re both wearing masks and following CDC guidelines, usually outdoors. I’ve met clients in their outdoor living spaces, on either side of a screened-in porch, outside my gallery. I’m also continuing to do virtual meetings if that’s what a client prefers.

Now that your community or state is reopening, what are you comfortable doing?

I haven’t done any virtual meetups. It would just rip my guts out to have the expectation that that would be anything like it. I’d rather just be sad and miss them than put the expectation on a Zoom get-together.

I don’t know how to put into words how profound and thorough that loss is. It’s not like, ‘Oh, I miss my friends.’ It’s like missing three different church communities. These are the groups of people who remind me of the different facets of myself. It’s like finding that lunch table full of weird kids where you’re just sort of like a regular kid. I miss the normalcy that goes with being around other artists. I miss being in a locker room full of other middle-aged women because we all like to gripe about the exact same things.

I miss my ladies at the Y. A lot of them are in their 70s and 80s and I worry about them. They are definitely a bunch of firecrackers and it would break my heart to lose any of them.

I miss my swim team. I had a very short and lackluster high school swimming career, but in my 40s, I’ve come back to competitive swimming. I have this team and I haven’t been able to work out with these guys in two months.

I miss my people. I miss my tribe of fellow artists who I’d run into at art festivals. It always makes me feel like I’m part of a really long and respectable tradition every time I set up my booth. I really miss that.

I’ve also gotten busy in the studio. I have one public art project in the works for Iowa City; I have two private commissions for large pieces and I’m collaborating with a local textile artist. Most years I would be going into arts festival season right now. But these are for people who are basically building at-home sculpture parks. Now is a great time to buy art because it’s beautiful. It’s inspiring. It reminds you of the finer aspects of life.

We also worked with the local law office recently to have our wills drawn up. But then to balance that out, I’ve got us a $20 secondhand unicycle. You can’t be cranky on a unicycle.

We have not received our federal stimulus payment yet, but I was approved for an emergency grant from the Iowa Arts Council. It’s a $1,000 grant to be used for my business expenses. That basically covers my business bills for about a month.

I’ll be damned if we’re going to lose this building over a pandemic. If working in a grocery store at 4 a.m. means the bills are paid and we get to keep it, I’ll do it.

Four years ago, there was this 1,200-square-foot commercial property that became available in the business district. I was working part time as a pastry chef. But it needed a lot of work so I quit my job. I did renovations for six months, and three years ago, I opened my gallery.

Working in a grocery store is not only helping me make a living, but it also makes me feel like I’m doing something. Both of my grandfathers fought the Nazis. The least I can do right now is go work in a grocery store.

I have a couple of small projects going on right now. I want to keep those going. I’m ready to do this for a year. Because if the economy stays in the toilet and people are not in a position to buy, I think my business is going to get canceled. Realistically, I’m prepared to just make this my new normal.

So I just decided: I am not going to wait for a rescue. I got a grocery store job because they were hiring. Now, I go in at 4 a.m. to fill online orders for four to five hours. Then I come back to my studio and crash for a couple hours because I don’t want to disrupt my wife’s day to sleep.

September is go time. I’m doing shows, I’m taking on submissions for art patrons, and then things slow down through the winter, and February and March is when my bank account is dwindling. My shows started canceling. And this massive public art project I’m working on just stalled.

Larrilou Carumba

Furloughed housekeeper • San Leandro, Calif. • 47

Larrilou Carumba with sons, Louie, 11, left, and Elbert, 13. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post) (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

‘Suddenly my schedule became zero’ I usually worked 40 hours a week [at a San Francisco Marriott]. But going into the week of March 8th, I had a two-day schedule. Suddenly my schedule became zero. The following day, I applied for unemployment. It keeps on crashing. Finally, I was able to submit it with a phone. My major expenses are the rent for my house with my sister. I have a car. I have insurance. I have credit card debt. Plus my daughter is in college. Two years ago I was evicted from my apartment. I went to my sister and asked her if she can accommodate me. I am occupying one of the rooms — the four of us. I’m a single mom, I have three kids. My sister has twins. There are four in her family and my mother lives there too. So now we are nine. It’s kind of hard, especially now because everybody’s in the house and doing virtual classes. My kids stay in our room. Two of them are in the bed and one of them is on the floor. We had a dialogue with the company and the union. It should be the workers first, not anything else. Not their profits or anything. I am one of the union leaders of Unite Here Local 2. I have health care right now, but I don’t know if I will have health care after September if I don’t work enough hours. I don’t know when I will go back to work. In this pandemic, we are not okay. It’s not good for me to work right now. I’m protecting my kids. I’m protecting my mom. I cannot afford to be sick — I’m the only one they have. Their father died 10 years ago, so they are afraid for me to get sick. This story has been updated to include the name of Carumba’s employer and union.

‘It’s not only the paycheck. It’s the health care.’ Carumba, center, buys groceries with daughter Norielle Carumba. (Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post) (Melina Mara/The Washington Post) [For my grocery shopping,] I go to an Asian store, Union City. In that particular store, I can use my food stamps. I buy mostly vegetables and meat, because the kids don’t eat that much vegetables. I make some Filipino food. I usually cook sinigang. Sometimes, soup with a lot of vegetables and Filipino beefsteak. It's like beef with a lot of onions and potatoes with soy sauce. My kids love that. I received [a stimulus check] around the week of April 15. I received $2,200. I have three kids but my other kid is already 21, so she is not included in the stimulus. I’m also getting unemployment. Right now, I can pay my bills. What I get from unemployment is the same amount I would get from Marriott. But later on, [if my unemployment is lowered] and I don’t have a schedule, it will not be easy. There’s a 90 percent chance that I still won’t have a job until September. If I don’t have hours, I might lose my health care. For me, it’s not only the paycheck. It’s the health care.

‘I can only help so much’ Now I’m able to have more time with my kids and my family. I always missed birthdays, celebrations and anniversaries because I worked weekends. Now I am able to spend time with my sister, my mother, all of us. My kids are so happy that they’re here with me. But I also can’t help think at the end of the day, when I’m alone and they’re asleep, that I don’t know long this is going to be [if I’m not able to pay my bills and I lose my health care]. The worst thing that’s happened to me is that my mother-in-law passed away. I was really devastated because the hospital didn’t want to release the body. They wanted [us] to pay in full. But my in-laws don’t have enough money, and I can only help so much because I have a lot of bills [and] I’m a single mom. LEFT:Carumba's late mother-in-law, Norma Lopez, with her grandson Louie, Carumba's son. (Larrilou Carumba) (Photo by Larrilou Carumba/Photo by Larrilou Carumba) RIGHT:Carumba with mother-in-law Lopez. (Larrilou Carumba) (Photo by Larrilou Carumba/Photo by Larrilou Carumba) Carumba's late mother-in-law, Norma Lopez, with her grandson Louie, Carumba's son. (Larrilou Carumba) She died of acute respiratory [distress syndrome]. But she had [coronavirus] symptoms. It’s so frustrating in the Philippines. We really don’t know what happened because nobody was there to see her. We were able to talk to her through a video call. We’re afraid to have her go to the public hospital, because it has a lot of covid patients. We thought that she’d be safe in that [private] hospital. I raised some funds and my in-laws [helped]. And finally, when they had at least half of the hospital bill, they released her body. Now she’s cremated. When my husband passed away 10 years ago, she became very close to me. We always had time to chat. She was very patient and very humble. I will forever be grateful to her for taking care of my youngest son for six years when he was living in the Philippines. We were going to surprise her for her birthday. There’s a nice hotel in the Philippines, an aquarium attached to a hotel. We were going to check her into that place. I wanted her to experience the kinds of things that we are experiencing here in America.

‘I still don’t have a job, so there’s no place to go’ Now that your community or state is reopening, what are you comfortable doing? We’re not reopen yet, and in San Leandro where I live is the earliest curfew at 6 p.m. since we are the biggest hit. So now I feel like shelter in place is more than before. Actually even if they lift quarantine, I still don’t have a job, so there’s no place to go and I still don’t feel safe with the coronavirus. What are you still concerned about, related to the coronavirus? I’m concerned that there’s still no vaccine and my health care is unsecure because according to Marriott’s announcement in the news they might furlough until October, but they’re not informing us so I don’t know. My health care is going to expire before then, so I’m fighting for that with my union because I need the health care for my kids, especially in this pandemic. [Editor’s note: In an emailed statement to The Post, Marriott International said: “Due to widespread travel and social distancing restrictions, we have experienced significant drops in customer demand. Hotels are adjusting operations accordingly, which has impacted employment, resulting in staffing reductions, temporary leaves, and in some cases, termination notices. The Hotel sent written notification to all of its associates and to Ms. Carumba’s union representative concerning her temporary leave. Ms. Carumba’s terms and conditions of employment, including her benefits, are covered by a collective bargaining agreement. The Hotel continues to comply with those terms and to communicate with her bargaining representatives during this time.”] How have you been affected by the protests following the killing of George Floyd? I was really scared when my kids and I saw in the news about the looting and burning stores in San Leandro. We hear gunshots and helicopters, which sounds very near, so I watch my kids the whole night because I feel unsafe. I feel the fear in the heart of those who protest about their worries every day that the police might kill their kids, that’s why I support Black Lives Matter.

‘This time we were all together — complete — with my family’ Carumba talks on Zoom with her family members, who live all over the world. (Larrilou Carumba) (Photo by Larrilou Carumba/Photo by Larrilou Carumba) This month, I became closer to my family, like my sisters and my mother. Even though we live in one place, while we are working we don’t usually see each other because I usually work weekends, so I always miss everything. This time we were able to celebrate different kinds of anniversaries of [those who passed, like] my husband, my father, my sister and my mother-in-law. Usually, if we have a celebration, it’s only us in the United States. My sister’s kids are in Australia and New Zealand, so we don’t talk to each other as a group. But this month and last month we were able to have a Zoom meeting with all of them. When it’s early in the Philippines, it’s morning in South Australia and New Zealand and afternoon here. It was my brother who has to sacrifice a lot because he’s in Qatar. This time we were all together — complete — with my family in different parts of the world. I still stay at home most of the time and only do my groceries. Aside from budgeting my money, my kids don’t want to go out because they think it’s not yet safe. There’s a lot of people coming to the stores or, like, parks and beaches. Our sacrifices for three months will be nothing if we sacrifice a little bit more to be safe. I just want my family to be safe. When we go out and come back, we need to take a bath and wash everything. Because we're protecting my mother, who is 88 years old. I don’t think we will have a job before October or even before the end of the year. It scares me to think that I will lose my health care or that I won’t be able to pay my bills.

‘I always fight because of you’: Larrilou interviewed by her daughter Larrilou Carumba holds stuffed toys given to her by daughter Norielle Lopez, 21, on Father's Day. Also pictured are Larrilou's son's: Louie Lopez, 11, far left, and Elbert Lopez, 13, far right. (Photo by Larrilou Carumba) (Photo by Larrilou Carumba/Photo by Larrilou Carumba) Norielle Mae Lopez, 21, studies nursing at a nearby university in Oakland. For the past several months, she has self-quarantined with her mother, Larrilou, and her two brothers in her aunt’s house. Norielle: What struggles have you overcome during this pandemic and who helped you the most? Larrilou: I’ve experienced all kinds of struggles, like staying in the house all the time without going out. And you know me, I really want to go out and I really want to stay outside. I have a lot of fears on my mind, especially when I’m looking at all three of you while sleeping. I’m afraid that I might get sick or one of you might get sick. I pray so hard, not only every night, but also those times [when] you see me quiet. . Plus, you and your brothers are my source of strength. I always fight because of you — and you know that. Norielle: So what are you afraid of? Larrilou: It’s hard to lose a job, and I don’t know where to get my money to pay for everything, especially that I’m both your mother and your father. That scares me, thinking that I cannot provide for you and your brothers and I cannot buy all the things that you want. But it’s good that I have unemployment, but that would end soon because I think it’s only like a couple of months. … And I’m always struggling thinking about our health care. But it’s good that our union — you know our union, right? Norielle: Yeah. Larrilou: They’re the one who helped me, Local 2, to fight for that. That’s why until now, we still have insurance and we’re still fighting for it. It’s so disappointing that Marriott is not helping us at this moment. And we need to fight just to have that, or else we will not have health insurance before the end of the year. And that scares me. Norielle: So what do you think about going back to work? Are you ready, mom? Larrilou: I’m so proud to be a part of a law in San Francisco, for the supervisors to vote ‘Yes’ to the healthy building ordinance. You remember that? It is now a law in San Francisco. I feel safer going back to work because of this law, because it protects me. The law says that the room needs to be disinfected every day, because I really don’t feel safe cleaning a room which has not been sanitized or cleaned for multiple days. And this time, the board of supervisors listened to us, because they know that housekeepers are experts when it comes to cleaning the room, because that’s our job, right? It’s not everything I need. We are still in negotiation with Marriott and different hotel companies in San Francisco about our health care and safety protocols. Norielle: What about that? Larrilou: It’s not only about cleaning the room every day, but it’s about my protection while cleaning the room, like the mask, [and] everything we need to protect myself by cleaning the rooms. That’s really very important to me. Norielle: We’re going to’ be fine, Mom. Larrilou: I know. Soon we’ll be back to normal. We just need to have patience, and we really need to pray hard to God. Thank you for your time, daughter. I love you. Norielle: I love you, too.

‘Who is going to help us?’ Carumba and her family at Seacliff State Beach in Aptos, Calif. (Family photo) (Courtesy of Larrilou Carumba/Courtesy of Larrilou Carumba) It is scarier at this moment. I thought after a couple of months it would get better, but it became worse. Nobody’s helping me right now. Marriott is not helping me. The government is not helping me. They removed the $600, which was helping me. Now I only get $900 every two weeks, which only pays my rent. It only pays two of my bills, and I have a lot of bills. I have a car, the place I’m living in, my insurance, my telephone, my loan consolidation. It’s not a luxury for me. I need my car. I need my insurance. I need a house to live in. I need a telephone. The basic necessities. I cannot pay all of them. I don’t know where I will be in a couple of months. I’m really scared about how I’m going to survive. My health insurance is still in jeopardy. It’s getting near October and still, I haven’t gone back to work. The last time me and my union negotiated with [Marriott], they said they don’t want to talk with us anymore. So who is going to help us? It’s so frustrating. One thing is for sure: I know who I’m going to vote this coming November. The people who will help workers. The workers, we live paycheck to paycheck. That’s the only thing we have. We only want to live. We live one day at a time. I want to find a job, but it’s really hard because millions of Americans don’t have jobs. I’m trying to look for a good job that is safe for my mother. I don’t want to take a risk to earn a little money against the health of my mother. I'm trying to be strong for my kids. I always teach them to be positive in life. I want them to know that even though life is hard, we need to be happy and work together. My daughter is really trying her best to pursue her schooling. It’s good that her school gave her a loan. I was really praying hard. I don’t want her to stop her school because this is what she wants. [Nursing] is her passion. She chose it herself. She keeps saying she wants to be like [me], because I was a nurse in the Philippines. I took that [path] because I really loved helping people. But I cannot do it right now because I’m a single mom, and I need to set aside my dreams. I need to help my kids to pursue their dreams first. I don’t know what will happen, but I will never stop fighting for my kids.

