51 lost lives: A portrait of the pandemic’s tragic toll in America’s nursing homes

They had survived so much already — war and dust storms, cancer and poverty, lost eyesight, lost spouses, lost memories — and still went on to find moments of grace inside the corridors of America’s nursing homes.

In Windsor, Conn., Johnny James ate chocolate bars with his visiting great-grandchildren. In Lewiston, Idaho, Edna McBride celebrated her 100th birthday. In Providence, R.I., Florence Tilles, who had two knee surgeries, liked to joke she would one day die at the 18th hole of her favorite golf course.

One day came on May 30, when 98-year-old Tilles fell victim to covid-19 amid a soaring death toll that included James and McBride and would soon grow to more than 80,000 residents in nursing homes across the country. They suffered alone, in homes locked down to visitors, peering at the masked faces of weary nurses and aides who risked their own lives to be there.

The industry and the government could have done far more, watchdog groups have said from the beginning, shoring up infection-control protocols and staffing, delivering stronger oversight of troubled homes and ensuring that coronavirus stimulus payments reached patients and caregivers rather than corporate owners.

Instead, 10 months later, thousands of families are learning to live without goodbyes.

The 51 residents whose stories are told here, one from every state and the District of Columbia, left behind at least 129 children, 230 grandchildren, 210 great-grandchildren and 41 great-great-grandchildren. Some blame the nursing homes for questionable care. Others say they are enormously grateful for the work of caregivers.

Most have put off memorials for when it’s safe to gather again, side by side, and remember the dead.

“He was the 12th person to die of covid in Alaska,” Susan Peck said of her father, George, who hoped to spend the rest of his life in a log cabin with his wife. “But he wasn’t just ‘number 12’ to us.”

March 13: As the novel coronavirus begins to spread in nursing homes and elsewhere, President Trump declares a national emergency. “This will pass through, and we’re going to be even stronger for it,” he says.

2,547 reported covid-19 deaths in the U.S.

Homer Barr, veteran fire captain, was usually first to the blaze. Firefighter Homer Barr with his wife, Velma, her niece Calandro Odom, below, and their daughter Deneen, right. Barr and his wife later divorced. (Family photo) March 28, Tennessee Read the story

Henrietta Woods worked for social justice, voting rights. Henrietta Woods spent years working to help make voting more accessible to low-income families in St. Louis. She often offered rides to those who needed help getting to voting centers. (Family photo) March 30, Missouri Read the story

April 2: The number of coronavirus cases worldwide exceeds 1 million.

George Hawkins loved jokes, jazz and gospel. Malene Lawrence surprises her father, George Hawkins, with a picnic in Central Park on Father’s Day in 1991. They ate his favorite foods and listened to a cassette of his favorite jazz musicians. (Family photo) April 2, Washington, D.C. Read the story

Kevin Fortune found peace outdoors. Kevin Fortune with his sisters Kathy, middle, and Janis, right, in Oregon. (Family photo) April 3, Oregon Read the story

Jean Massamore painted America’s landscape. Jean Massamore, an artist and activist, with her great-grandchildren Carter Teague and Bella Grace in 2018. (Family Photo) April 4, Kentucky Read the story

Carol Brock’s family life centered around the farm. Carol and Frank Brock were married for 68 years. (Family photo) April 5, Washington Read the story

Mildred Hill went back to school to learn how to care for others. Mildred Hill spent years as a beautician before going to college to become a certified nursing assistant. (Family photo) April 7, Michigan Read the story

Johnny James helped establish water treatment plants in developing countries. Johnny James at the Kimberly Hall North nursing home in Windsor, Conn., in 2019. (Family photo) April 9, Connecticut Read the story

Patsy Hampton danced through life with her family. Patsy Hampton dances with sister, Myra, at a family dinner in 2012. Hampton loved to dance whenever she could, even at the nursing home and at Sunday night family dinners. (Family photo) April 10, Georgia Read the story

James ‘Ram’ Ballen showed how to live ‘a beautiful life.’ James Ballen and his wife, Anne Black, on their wedding day in 2004. (Family photo) April 12, Vermont Read the story

April 17: A Washington Post investigation finds that hundreds of nursing homes with publicly reported cases of the coronavirus were cited more than once by government inspectors in recent years for violating federal standards meant to prevent and mitigate the spread of infection.

Andrew Greene, his wife, Masie Voy Isabell Greene, and their daughters, Jamillia Laureen Isabell Greene and Jessica Ashley Isabell Greene, in their home in Chicago earlier this month. Greene's brother Roger, a resident at the Villa at Windsor Park nursing home, died on May 24 of covid-19. He was 69.(David Johnson for The Washington Post)

John ‘Jack’ Towne was at home on the water. John "Jack" Towne on the job as a harbor pilot in Newport, R.I. (Family photo) April 17, Maine Read the story

Patricia Plante never stopped learning. Patricia Plante at her best friend’s wedding in the 1950s. (Family photo) April 17, Arizona Read the story

Phyllis Wyant, born in England, loved her daily cup of tea. Phyllis Wyant, shown here with her grandson in 2018, went with her family every year to the Bellagio in Las Vegas to look at the Christmas decorations. (Family photo) April 18, Nevada Read the story

Ella Marie Gremmel DuBois’ life was shaped by Dust Bowl hardship. Ella Marie Gremmel DuBois with daughter Marjean Brooks in 2018. (Family photo) April 18, Kansas Read the story

April 20: Nearly 1 in 10 nursing homes in the United States publicly report cases of the coronavirus, The Post reports.

Agnes Greene was a fierce advocate for son’s education. Agnes Greene sits with musical stuffed animals at the Hampton Ridge Healthcare & Rehabilitation center in Toms River, N.J., in 2017. (Family photo) April 23, New Jersey Read the story

Edna McBride persevered through painful losses. At the Life Care Center of Lewiston, Edna McBride took pride in her appearance, said her daughter Catherine Voss. (Family photo) April 24, Idaho Read the story

Audra Fisher was content caring for family and roses. In 1967, Audra Fisher was a newlywed living in Morgan County, Ohio, with her husband, Weldon. (Family photo) April 25, West Virginia Read the story

Edward Carter, a local celebrity, preferred the quiet life. Ed Carter and his daughter, Kimberly, in South Carolina in 2000. (Family photo) April 28, South Carolina Read the story

April 29: The number of nursing homes with publicly reported cases of the coronavirus doubles in a week, with more than 1 in 6 facilities nationwide acknowledging infections among residents or staff.

Roslyn Pulitzer, a warrior for equality, didn’t die alone. Roslyn Pulitzer spent years pressing for women’s rights in New York. (Family photo) April 30, New Mexico Read the story

Janice McNelly juggled kids and school, fueled by coffee and books. Jan McNelly with her granddaughter Samantha in 1991. (Family photo) May 8, Iowa Read the story

Elizabeth Abrams, left, Angelita Abrams-Rains, center, and Alan Rains stand with an empty chair in place of husband and father Glen Abrams in New Castle, Ind., on Thanksgiving.(Megan Jelinger for The Washington Post) Elizabeth Abrams hugs her daughter Angelita Abrams-Rains in front of a photo of husband and father Glen Abrams. “They knew what it was like to be a have-not, and they did not want their daughters to be have-nots,” said Katherine Fleming, the couple’s oldest daughter.(Megan Jelinger for The Washington Post)

Richard ‘Dick’ Doughty, a WWII vet, carried a lifelong love for the ocean. Richard “Dick” Doughty wears his beach hat. Until he was 90, he swam laps at the Ship Ahoy Beach Club, where he was a member for more than six decades. (Family photo) May 14, Delaware Read the story

May 17: Weeks into the pandemic, government inspectors cited nursing homes operated by Life Care Centers of America, one of the largest chains in the industry, for violating federal infection-control standards, The Post finds.

Lois Juanita French Clinton Brewer connected past, present with her many names. Lois Juanita French Clinton Brewer poses with Santa in 2016 at her nursing home. (Family photo) May 17, Mississippi Read the story

Olga Pura Montoya left Mexico to make a fresh start. Olga Pura Montoya dances at a street festival in St. Paul, Minn., in 2017. (Family photo) May 19, Minnesota Read the story

Sandra Sue Dooley, a restless spirit, embraced the odds. Sandra Dooley, seen in her high school graduation photo, loved to dress up and wear bright makeup and jewelry. (Family photo) May 20, Nebraska Read the story

Charlotte Pollock, a child of war in Germany, built a life in America. Charlotte Pollock, right, stands with a friend in Germany around 1940. (Family photo) May 21, Pennsylvania Read the story

Gloria Adams honed a creative eye and fashion sense. Gloria Adams models a dress and hat that she sewed. (Family photo) May 23, Virginia Read the story

Roger Clyde Greene, science teacher, was beloved by generations. Roger Clyde Greene, far right, took great interest in the education and success of his brother’s children. He’s pictured with his nieces, nephew and mother. (Family photo) May 24, Illinois Read the story

Roderick Kunz wooed his wife with poetry. Roderick “Butch” Kunz with his son Charles in 1961. (Family photo) May 25, Wisconsin Read the story

Lowell Parker Dabbs, a professor, helped those in need. Lowell Parker Dabbs spent years teaching literature, English and creative writing at Bakersfield College. (Family photo) May 25, California Read the story

Glen Abrams, born poor, valued hard work and education. Glen Abrams in the kitchen of his farm in New Castle, Ind., in 1999. (Family photo) May 26, Indiana Read the story

Joe Barnello holds a photo of his late mother, Constance, alongside his wife, Inga, left, and daughter Jana at their home in Solvay, N.Y., on Nov. 26. Constance, 93, died of covid-19 in May.(Heather Ainsworth for The Washington Post)

Shirley Cosson, with grit and positive thinking, didn’t let disease hold her back. Shirley Cosson plays the piano in the 1950s. (Family photo) May 27, Maryland Read the story

Lorene Miller, through job at the bank, knew everyone in town. Lorene and Johny Miller on their wedding day in 1943. (Family photo) May 27, Wyoming Read the story

Kenneth Alton Millette had an artful eye, ear for music. Kenneth Alton Millette wears his signature outfit in New York in the 1960s. (Family photo) May 27, Massachusetts Read the story

Doris Labrie waltzed with her husband for years. Doris Labrie, pictured in 2014, had a lifelong love for cooking. (Family photo) May 27, New Hampshire Read the story

Constance Barnello was a family matriarch who shared her sweet tooth. Constance Barnello poses with her candy on her 90th birthday in 2017. She kept a stocked candy jar wherever she lived. (Family photo) May 27, New York Read the story

Veola Price Patterson cooked for her neighborhood, church. Veola Price Patterson, a lifelong resident of North Carolina, sang bass in the church choir. (Family photo) May 27, North Carolina Read the story

Billie Lee Turner, a noted plant expert and professor, loved sunflowers. Billie Lee Turner attends the dedication of the Billie L. Turner Plant Resources Center at the University of Texas at Austin in 2017. (Family photo) May 27, Texas Read the story

Ethel Lynn Radford, a computer whiz, marched for women’s rights. Ethel Lynn Radford stands with two of her children, George and Shari, on Easter Sunday in 1961. (Family photo) May 27, Florida Read the story

Betty Bowersock, dressed in crimson, cheered on the team. Betty Bowersock hugs Damien Williams, a family friend and member of the cheer squad at the University of Oklahoma, in 2000. (Family photo) May 27, Oklahoma Read the story

May 28: The coronavirus death toll in the United States surpasses 100,000. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls the milestone “a heart-breaking reminder of the horrible toll of this unprecedented pandemic.”

From left, Curtis Lawrence Jr., Malene Lawrence, Corey Lawrence and Curtis Lawrence III pose in their backyard in Washington, D.C., in late November. Malene Lawrence's father, George Hawkins, died April 2 of covid-19. Malene recalled her father saying, “If you believe, and you’re living a good life and you’re being good to other people, death shouldn’t scare you.”(Shuran Huang for The Washington Post) The Lawrence family prays before their Thanksgiving dinner in Washington, D.C.(Shuran Huang for The Washington Post)

Florence Tilles supported children and loved golf, ice cream sundaes. Florence Tilles dances with cousin Keith Arakaki at a family wedding in 2008. (Family photo) May 30, Rhode Island Read the story

Leona Higgins, a miner’s daughter, found beauty in flowers. Leona Higgins, pictured at 93, when she lived in an assisted-living facility. (Family photo) May 30, Colorado Read the story

June 1: More than 25,000 residents are dead as the virus continues to sweep through U.S. nursing homes, particularly those with a history of low marks for staffing and patient care, the federal government reports.

Irene Collins, deeply moral, grounded friends and strangers. Irene Collins enjoys an evening of live music at her nursing home. (Family photo) June 3, Ohio Read the story

June 4: Nursing homes nationwide are short on staff and protective gear, including surgical masks, gowns and hand sanitizer, the federal government reports.

Veronica Adams loved the soothing sound of words. Veronica Adams smiles during a visit with her sons Justin and Joshua Merchant. (Family photo) June 9, Louisiana Read the story

George Carnegie Smith built a log cabin to share with his wife. George Smith in his late 70s. “His personality shows in this one,” said Susan Peck, his daughter. (Family photo) June 11, Alaska Read the story

Barbara Jewel Lee insisted on clean drinking water for her family, town. Barbara Jewel Lee and her daughter, Marsha Collins, in December 2019. (Family photo) June 19, Arkansas Read the story

Yonne Langseth, with a smooth hook shot, taught kids basketball. Yonne Langseth and her sons Ross, right, and Ron. (Family photo) June 25, South Dakota Read the story

July 4: In a Fourth of July address, Trump says 99 percent of coronavirus cases are “harmless.”

Jimmy Lee Reese counseled and prayed for strangers. Jimmy Lee Reese with five of his seven great-grandchildren in 2017. (Family photo) July 11, Alabama Read the story

Ralph Jones, deeply religious, lived a simple life. Ralph Jones and his sister Karen Pehrson in 1950 in Salt Lake City. (Family photo) July 24, Utah Read the story

Aug. 4: For-profit nursing home providers that have faced accusations of Medicare fraud and kickbacks, labor violations or widespread failures in patient care received hundreds of millions of dollars in “no strings attached” coronavirus relief aid meant to cover shortfalls and expenses during the pandemic, The Post reports.

Christina Wunrow holds a photo of her mother, Olga Pura Montoya, alongside Catie Wunrow and Jeff Wunrow. Montoya died of covid-19 on May 19 in Minnesota. (Nathan Morgan for The Washington Post)

William Zerfuss, a Navy man, retired on the beaches of Hawaii. William Zerfuss stands in the printing press with two shipmates on the USS Shenandoah. (Family photo) Aug. 29, Hawaii Read the story

Sept. 9: A Post analysis of data from more than two dozen states finds the coronavirus death rate is more than 20 percent higher in majority-Black nursing homes compared with majority-White facilities.

Teresa Marie Sidor found joy in skiing, family. Teresa Sidor, pictured here as a sophomore in high school, stands in the backyard of her family’s home in Great Falls, Mont. (Family photo) Sept. 11, Montana Read the story

Viola Ackerman made a home on the family farm for 50 years. Viola Ackerman stands with her husband and four of their children in the early 1950s on their farm. (Family photo) Oct. 7, North Dakota Read the story

Oct. 29: As thousands of nursing home residents died, the federal government cleared most facilities of any health and safety violations, including homes that saw widespread outbreaks and deaths, The Post finds.

Dec. 21: A nationwide effort to vaccinate nursing home residents begins. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 80,000 men and women have died.

An empty chair in the home of Andrew Greene in Chicago. His brother Roger was a science teacher beloved by generations. "All the students liked him," Andrew Greene said. "He was interested in people being educated." (David Johnson for The Washington Post)