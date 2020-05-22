1. Does it make sense for me to save for retirement now? If you still have stable income and you aren’t struggling to pay for necessities, yes, you should still save for retirement. It’s all about the long game. The sooner you start saving, the better. The longer you save, the better. If you wait too long, the amount you need to save becomes overwhelming.

2. How can I think about retirement right now when I'm not working? If you have lost your job or been furloughed it is hard to think about putting away money you’ll need years from now. It’s okay to focus on your immediate financial needs. Once you get back to work and catch up on your rent, mortgage or any other debts that have accumulated, you can get back to saving for retirement.

3. What if I don't have enough money to save for retirement and pay my bills? The essentials — shelter, food, utilities, etc. — come first. If your economic situation continues to be fragile, you may have to adjust your retirement goals. This might mean working longer if you can. It may mean taking Social Security sooner than you had planned. You may need to move in with adult children or get a roommate to cut housing costs.



Sometimes your dream retirement doesn’t match up with economic realities. If that’s what is happening, you have to be willing to consider changing your plans.

4. My employer doesn’t offer a 401(k) retirement plan. How can I save for retirement?



Check with your financial institution or contact an investment company to learn more about how to invest in an IRA. If you don’t have a workplace retirement plan, you can still save in a tax-advantaged retirement account such as a traditional or Roth individual retirement account, or IRA. All you need is earned income. If you don’t work but your spouse has earned income, you can still contribute to an IRA. There are also income limits Here’s a link from the IRS that explains the difference between a traditional and Roth IRA.The maximum annual contribution isn’t as high as a plan offered by an employer, but you can still save up to $6,000 for 2020. There’s also a catch-up provision that allows you to save an additional $1,000 if you are 50 or older.If you qualify, contributions to a traditional IRA are tax deductible. However, be aware that the amount you can deduct may be reduced if you or your spouse is covered by an employer retirement plan.A Roth account is funded with after-tax dollars, making future withdrawals tax-free.One major plus in saving through a workplace retirement account is that an employer will set everything up and take contributions from a worker’s pay, making it easier for people to save. But on your own you can set up an IRA so that contributions are made automatically from your bank account.Check with your financial institution or contact an investment company to learn more about how to invest in an IRA.

5. Should I be boosting my emergency fund? Every financial crisis shows the importance of having an emergency fund. If you’ve lost your job, there are no extras for an emergency fund, and that’s fine. But when you are working and able to pay for necessities, set aside any extra funds for a rainy day. Start with just $25 if that’s all you can manage, but eventually aim to save at least three months’ worth of expenses. When you can, if you can, make it a goal to have six months to a year in savings.