Explore the SBA data on businesses that received PPP loans

The Small Business Administration and Treasury Department disclosed loan-level data showing 660,000 loans on Monday, offering an in-depth look at one of the biggest economic stimulus programs ever assembled.

The Paycheck Protection Program disclosure includes the names of 660,000 small businesses and nonprofit organizations that received at least $150,000 in funding. Although that is less than 15 percent of the total number of loans, it is the most detailed disclosure yet on one of the largest economic stimulus packages created by the federal government, part of the $2 trillion Cares Act.

This searchable list shows information for businesses that received loans of more than $1 million through the program. The data does not contain exact loan amounts and instead shows ranges in amounts.

The data shows the government issued $521 billion in loans, with an average loan size of $107,000. Treasury and SBA officials say the program helped support about 51 million jobs, according to self-reported data provided by borrowers. They said that accounts for 84 percent of all employees working at small businesses, based on Census Bureau data.

Questions remain, however, about how the program has impacted jobs, especially because of the incomplete and sometimes-confusing aspects of the data. Among the loan recipients, 48,922 reported zero as the number of jobs they would retain with the money, and 40,506 applicants appeared to leave that section blank. And several of the data points appear to be inaccurate: The Washington Post identified businesses in the database who had reported returning the funds earlier, and some businesses contacted The Post to say their inclusion in the SBA database contains incorrect loan ranges.