The political winds in the U.S. are swirling

Democrats (and pollsters) predicted a mighty gust blowing the country left this year, in response to the rightward gale that swept President Trump into office. Instead of a corresponding tempest, however, the country barely puffed just enough in a few places to lift Joe Biden up. You can see the changes in the blowing particles on this map. The red flowing right is greater support for Trump than in 2016. The blue jetting left shows more Democratic lean than four years ago. S tates that flipped to Biden P otential flips still bei n g counted * V o t e s are s ti l l bei n g cou n t ed in ma n y pl a c e s Since 2016 Cha n g e in v ote ma r gin More D e m. U p D o w n * More R e p . The vertical purple lines — not red-right, not blue-left — show the huge share of areas that held pat on partisan stance this year. Most show turnout as either up or down but with little political change. More voters put more particles on the map. When the map shifts to moving just left and right, you see the vast majority of changes favored Democrats. Only eight states (and the District of Columbia) voted more Republican than in 2016. Some of the biggest blows to the left are across Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona, Montana, Kansas and Nebraska. Suburbs and medium-size cities blew farther left, about 10 percent. Texas’s Rio Grande Valley and Florida showed gales to the right. New York’s red flow may change as mail ballots are counted. Looking just up or down, you see ballot counts were up, even with millions yet to be counted. They decreased from 2016 in only a few places. The downward trends in slow-counting states such as California and New York are likely to swing upward once everything is done. Combining turnout and partisan swing, you see South Florida and the southern tip of Texas blew right for Trump. The election hinged on the suburban areas of Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Georgia that howled left to favor Biden. Suburbs nationwide moved left.

Compared to this year, the 2016 map portrays a blizzard blowing right for Trump across the country. Even areas that voted for Hillary Clinton gave her much less support than Barack Obama had received.

Many areas that flowed right in 2016 stayed there or swirled slightly to the left in 2020.

A closer look at a pivotal region

Trump and Biden both thought the winner would have to carry the Northern Tier states of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, plus nearby Pennsylvania. Each was decided by less than two percentage points in 2016.

The gust blowing suburbs and medium-size cites left across that region carried Biden to victory. They flowed Democratic by 11 percent in Michigan, 9 percent in Wisconsin and 5 percent in the incomplete results in Pennsylvania.