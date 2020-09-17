Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Election Night 2020 could go on for weeks — just look at the primaries

If you hope to settle in to watch the Nov. 3 results, you may want to make other plans. During this year’s Democratic primaries, it took days, and sometimes weeks, for the bulk of votes to get counted.

Before the pandemic struck, mail-in states like California were already counting slowly. Then the coronavirus forced dozens of states to quickly expand absentee voting, and the slowdowns got more dramatic. These two trends — more absentee voting, not much time to prepare for it — could lead to some snail’s-paced race calls in November.

These charts show how long it took for presidential primary ballots to be counted in each state. We aren’t including caucuses (you may remember Iowa’s fiasco) because that method of voting won’t occur in November. Let’s start with New Hampshire, which held the nation’s first primary.

Scroll to continue

New Hampshire’s primary went off without a hitch. Most votes were released within a few hours of polls closing. The last votes trickled in a day later. Through March 17, 24 states had held primaries. Hover on a circle to view that state Five of those states heavily used vote-by-mail, as they had in previous elections. They reported their results in an average of 6.4 days. But the other 19 had mostly in-person voting, and reported their results in an average of just 15 hours. The real problems began after March 17, when the coronavirus became widespread. There were primaries in 23 more states, which took an average of 4 days to report nearly complete results. Nearly all of these states had traditionally relied on in-person voting. New York processed 94 percent of its votes within a few hours of polls closing. But counting the final six percent of votes took more than 10 days. Multiple races were so close that the winners remained unknown a month after the election. In Wisconsin, a federal judge ordered that no results could be released until nearly six days after polls closed. A similar request for November is before the same judge. These three battleground states — crucial for figuring out who wins the presidency — were among the slowest to release nearly complete results. The others will face their first big pandemic voting test in November.

If you missed some of this slow counting, it’s probably because it didn’t heavily impact the Democratic presidential primary. Joe Biden had already taken a commanding lead in the race March 3, and became the presumptive Democratic nominee after his final challenger Bernie Sanders dropped out in early April.

[Most Americans want to vote before Election Day, a significant shift from previous years, poll finds]

But high-profile down-ballot races were affected. In the June 23 Democratic Senate primary to challenge Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), counties were advised to not release results until June 30. Some counties released partial results anyway, leaving the top two candidates effectively tied after the polls closed. A week later, a huge dump of votes revealed Amy McGrath to be the winner.

Not every state had such a dramatic delay, and gradual counting only matters when a race is close. In Georgia’s Democratic primary for an open Senate seat, Jon Ossoff held a healthy lead over his opponents from Election Day on. Even though it took weeks to finishing counting votes, analysts called the election for Ossoff a couple days in.

Each state has a different set of laws and policies that affect how votes are counted. Processing mail-in ballots takes longer than processing in-person ballots, and many more voters plan to vote by mail than in previous years. But some states — including battlegrounds Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan — prohibit election administrators from starting to process mail-in votes until Election Day itself.

[How to vote in your state]

How long each state took to report results States that voted before March 17 After March 17 States that primarily voted by mail in 2018

The hopeful news: States have had much more time to plan for the general election than they had for the primaries, when the emerging pandemic forced decisions to be made quickly. But if a decisive state like Wisconsin ends up close, don’t be surprised if your election night plans are spoiled.