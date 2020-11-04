As votes are counted, Americans remain anxious

Into the early hours of Wednesday morning, America was holding its breath.

Following a heated and often bitterly divisive presidential campaign season, no clear winner had been declared in the race between President Trump and former vice president Joe Biden for the White House. And everyone, it seemed, was standing by: the anxious clusters of people watching at bars in Atlanta, the demonstrators gathered in Washington, the viewers glued to their TV screens in living rooms across the country.

Election officials, meanwhile, were busy counting the historic flood of ballots that poured in by mail and in person for weeks before Election Day and just as polls closed Tuesday. The coronavirus pandemic launched the country into an economic recession, cost millions of Americans their jobs and kept children at home for virtual schooling. And now, in the political climax of 2020, the virus also cast aside any notion of what a swift election night might look like.

By midnight Wednesday, there were many expected victories as well as a handful of more surprising results. The perennial swing state of Florida looked to be leaning toward Trump, and Arizona appeared to break for Biden, ending a decades-long losing streak for Democrats in the state. Yet most of the Northern battleground states that had captured the nation’s attention after the 2016 race — Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan — were still too close to call and might not have a final result for hours or even days.

The mood in Washington

In downtown Washington, that anxiety converged with anger as demonstrators — and a giant, blow-up chicken featuring Trump’s hairdo — gathered outside a heavily barricaded White House for what some protesters hoped would be a “going-away party” for the president. News reporters filmed just outside the gates, with an uneasy crowd of people watching returns come in. Although local and federal authorities have been bracing for the possibility of unrest, the atmosphere Tuesday night was largely uneventful, with only occasional friction between protesters, law enforcement, and a small minority of Trump supporters.

People gather near the White House as they await election results. (Astrid Riecken/for The Washington Post)

Protesters placed a large Trump inflatable near the White House. (Astrid Riecken/for The Washington Post)

Members of the media gather outside the West Wing of the White House. (Oliver Contreras For The Washington Post)

Niki Gotzev, Milo Shea and Ryan Thomas attend a watch party at McPherson Square in Washington. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

D.C. police officers form a line to block K Street NW as demonstrators gather near the White House. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Around the country, Americans wait

With returns still coming in early Wednesday, people around the country were stuck in a collective state of suspense. Many traditional election night watch parties were smaller this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, including Biden’s socially distanced event in Wilmington, Del.

A man watches incoming election results in Philadelphia. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

A mostly Democratic crowd watches results at Manuel's Tavern in Atlanta. (Kevin D. Liles For the Washington Post)

Nasir Farah from Somalia watches results at Manuel's Tavern. (Kevin D. Liles For the Washington Post)

John Kozak looks at results on his iPad at Manuel's Tavern. Kozak arrived there at noon to get a table. (Kevin D. Liles For the Washington Post)

Election officials tally ballots

Election officials are working around-the-clock to tally ballots. Depending on state laws, mail-in ballots in several battlegrounds — including Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — cannot be processed or counted until Election Day, even if they have been received days or weeks earlier. With many states having surpassed their 2016 vote totals before Tuesday, analysts say it could be weeks before all results are in.

Election results are received and processed in Atlanta. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Election employees extract mail-in ballots in a secure room at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

The facility has the capacity to record 30,000 ballots an hour. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

Scattered protests as returns come in

Although Election Day was mostly free of major incidents of intimidation or violence at the polls, police spread throughout New York as peaceful demonstrations and marches began on Tuesday night. In Miami, where Trump had an unexpectedly strong showing with Latinos, the president’s supporters took to the streets of Little Havana to celebrate. And in Graham, N.C., a crowd of demonstrators marching to the polls faced off with a small group supporting Trump and a Confederate monument. Local law enforcement officials had arrested and pepper-sprayed participants in a separate march there on Saturday.

Protesters peacefully march near Union Square in Manhattan on election night. (Holly Pickett/FTWP)

Trump supporters line Calle Ocho in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood to celebrate his apparent victory in the battleground state. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)