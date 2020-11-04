Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Where votes are still being counted

Analysis close Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events

There are still millions of votes left to be counted in the 2020 election, particularly in states like Michigan and Pennsylvania. These outstanding votes will ultimately decide the presidency, Senate and House races.

It is typical for ballots to be counted for days after election night. In fact, it happens every year.

Close races often take days or weeks to settle. In most states, vote counts aren’t official until weeks after Election Day. But this year, the delays in counting have been amplified by unprecedented levels of mail-in voting.

Each state sets its own laws for processing and handling mail ballots and provisional ballots, although almost all have at least a week to finish counting. Pennsylvania has until Nov. 11. Florida has two weeks. Michigan has almost three.

Presidential battlegrounds

Even with many votes not counted, experts used pre-election polls, election exit polls and initial results to project that Trump will win about two dozen states and Biden will win about 19. Only a handful remain too close to call while counting continues. Below is a closer look at some of those states.

Wisconsin

More than three-quarters of the outstanding votes in Wisconsin are in the types of suburban and small-city areas where Biden has been narrowly winning elsewhere in the state. Biden is currently leading Milwaukee by more than 180,00 votes, which is 20,000 more than Hillary Clinton won by.

About half of the state’s uncounted votes are around Green Bay and a quarter are around Kenosha. Trump is ahead in the votes counted so far in those areas, so the race may turn on whether he continues to win there or they end up being like other midsize cities.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has the largest share of uncounted ballots and perhaps the greatest potential to impact the presidential election. State officials couldn’t begin opening mail-in ballots until Election Day, so it may take days to count more than a million outstanding ballots.

More than 400,000 votes remain in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, where Biden is winning by a large margin. Although the results so far have been far better for Trump in those cities than they were four years ago, it’s likely the uncounted votes will break Democratic.

Relatively few votes are uncounted in the strong Republican rural areas. More than half of the uncounted votes are in suburbs and medium cities. Once again, results so far have shown Trump outperforming his performance from 2016 in those areas. Unless the uncounted ballots shift significantly Democratic, Trump will probably hold his lead in the state.

Michigan

Trump won Michigan in 2016 and is leading again in the formerly reliable Democratic state, but a million votes — more than 20 percent of the ballots — are still uncounted. More than half of those uncounted ballots are in Detroit, where Biden may be able to gain an advantage of hundreds of thousands of votes, depending on what final turnout is.

Relatively few uncounted votes are in rural areas, leaving suburbs and medium cities — where more than 300,000 votes are uncounted — as a likely deciding factor.

Michigan’s Senate race also hinges on those Detroit and suburban votes.

Georgia

Unlike Pennsylvania and Michigan, Georgia has relatively few big-city votes outstanding, so Trump’s lead depends on his performance in the remaining suburban ballots. Biden is already outperforming Clinton in those areas, so he will need an even stronger shift to be the first Democrat to win the state since 1992.

Republican Sen. David Perdue’s reelection bid hinges on the same outstanding ballots while he holds a narrow lead. The special Senate election appears certain to head to a runoff.

Undetermined Senate races

Several Senate races remain too close to call, meaning the balance of power in the chamber is still at stake.

Maine

Republican Sen. Susan Collins has a narrow lead. The bulk of the outstanding votes are in rural areas where Republicans have performed best and where she has done well in the ballots counted so far this year.

North Carolina

Incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis holds a narrow lead, but the uncounted ballots would have to be swept by Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham to flip the race.

Virginia

Democratic Sen. Mark R. Warner is ahead in Virginia and has a good chance of capturing the hundreds of thousands of outstanding ballots in suburban areas, even though most of them are not in heavily Democratic Northern Virginia.

